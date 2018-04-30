Check Out: Narrow Shoes, Hard-Shell Pads, Casual Riding Kit, & More - April 2018

People are familiar with the idea of buying a narrower or wider shoe when it comes to ski boots or hiking boots, but there aren't many width options in flat pedal shoes. If you have slim feet but wear a regular or wide shoe, your pedals can feel vague when your foot moves inside the shoe. The Ion Raid Amp has a slimmer last and the fit won't suit people with wide feet like me, but might be a good option for those with slimmer feet. No word on how the grip is, but they look to have solid protection and a novel design philosophy. — Brian Park