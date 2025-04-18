Check Out: New Body Armor, Fancy Flat Pedal Shoes, 3D Printed Tools, & More

The person in charge of OE sales over at Boa should give themselves a pat on the back. The dials have become ubiquitous in the outdoor world – they're found everywhere from shoes to knee pads, back protectors, tube holders, even ski boots started showing up with an oversized version of the concept.



Is Boa really that much better than laces, or buckles in the case of ski boots? The jury's still out, but it does make it easy to slip on a pair of shoes, turn a dial or two, and get out on a ride.



Five Ten recently released a Boa version of their popular Freerider Pro flat pedal shoes, bringing the technology to the oft-overlooked flat pedal shoe crowd. Available in white or black, the shoes use Five Ten's tried-and-true Stealth S1 rubber for traction. That rubber is still some of the stickiest out there, but the competition has been heating up, and at the moment I'd give Specialized's SlipNot compound the crown for being the absolute grippiest. Still, the Freeriders Pro shoes have a great blend of sticky rubber, a stiff-but-not-ridiculously-stiff sole, and a low profile design that doesn't hang up on crankarms or chainstays.They're quite light too, and they dry fairly quickly, especially compared to the old clunky high tops that we used to wear, the ones that turned into saturated sponges at the merest hint of rain.

