PINKBIKE TECH

Check Out: Narrow Shoes, Hard-Shell Pads, Casual Riding Kit, & More - April 2018

Apr 30, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

The Rhake bag Mission Workshop
CHECK OUT
April 2018


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.




Dainese Armoform Knee Guards

Dainese Armoform knee pads - Check Out May

Dainese Armoform knee pads - Check Out May
There are soft memory foam pads on the outside of the knee along with elastic velcro strap for fit.
Dainese Armoform knee pads - Check Out May
The hard-shells pattern is based on fractals and should allow good airflow.

Features

• Articulated hard-shell kneepads
• Available in Black only
• S, M, L, XL
• Elastic straps with silicone grippers
• Memory foam with polyethylene hard shell
• $USD / €99
dainese.com


bigquotesI must be getting old as I am taking protection more seriously. I have been looking for some hard shell knee pads that are comfortable enough for all-day riding but with improved safety over soft pads. The articulated design of the Armoform pads should be ideal for pedaling and the design promises plenty of ventilation and adjustment to fit.Paul Aston



Ion Raid AMP Shoes

Ion Raid AMP shoes

Ion Raid AMP shoes
Soles are made of what Ion call "SupTraction Rubber Soul FL"
Ion Raid AMP shoes
The ankle pad.

Features

• Designed for narrower feet
• SupTraction Rubber Soul FL supersticky rubber
• ToeTal protection to absorb impacts, & pre-shaped heel cup for heel hold
• Extra padding to protect the lower ankles
• Two-component insole supports the arch & adds extra damping to the heel
• Available in black, blue nights, or single malt (pictured)
• 400g (size 42)
• Available in sizes 37–47
• $129.95 USD
More Info


bigquotesPeople are familiar with the idea of buying a narrower or wider shoe when it comes to ski boots or hiking boots, but there aren't many width options in flat pedal shoes. If you have slim feet but wear a regular or wide shoe, your pedals can feel vague when your foot moves inside the shoe. The Ion Raid Amp has a slimmer last and the fit won't suit people with wide feet like me, but might be a good option for those with slimmer feet. No word on how the grip is, but they look to have solid protection and a novel design philosophy.Brian Park



Scott Prospect Goggle

Scott Prospect Goggle

Scott Prospect Goggle
Scott have added more foam to their Prospect to increase comfort.
Scott Prospect Goggle
The mirror lens looks gorgeous

Features

• Large fit.
• Lens lock system.
• 3-layer moulded face foam.
• Microfiber goggle bag.
• Noseguard.
• Extra wide no-slip silicone strap.
• Scott TruView single Works lens.
• NoFog™ Anti-Fog lens treatment.
• Bonus clear lens included.
• Available in 10 colours.
• £80 / €99.95 / US $99.95.
More Info.


bigquotesScott's Prospect goggle is certainly a looker. The bright, mirrored lens in this model appears yellow on the outside but turns the world to a dark blue colour once you're looking through it. The goggles are supplied with a clear lens option, too. Scott's lens lock system makes changing the lens fairly easy when you've got to grips with how it operates. The soft, luxurious padding is fit for royalty and certainly make your face feel loved. They feel premium, but at this price they're cheaper than a lot of other brand's offerings.Alex Evans




Mission Workshop Rhake Pack & Capsule Camera Insert

The Rhake bag Mission Workshop

The Rhake bag Mission Workshop
Made in the USA with a lifetime warranty.
The Rhake bag Mission Workshop
The Capsule is an add-on and weighs 1.9 lbs and measures 9.75” x 17.75” x 4.25”.

Features

• Available in Black, Grey, Olive, Black Camo + Cobra Buckle
• External dimensions: 21” x 13” x 5”
• Internal volume: 1,350 cu. in. (22 L)
• Weight (empty): 3.1 lbs.
• Dedicated 10-inch iPad/tablet pocket (accessible from exterior of pack).
• Hidden water bottle pocket that zips away when not in use.
• Dedicated padded pocket fits all 15-inch and most 17-inch laptops (accessible from exterior of pack).
• Roll-top main compartment can grow or shrink as needed to fit extra clothes and gear
• $365 USD for the bag, $130 USD for "The Capsule" Camera Insert
More Info


bigquotesThe Rhake bag is a super tough, fashionable everyday backpack designed for day trips, commuting, and adventure. The Capsule camera insert makes the Rhake useable as a camera bag. This is not a bag that a dedicated photographer would use, since camera access isn’t instant. But, it could be a good choice for people who need a versatile bag that doesn't scream "I have expensive camera gear" and works on the mountainside just as well as in airports, boardrooms, and hip-ass coffee shops. The price is eye-popping, but the construction feels incredibly rugged, so I'd expect it to last for many, many years.Brian Park




Mons Royale Redwood 3/4 Raglan T-Shirt

Mons Royale Redwood 3 4 Raglan T - Surf

Mons Royale Redwood 3 4 Raglan T - Surf
Mons Royale's Air-Con fabric keeps things cool when it's a scorcher.
Mons Royale Redwood 3 4 Raglan T - Surf
Nice detailing.

Features

• Full merino mesh back.
• 3/4 raglan sleeves are pad-friendly.
• New merino Air-Con fabric.
• Drop tail.
• 4 sizes, from S to XL.
• Integrated sunglasses wipe.
• Bonus clear lens included.
• Available in 2 styles.
• €90
More Info.


bigquotesMons Royale makes some fantastic, casual-looking riding clothes that pack some impressive features. Merino wool has become a go-to fabric for a lot of my riding kit—it keeps you cool when it's hot, keeps you hot when it's cool and doesn't smell or lose any of its technical properties when it's finally drenched in sweat. This raglan t-shirt could be used mid-layer in the winter and as a standard riding shirt in the summer.Alex Evans




POC Coron Air Spin Helmet

POC Coron Air Spin - Check Out May

POC Coron Air Spin - Check Out May
The Coron Air has more ventilation and POC's new SPIN (Shearing Pad INside) rotational impact technology.
POC Coron Air Spin - Check Out May
Color-cordinated Ora goggles and Resistance gloves are also available.

Features

• Available in White, Black, or Green/Orange
• XS-S, M-L, XL-XXL
• SPIN rotational impact system
• DH certified
• Break Away visor
• Multi-impact EPP liner
• Emergency removable cheek pads
• $275 USD / €290
pocsports.com


bigquotesI had great success with the previous POC Coron helmet and it has been my go-to full face for over a year. This 'Air' version offers increased ventilation and POC's new SPIN rotational impact system which should make the Coron even better. POC are also offering matching Ora Clarity goggles and Resistance Enduro gloves for color-coordinating addicts.Paul Aston



MENTIONS: @IONbike @SCOTT-Sports @monsroyale @POC @ACRE-Supply @Dainese


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Absolutely Sends It in 'Fabiolous Escape 2' - Video
74402 views
YT Tues - First Look
50383 views
Bike Festival Randoms: A Hydraulic Drivetrain, Prototype Shocks, A New High-End Helmet, & More - Garda Trentino 2018
48776 views
6 Extra-Long-Travel Single Crown Bikes - Garda Trentino 2018
48693 views
5 Cross-Country Bike Checks - Sea Otter 2018
46430 views
First Look: Schwalbe’s New, More Aggressive Hans Dampf - Garda Trentino 2018
43322 views
Must Watch: DreamRide III - Video & Photo Epic
42751 views
Cube Stereo 150 TM - First Ride
41799 views

44 Comments

  • + 20
 $100 for a t-shirt? Did I read that correctly??
  • + 29
 limited edition let's do some simple addition $100 for a t-shirt that's some ignorant b*tch sh*t.
I call that getting swindled and pimped
  • + 12
 i'm gonna pop some tags, only got $20 in my pocket...
  • + 9
 remember kids, never quote macklemore
  • + 3
 It's got an integrated sunglasses wipe, dude. That's probably worth like 70-80 bucks right there.
  • + 1
 @racerfacer: Limited edition, let's do some simple addition
Fifty dollars for a T-shirt, that's just some ignorant bitch
  • + 3
 ...and a bonus clear lens? (assuming that's a misprint)
  • + 2
 One manufacturer exec heard saying mt. Biking people have too many head crashes, so they can charge any prices they want without any basis and they will buy it!
  • + 3
 @jaycubzz: why? This is f$cking awesome!
  • + 1
 @jtayabji: "this is f*cking awesome..."
  • + 1
 I think polyester shirts are perfect. No reason for a hundred doller shirt.
  • + 2
 What does it cost 75 cents to Iron the logo on and 2 bucks for the blank shirt.
  • + 1
 "I call that getting tricked by a biz-niss"
  • + 1
 I mean, $100 for a merino jersey isn’t crazy—depending on the quality.
  • + 13
 My t-shirts have an integrated sunglasses wipe too. Its conveniently located wherever the cleanest part of my t-shirt happens to be.
  • + 4
 @brianpark:
Most organic merino wool T-shirt’s are 40-60€... and you get custom tailored and made in EU T-shirt’s for 50-60€

So 100 quid for some T-shirt ist expensive- reminds me of Supreme stuff
  • + 1
 @brianpark: Agreed, Merino wool is great stuff. The concern is that a bike shirt gets more abuse, and will require washing often so a cheap synthetic fabric seems more sensible. But, if it lasts longer (and smells less) then the outrage over wool shirts is probably misplaced...
  • + 1
 @NotNamed: would love to check some made-to-measure merino tshirts out. Got a link? All I could find was www.sonofatailor.com and they're out of wool at the moment.
  • + 1
 @NotNamed: erm, most of the long sleeve merino jerseys I see in stores start at 70€ And they have some lame logos referring to climbing or hiking on them. For lower price you need to go to one of online mega stores and wait for a sale. Merino is the best sht one can have because it retains warmth and at the same time doesn’t make you too hot. Having said that I ride exclusively in Merino that got fkd up by wearing it casually because it is easy to damage it on branches and once you get a hole in it, it deteriorates quickly. I just wouldn’t spend this cash on something that will be fkd up on the first ride.
  • + 1
 Bonus Clear Lens included.
  • + 6
 2 things- I know Dainese makes quality gear, but won’t all those holes get filled with mud and dirt?

The shirt might be worth $90 if it said “Mons Veneris Royale” instead.
  • + 5
 Almost $500 for a camera bag. WTF is all this crap doing on PB constantly? Hopefully PB is getting paid to constantly shill over priced crap and they aren't just completely out of touch with the readers here.
  • + 9
 Yeah that thing is pricy as hell. We’re not paid to feature any of this stuff. Sometimes it’s fun to pretend we’re rich.

Maybe we should do a Check Out of safety goggles and Wal Mart athletic shirts next month. Smile
  • + 1
 @brianpark: safety glasses too please!
  • + 3
 Hey, if I was an editor, I'd write glowing reviews about overpriced products just to troll people like myself. "Dude, you're not even a mountain biker if you don't have this $700 rain shell."
  • + 1
 Good idea@brianpark:
  • + 2
 @jtayabji: durr, that's what I meant.
  • + 6
 90 dollars for a shirt?:'(
  • + 10
 Merino wool is awesome, but costs a lot. He’ll merino wool socks can cost $25+, so $90-100 for a shirt of it seems about right even it is expensive.
  • + 12
 I'd want them to throw in the rest of the sheep at that price.
  • + 3
 @BamaBiscuits: you can get merino wool sweaters from gap for 40 bucks or less. Still doesn’t make sense a $100 dollars tee.
  • + 2
 @BamaBiscuits: I have two of these merino wool shirts, and yes its nice, but not $110 USD nice

www.jensonusa.com/giro-merino-polo-2016-Pewter-Xx-Large
  • + 1
 @hamncheez: and the price is right on jenson. Seems like it would stank and how do you wash it? The hell with handwashing
  • + 4
 @pedrocaio182: Like anything, there are different grades of merino wool. Brands like mons and icebreaker use top of line fibers, while the merino you get at gap or costco is going to be lower quality. You'll see that reflected in their prices where pretty well all the icebreaker casual tees are $80-$100CAD range. At the exchange price the mons jersey above is actually like $140CAD which reflects the quality of materials and the design. Now, with all that said, I would not spend the money on it because I want a jersey that isn't going to get destroyed the first time I eat shit whilst wearing it, and for all merino's great properties, getting dragged across rocks and not ripping isn't one of them.
  • + 2
 I have a few stoic brand merino wool tees.... they are nice and all but not my choice for technical gear in anything above 40 degrees F. Great base layer for colder days. Also, typically they are pretty thin to be comfortable. One stray branch and you got holes all up in your business and your fancy apres bike shirt is toast.
  • + 1
 @eswebster: The only upside is that they don’t smell as cotton but they are pretty hot.

For casual wear they are fine but for MTB not so much
  • + 1
 @juicebanger: I was gonna basically post the same thing, but you said it perfect. Funny, isn't it? All of the complaints about a $100 tshirt that's functional. All the while some fancy named DB fashion designer can sell their non functional crap for up to 10x that. To each their own people. If you don't like it, don't buy it.
  • + 1
 All the yuppies here in the Bay Area will gobble those things up.

$10k on that Spesh, $800 for the bike rack on that brand new SUV, $500 for a carbon Helmet, $200 for pedals, $300 for the shoes, $40 on gloves, $100 on shorts so what's another $100 for the jersey.

$2k on a skills camp and still the slowest on the hill!

Ya, I love it here! --Go Dubs---
  • + 2
 ATTENTION MONS ROYALE!! You are not nearly cool enough to be charging $90 for a T-Shirt....an ugly one at that. Get a clue, some better designs, and change your stupid name then maybe you'll sell something. Have your CEO call me in 2 years when you are out of business and I can tell them I told you so!
  • + 1
 Mons Royale is great product. Their base layers last forever and really don't smell no matter how much you don't wash your stuff, plus merino wool regulates temperature like nothing else. Durable? It's durable enough; your $90 TLD jersey might be a bit harder to put a hole in when you crash but that doesn't make up for being not that comfortable, stylish, and impossible to clean. We're not all 22 going on 17 and into neon green cycling jerseys made out of plastic. Nice to see Pinkbike start to understand that their target demographic is growing up.

And yes, a $100 merino wool jersey will make a bigger difference to your riding than a $1000 titanium crankset.
  • + 2
 those icon shoes look like orthopaedic shoes for a grandpa...i will better stay with 510
  • + 1
 Also worth noting: Mons Royale puts together what is hands down the best catalog in the sports industry. Period.
  • - 3
 This reads like an ad in GQ Magazine. This isn't about cycling it's about fashion and pulling the most expensive options in each category just based on cost and saying.... hey look at all this cool crap that every man needs. Pinkbike I'm sad for you. This is a massive step backwards from the stuff you've been doing recently.
  • + 1
 Sorry you're bummed. We've been doing check out for many, many years. It's more "here's some stuff we think is interesting" and less "10 Enduro Specific Water Bottles You Can't Live Without".

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.053525
Mobile Version of Website