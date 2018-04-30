Check Out: Narrow Shoes, Hard-Shell Pads, Casual Riding Kit, & More - April 2018

• Articulated hard-shell kneepads
• Available in Black only
• S, M, L, XL
• Elastic straps with silicone grippers
• Memory foam with polyethylene hard shell
• $USD / €99
• Designed for narrower feet
• SupTraction Rubber Soul FL supersticky rubber
• ToeTal protection to absorb impacts, & pre-shaped heel cup for heel hold
• Extra padding to protect the lower ankles
• Two-component insole supports the arch & adds extra damping to the heel
• Available in black, blue nights, or single malt (pictured)
• 400g (size 42)
• Available in sizes 37–47
• $129.95 USD
• Large fit.
• Lens lock system.
• 3-layer moulded face foam.
• Microfiber goggle bag.
• Noseguard.
• Extra wide no-slip silicone strap.
• Scott TruView single Works lens.
• NoFog™ Anti-Fog lens treatment.
• Bonus clear lens included.
• Available in 10 colours.
• £80 / €99.95 / US $99.95.
• Available in Black, Grey, Olive, Black Camo + Cobra Buckle
• External dimensions: 21” x 13” x 5”
• Internal volume: 1,350 cu. in. (22 L)
• Weight (empty): 3.1 lbs.
• Dedicated 10-inch iPad/tablet pocket (accessible from exterior of pack).
• Hidden water bottle pocket that zips away when not in use.
• Dedicated padded pocket fits all 15-inch and most 17-inch laptops (accessible from exterior of pack).
• Roll-top main compartment can grow or shrink as needed to fit extra clothes and gear
• $365 USD for the bag, $130 USD for "The Capsule" Camera Insert
• Full merino mesh back.
• 3/4 raglan sleeves are pad-friendly.
• New merino Air-Con fabric.
• Drop tail.
• 4 sizes, from S to XL.
• Integrated sunglasses wipe.
• Bonus clear lens included.
• Available in 2 styles.
• €90
• Available in White, Black, or Green/Orange
• XS-S, M-L, XL-XXL
• SPIN rotational impact system
• DH certified
• Break Away visor
• Multi-impact EPP liner
• Emergency removable cheek pads
• $275 USD / €290
44 Comments
I call that getting swindled and pimped
Fifty dollars for a T-shirt, that's just some ignorant bitch
Most organic merino wool T-shirt’s are 40-60€... and you get custom tailored and made in EU T-shirt’s for 50-60€
So 100 quid for some T-shirt ist expensive- reminds me of Supreme stuff
The shirt might be worth $90 if it said “Mons Veneris Royale” instead.
Maybe we should do a Check Out of safety goggles and Wal Mart athletic shirts next month.
www.jensonusa.com/giro-merino-polo-2016-Pewter-Xx-Large
For casual wear they are fine but for MTB not so much
$10k on that Spesh, $800 for the bike rack on that brand new SUV, $500 for a carbon Helmet, $200 for pedals, $300 for the shoes, $40 on gloves, $100 on shorts so what's another $100 for the jersey.
$2k on a skills camp and still the slowest on the hill!
Ya, I love it here! --Go Dubs---
And yes, a $100 merino wool jersey will make a bigger difference to your riding than a $1000 titanium crankset.
