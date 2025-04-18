Check Out: New Body Armor, Fancy Flat Pedal Shoes, 3D Printed Tools, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Yeti's Turq wind jacket is made from a 100% recycled nylon fabric, and it has a PFC-free durable water repellent coating to help shed water on drizzly days. There's not one detail that stands out; it's more a combination of the little niceties that has made this a constant companion on my rides over the winter and into the spring. Things like a two way zipper, a hood that doesn't flap around incessantly, and stretchy cuffs so that taking it off doesn't require any escape artist moves. It packs down nice and small too, so it can be stashed in a pack or inside a frame as a spare layer in case the weather changes.
It's really only the price that's holding it back - $200 is very expensive, especially considering you can get a Patagonia Houdini windshell, also made from recycled material, for half the price.
There's also a $150 vest version, a handy layer to have for those in-between days. I'm still not a full vest convert myself, but I know lots of riders who are fully aboard the arms-free apparel train.
Rotaluber Chain Lube & eMTB Tools
• Rotaluber: $39.95 USD • Flow adjustment knob for different viscosities
• E-Bike Backpedal tool: $16.95 • Works on carrier mounted chainrings with T30 or 5mm hex bolts. • rotaluber.com
Rotaluber is a tiny company that's 3D printing accessories for specific purposes. The Rotaluber does what the name suggests – it's sort of like a miniature water wheel, except that it carries chain lube and deposits it neatly on the edges of the chain's rollers, where it can make its way to the pins. Personally, I'm not super picky when it comes to lubing chains – every ride or two I put a drop of Dumonde Tech Lite on each roller and call it good, so I'm probably not the target audience for this item. For riders that are a little more particular, though, I can see it coming in handy. It's easy to use, and the adjustable flow makes it possible to dispense just the right amount of lube.
Along with the Rotaluber, there's also a E-Bike Backpedal Tool, which sits in the chainring bolt on an e-bike and rotates the chain backwards so that lube can be applied. Muc-Off has a $40 tool that I poked fun at when it launched a few years ago, an opinion I still stand by, mainly due to the price. RotaLuber's option is $17, which makes it a little easier to justify, and it's very compact.
Five Ten Freerider Pro Boa
• Stealth S1 rubber sole • Boa fit system • Colors: black/red, white
The person in charge of OE sales over at Boa should give themselves a pat on the back. The dials have become ubiquitous in the outdoor world – they're found everywhere from shoes to knee pads, back protectors, tube holders, even ski boots started showing up with an oversized version of the concept.
Is Boa really that much better than laces, or buckles in the case of ski boots? The jury's still out, but it does make it easy to slip on a pair of shoes, turn a dial or two, and get out on a ride.
Five Ten recently released a Boa version of their popular Freerider Pro flat pedal shoes, bringing the technology to the oft-overlooked flat pedal shoe crowd. Available in white or black, the shoes use Five Ten's tried-and-true Stealth S1 rubber for traction. That rubber is still some of the stickiest out there, but the competition has been heating up, and at the moment I'd give Specialized's SlipNot compound the crown for being the absolute grippiest. Still, the Freeriders Pro shoes have a great blend of sticky rubber, a stiff-but-not-ridiculously-stiff sole, and a low profile design that doesn't hang up on crankarms or chainstays.They're quite light too, and they dry fairly quickly, especially compared to the old clunky high tops that we used to wear, the ones that turned into saturated sponges at the merest hint of rain.
Outdoor Research Freewheel MTB Ride Pants
• Bluesign approved 88% nylon 12% Spandex • 15" side zips at hem • Water & wind resistant
Outdoor Research is a newer entrant into the mountain bike world (they've been in the ski / outdoor space since the 1980s), but they haven't wasted any time in launching a full apparel lineup.
The Freewheel MTB pants are made from a light-but-tough nylon / spandex fabric that's wind and water resistant. A long zipper at each cuff makes it easy to pull them on and off over knee pads, and they're cut higher in the back to keep the dreaded plumber's crack from making an appearance. There are waist adjustment straps to dial in the fit – no belt required – and just enough zippered pockets to keep them functional. I have a few rides in on them so far and they're very comfortable - they have a trim fit without being obnoxiously tight, and the fabric has a decent amount of stretch to it.
Ion Arcon HD Pro Chest Protector
• Level 2 certified chest and back protector • Re Zro padding • 1 buckle closure
The Arcon HD Pro chest protector is Nico Vink's first signature model with Ion, and the friendly hucker is no stranger to big air and big crashes. Both the back and chest protector portions are CE Level 2 certified and use Re Zro's protective material. The concept behind that material is slightly different than other pads on the market. Rather than firming up upon impact, the Re Zro exhibits what's referred to as shear thinning – the molecules briefly break apart, and the material becomes softer, absorbing the force of a blow.
The Re Zro pads have are covered with Power Slide caps, a section of smoother material that's designed to help keep the protector from hanging up during an impact. This is a pretty substantial piece of protective gear – it's going to be too much for general pedaling around, but for DH and bike park usage it has a very secure and solid feel. It's still not going to give me the courage to hit a Fest Series line, but it does have a confidence inspiring heft to it.
Ekoi Protect D3O BOA Body Armour
• Level 1 certified chest and back protector • D3O padding • Boa microadjust dial on each side
Remember how I said Boa dials are showing up everywhere? Here's a prime example - Ekoi's back and chest protector has a dial on each side to help snug everything down. A pull tab in front of each dial is used to separate the laces, making it easier to get the protector on and off.
At 840 grams for a size medium, the weight is pretty reasonable, especially considering the amount of coverage provided by the D30 padding. The one gripe I have is with the upper shoulder straps. The material used for the top part of the strap is fairly firm, which can make it rub uncomfortably against your neck if it's not positioned correctly. It's not that hard to offset it a little to prevent this, but a softer material or more rounded shape would have been even better.
That statistic you cite, is that extension 50% compared to not lubing your chain or 50% compared to how I clean and diligently lube my chain every ride right now?
Bought myself an Arc’teryx one a few years ago, reckon I wear it more than 150 days a year.
Not sure I’d pay $200 for Yeti when Patagonia/Haglöfs/Arcteyrx/Nørrona all make better gear for similar or less money though.
I have never found anything even close to this level of comfort and quality and works great from downhill skiing to staying drying during summer time thunder storms.
top that with a 35 dollar piece of plastic to help you lube the chain better. yes, it's a great idea, yes, i believe in the long run you use less lube, your chain is cleaner etc. but 35 dollars, come on. that's an over engineered 10 dollar part at most. not to mention, people still use lube? chain waxing is so much nicer, lol.
I'm already a big fan of their echo longsleeves, which nicely shield my pasty, freckled flesh from the sun.
p.s. I see you're from my old stomping grounds. My first mountain bike rides were in Gatineau Park many moons ago.
It's never too late to get where you're going!
EDIT: oops. I actually have a Raceframe. Stupid fox naming their models too similarly.
But I wouldn’t wear those unless there was a chairlift. This solution is appealing because it looks like it breathes well and might be something I could wear on days where I climb when my alternative is to wear nothing to manage my heat.
And by "too much" I mean "enough to stop your feet from floating around in them."
I have a pair that I liked until I figured that out. Now they're just my everyday walking around shoes, because I don't like sloppy footwear for any form of sports.
I like boa on roadshoes, because you can reach down and tighten or loosen it while riding, but on the mtb I don’t do that.
And yes, it needs to be 2 dials.
I think hockey, soccer, nfl type sports are the ones not using it. I imagine boats being able to be knocked open, lose, or broken on impact with other players isn't ideal. Heck you can even buy golf shoes with Boa.
This is especially true for chest and back protectors that are made for hard riding.
Why would anyone go for level 1?
And, more importantly, protection is per se not very cool or comfortable. If you wear it, it better protects you properly at least.
IMHO level 1 is just a bad compromise. Its still less comfortable than wearing none, but it doesn’t protect you properly. So what’s the point?
"more importantly, protection is per se not very cool or comfortable. If you wear it, it better protects you".
Maybe consider the same words with a different perspective. The protection you wear is far more effective than the protection you leave hanging in the garage because you hate wearing it.
Given the choice between wearing heavy/bulky/uncomfortable/hot/sweaty protective equipment or going without for the sake of comfort or convenience, many people will opt for the latter. If there is something that provides a level of protection and comfort somewhere in between these two extremes, more people may choose to wear it more often, or at all.
Nevertheless, In my experience level 1 vs level 2 is more often then not, only very loosely coupled to comfort.
comfort is less important than avoiding $$$$ hospital bills!
Just like how not everyone has a hard enough time with laces that they would ever choose a cable system, which while potentially slightly quicker and convenient in some aspects, is more troublesome if it breaks, can create pressure points and discomfort, and is generally less adjustable/adaptable to different foot shapes.
I recall some lube company bought it and it disappeared, like an engine powered by tap water.
The Leatt 4.5 is $151 and the Alpinestars Bionic chest protector is $110 at Cycle Gear.
There’s a big price premium for pretty much all the protectors that use materials which change during impact.
I currently wear RXR and love it. Unique feeling, little bit of bulk, but definitely safe with the air in it
I actually just ordered one of these new Ion ones. It looks good.
That being said, there are full armor sets that are better because they offer shoulder protection. There are also ones that are full jackets with breathable mesh which include elbow protection. Find the ones that give you the most armor that you want.
I'd say get the ones with chest, back, and shoulder protection if you ride in rocky terrain, because it will save your upper body.
Anyways, thanks for the info and I definitely think chest protection should be for all. Glad more companies continue to develop solid chest protectors
I hate hate hate applying chain lube I never get the right amount and wiping off the excess is a f*cking pain (Skill issue on my side lol)