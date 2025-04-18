Check Out: New Body Armor, Fancy Flat Pedal Shoes, 3D Printed Tools, & More

Powered by Outside

Apr 18, 2025
A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Yeti Turq Wind Jacket


photo

photo

photo

photo

• Recycled nylon Toray 55G/M2 stretch woven fabric
• Two-way YKK Vizlon front zipper
• Adjustable hood
• Stuffs into rear pocket

• Elastic draw cord at waist
• Sizes: XS - XXL
• Price: $200 USD / Vest: $150
yeticycles.com

  
bigquotesYeti's Turq wind jacket is made from a 100% recycled nylon fabric, and it has a PFC-free durable water repellent coating to help shed water on drizzly days. There's not one detail that stands out; it's more a combination of the little niceties that has made this a constant companion on my rides over the winter and into the spring. Things like a two way zipper, a hood that doesn't flap around incessantly, and stretchy cuffs so that taking it off doesn't require any escape artist moves. It packs down nice and small too, so it can be stashed in a pack or inside a frame as a spare layer in case the weather changes.

It's really only the price that's holding it back - $200 is very expensive, especially considering you can get a Patagonia Houdini windshell, also made from recycled material, for half the price.

There's also a $150 vest version, a handy layer to have for those in-between days. I'm still not a full vest convert myself, but I know lots of riders who are fully aboard the arms-free apparel train.



Rotaluber Chain Lube & eMTB Tools


photo

photo

photo

• Rotaluber: $39.95 USD
• Flow adjustment knob for different viscosities

• E-Bike Backpedal tool: $16.95
• Works on carrier mounted chainrings with T30 or 5mm hex bolts.
rotaluber.com

  
bigquotesRotaluber is a tiny company that's 3D printing accessories for specific purposes. The Rotaluber does what the name suggests – it's sort of like a miniature water wheel, except that it carries chain lube and deposits it neatly on the edges of the chain's rollers, where it can make its way to the pins. Personally, I'm not super picky when it comes to lubing chains – every ride or two I put a drop of Dumonde Tech Lite on each roller and call it good, so I'm probably not the target audience for this item. For riders that are a little more particular, though, I can see it coming in handy. It's easy to use, and the adjustable flow makes it possible to dispense just the right amount of lube.

Along with the Rotaluber, there's also a E-Bike Backpedal Tool, which sits in the chainring bolt on an e-bike and rotates the chain backwards so that lube can be applied. Muc-Off has a $40 tool that I poked fun at when it launched a few years ago, an opinion I still stand by, mainly due to the price. RotaLuber's option is $17, which makes it a little easier to justify, and it's very compact.



Five Ten Freerider Pro Boa


photo

photo

photo

• Stealth S1 rubber sole
• Boa fit system
• Colors: black/red, white

• Sizes: 6-15
• PriceL $170 USD
adidas.com
BUY AT:
COMPETITIVE CYCLIST (USA)

  
bigquotesThe person in charge of OE sales over at Boa should give themselves a pat on the back. The dials have become ubiquitous in the outdoor world – they're found everywhere from shoes to knee pads, back protectors, tube holders, even ski boots started showing up with an oversized version of the concept.

Is Boa really that much better than laces, or buckles in the case of ski boots? The jury's still out, but it does make it easy to slip on a pair of shoes, turn a dial or two, and get out on a ride.

Five Ten recently released a Boa version of their popular Freerider Pro flat pedal shoes, bringing the technology to the oft-overlooked flat pedal shoe crowd. Available in white or black, the shoes use Five Ten's tried-and-true Stealth S1 rubber for traction. That rubber is still some of the stickiest out there, but the competition has been heating up, and at the moment I'd give Specialized's SlipNot compound the crown for being the absolute grippiest. Still, the Freeriders Pro shoes have a great blend of sticky rubber, a stiff-but-not-ridiculously-stiff sole, and a low profile design that doesn't hang up on crankarms or chainstays.They're quite light too, and they dry fairly quickly, especially compared to the old clunky high tops that we used to wear, the ones that turned into saturated sponges at the merest hint of rain.



Outdoor Research Freewheel MTB Ride Pants


photo

photo

photo

• Bluesign approved 88% nylon 12% Spandex
• 15" side zips at hem
• Water & wind resistant

• Colors: bronze, black, dark olive
• Sizes: men's 28 - 42 / women's 0-14
• Price: $130 USD
outdoorresearch.com
BUY AT:
REI (USA) OUTDOOR RESEARCH (CA)

  
bigquotesOutdoor Research is a newer entrant into the mountain bike world (they've been in the ski / outdoor space since the 1980s), but they haven't wasted any time in launching a full apparel lineup.

The Freewheel MTB pants are made from a light-but-tough nylon / spandex fabric that's wind and water resistant. A long zipper at each cuff makes it easy to pull them on and off over knee pads, and they're cut higher in the back to keep the dreaded plumber's crack from making an appearance. There are waist adjustment straps to dial in the fit – no belt required – and just enough zippered pockets to keep them functional. I have a few rides in on them so far and they're very comfortable - they have a trim fit without being obnoxiously tight, and the fabric has a decent amount of stretch to it.




Ion Arcon HD Pro Chest Protector


photo

photo

photo

• Level 2 certified chest and back protector
• Re Zro padding
• 1 buckle closure

• Sizes: S/M, L/XL
• Price: $230 USD
ion-products.com/

  
bigquotesThe Arcon HD Pro chest protector is Nico Vink's first signature model with Ion, and the friendly hucker is no stranger to big air and big crashes. Both the back and chest protector portions are CE Level 2 certified and use Re Zro's protective material. The concept behind that material is slightly different than other pads on the market. Rather than firming up upon impact, the Re Zro exhibits what's referred to as shear thinning – the molecules briefly break apart, and the material becomes softer, absorbing the force of a blow.

The Re Zro pads have are covered with Power Slide caps, a section of smoother material that's designed to help keep the protector from hanging up during an impact. This is a pretty substantial piece of protective gear – it's going to be too much for general pedaling around, but for DH and bike park usage it has a very secure and solid feel. It's still not going to give me the courage to hit a Fest Series line, but it does have a confidence inspiring heft to it.


Ekoi Protect D3O BOA Body Armour


photo

photo

photo

• Level 1 certified chest and back protector
• D3O padding
• Boa microadjust dial on each side

• Sizes: S, M, L
• Price: $240 USD
ekoi.com/
BUY AT:
EKOI (USA) EKOI (CA)
  
bigquotes
Remember how I said Boa dials are showing up everywhere? Here's a prime example - Ekoi's back and chest protector has a dial on each side to help snug everything down. A pull tab in front of each dial is used to separate the laces, making it easier to get the protector on and off.

At 840 grams for a size medium, the weight is pretty reasonable, especially considering the amount of coverage provided by the D30 padding. The one gripe I have is with the upper shoulder straps. The material used for the top part of the strap is fairly firm, which can make it rub uncomfortably against your neck if it's not positioned correctly. It's not that hard to offset it a little to prevent this, but a softer material or more rounded shape would have been even better.



122 Comments
  • 1713
 The rotaluber shows just how stupib mtb has become
  • 420
 seriously. By the time you set it up, you could have just lubed your damn chain the old fashion way.
  • 340
 @Struggleteam: Yeah, but with the Rotaluber you get to spend $40 for the pleasure of making lubing your chain messier and more time consuming! Everyone loves the little dopamine hit of buying stuff, no matter how pointless, so really they are doing you a favour by making pointless crap for you to buy.
  • 109
 I actually like the idea. I'm going to see if I can 3D print something like it. Over-lubing chains adds so much extra gunk during wet months. I'm intrigued. Not anything over $15 intrigued, but intrigued.
  • 440
 @rrolly: I just pinch the chain with a shop towel and crank’er a few times. Gets all the excess off along with the grime.
  • 330
 @rrolly: One drop per roller. Easy.
  • 180
 @Struggleteam: why opt for a simple solution when you can be stupid instead?
  • 710
 @Struggleteam: Answer from RotaLuber. I understand this might not be the product for everyone. But one of the biggest benefits is how much money it can save you on your drivetrain parts as well as chain lube. By properly lubing your chain, you can extend the life of your drivetrain by up to 50%. This savings more than pays for the cost of the tool. With the cost of chains, chain rings and cassettes the savings can be quite significant. With people keeping their bikes longer. It’s a good reason to use the RotaLuber
  • 70
 Also, like me, that chain needs more than just lube.
  • 161
 "Growing the sport" is how we got to $30 bike specific soaps and sealant dipsticks.
  • 150
 It reminds me of some of the stuff that was in Mountain Bike Action mag 30 years ago, back then it was pointless machined shit and now it's pointless printed shit.
  • 150
 @factoryjim: somebody lubed up chat gpt for that response.
  • 130
 @factoryjim: "By properly lubing your chain, you can extend the life of your drivetrain by up to 50%. "

That statistic you cite, is that extension 50% compared to not lubing your chain or 50% compared to how I clean and diligently lube my chain every ride right now?
  • 28
flag vpergoot (Apr 18, 2025 at 23:16) (Below Threshold)
 You’re right, but I do applaud them for 3D printing it. Low cost of production with little capital expenditure. There will always be someone who’s extremely anal about their bikes who will buy this.
  • 1014
flag wyorider (Apr 19, 2025 at 19:21) (Below Threshold)
 Dumb enough to buy a "motorized bicycle", dumb enough to buy this.
  • 40
 I bought one of these and admit that $40 is probably a little steep, but it works exactly as advertised. Before a ride while my bike is still on my rack, I put it on the chain, give it a full spin, and then go on with my ride because it leaves absolutely no excess lube. Makes my life easier.
  • 10
 After seeing the cutaway on their instagram of how it works I respect it a lot more.
  • 7011
 Who TF actually pays $200 for a wind breaker? Take your ass to Goodwill and pick one up for $5.
  • 664
 There’s a lot of difference between a $5 windbreaker and a really good bit of gear.
Bought myself an Arc’teryx one a few years ago, reckon I wear it more than 150 days a year.

Not sure I’d pay $200 for Yeti when Patagonia/Haglöfs/Arcteyrx/Nørrona all make better gear for similar or less money though.
  • 260
 people who wore a $5 tyvek windbreaker for 5 years and felt like they needed a little treat.
  • 3516
 A citizen of The Great America after tariffs?
  • 56
 eBay has tons of sick 70s and 80s racing windbreakers made in the USA from truly nasty petrloeum byproducts, too.
  • 41
 @riish: my Arc’teryx hardshell is one of the best pieces of equipment I've purchase. Expensive yes, but the comfort against the skin is unmatched (in my experience) and is actually waterproof and breathable.
I have never found anything even close to this level of comfort and quality and works great from downhill skiing to staying drying during summer time thunder storms.
  • 843
flag sophisticatedhonky FL (Apr 18, 2025 at 13:15) (Below Threshold)
 Here come the poor’s
  • 491
 @sophisticatedhonky: not sophisticated enough to know how apostrophes work, apparently
  • 40
 Someone has to buy it first so I can get it secondhand at the Salvation Army in a year or two.
  • 10
 Brother, can you spare a nickel?
  • 383
 Yeti wind shell for $200? Really? This is what's wrong with the bike industry. If you can't make it better and/or at a competitive price - then just stick with your core products. Chromag makes a great (and nicer IMHO) Factor jacket for $!30 Cdn (so under $100 US?), and if you're a girl they are now on sale for $52 Cdn. Appreciate the honesty in the review acknowledging how over priced it is, comparing to a Patagonia wind shell.
  • 133
 Agree. Only the most ignorant dentist would a Yeti rain jacket which is really just a random imported blank they put a logo. They are not investing millions into fabric tech like Patagooch does.
  • 71
 right lol. when a windshell cost as much as something that prevents you from paralysis you know the industry is messed up.

top that with a 35 dollar piece of plastic to help you lube the chain better. yes, it's a great idea, yes, i believe in the long run you use less lube, your chain is cleaner etc. but 35 dollars, come on. that's an over engineered 10 dollar part at most. not to mention, people still use lube? chain waxing is so much nicer, lol.
  • 10
 Looks like the Factor has been replaced by the Col, $120USD.
  • 220
 It looks like those OR pants are THE riding pant. I love the weight and coolness of nylon in a riding pant, price is less crazy than I'd expect and the calf zipper is long overdue.
  • 90
 I have been using the whole OR Freewheel collection for about a year. Its fantastic quality - breathes well and durable, and prices are pretty decent too. It has become my favourite riding gear by far.
  • 60
 I'm a big fan of these pants, and whole OR line of MTB product.
  • 70
 I won a raffle last year of a the entire line of OR MTB clothing. They are phenomenal. I have been and continue to recommend them to everyone. They are so well made and thoughtful in design, it's incredible.
  • 30
 I love my NF pants, but the lack of lower leg opening sucks. I have on old pair of Endura pants that I wear when it gets a little gross out because I can much more easily take them off by undoing the lower leg.
  • 20
 Yeah, OR stuff is great. I’ve been using their stuff for 20 years. The riding pants look perfect.
  • 40
 Finally my goretex crocodile gaiters are back in style!
  • 40
 Picked up a pair of 7mesh Thunder pants for 60% off during their sale. Calf zipper is indeed a game changer, removing knee pads without taking them off in the parking lot is so nice. Crashed during the 2nd ride and ripped them, 7mesh sent me a shipping label, repaired them and sent them back to me all at their cost. I will now only buy pants that offer a repair/crash replacement option because I've gone through so many $200+ pants just to destroy them. The only negative thing I would say about them is that they're made for skinny people, if you squat regularly they will be very tight around the groin/thigh/hips/butt area. I even bought 1 size up in the waist (use side straps to tighten) just to have a bigger pant but they are still tight unfortunately. When can us thick boys have an actual riding pant that fits nice?
  • 20
 They do look great as long as you are a 32” inseem. At least make short, reg, and long, guys. I have a lot of other great OR stuff and would have bought a pair of these if they came in long
  • 40
 @fullsend604: Same for some of us women. We're not all built like skinny 12 year old boys. I'm not big by any means, but find I have to size up in most brands so there's enough room in the thighs and bum, but then have to really tighten the waist up. Certainly not loving the current slim fitting bike short trend.
  • 30
 @srh2: FWIW I'm in the clydesdale category and the OR stuff fits me very well without having to size up.
  • 30
 @ratedgg13: Good to know! I'll definitely check out the OR bike gear.
I'm already a big fan of their echo longsleeves, which nicely shield my pasty, freckled flesh from the sun.

p.s. I see you're from my old stomping grounds. My first mountain bike rides were in Gatineau Park many moons ago.
  • 20
 @srh2: You've made better life choices than me. I started living closer to where you are now and have gone further from good biking.
  • 20
 @ratedgg13: Oh I'm not sure about the better life choices...haha! But I do love where I live.
It's never too late to get where you're going!
  • 20
 @ratedgg13: Came here to say something similar. I don't know what a clydesdale is in terms of human sizing/ But I'm the opposite? (short and fat) and their stuff fits nicely! When I worked at a ski/bike shop I loved buying OR. After I left they came out with their cycling gear so I can no longer afford it without the discounts, but I will reconsider.
  • 20
 @Ryan2949: let's just say us thicc folks fit in their gear. As for pricing, their winter outlet deals are great. I just got the freewheel hoodie for 60% off. So the price and size are both right.
  • 160
 I’ve bruised or broken ribs 6 or 7 times in my riding career. All the impacts except one to the sternum were on the sides of the rib cage where no one makes an impact protector. Does no one make impact protection for the sides? Often it’s the elbow that causes the injury. Like last fall for me.
  • 31
 I use a Fox airframe pro. I even added a leatt brace to it. Works fine, even when i need to look up.
  • 90
 AlpineStars and Leatte moto protectors do
  • 40
 I'm typing this in pain from my ribs after Good Friday didn't live up to its name and I was wondering exactly the same thing.
  • 30
 New Rockintor does and in Level 2 at the sides
  • 40
 Kidney belts are also a must. My biggest injury was a grade 3 kidney laceration after a stupid fall and this is often a part which is not protected by upper body armors.
  • 50
 Leatt
  • 20
 My RXR has the. tiniest bit of wraparound. Would like more though. I do wear a kidney belt every Moto ride (only one Kidney) and I need to go back to wearing it all DH days.
  • 10
 @Jeeef: Another vote for the Airframe. I wear an Atlas Brace with mine.

EDIT: oops. I actually have a Raceframe. Stupid fox naming their models too similarly.
  • 40
 Leatt moto 5.5 chest protector is the real deal, check out their stuff-
  • 10
 Could always get a rib guard like they wear in American football
  • 40
 Full DH armour has side protectors. Leatt, Alpine Stars, etc.

But I wouldn’t wear those unless there was a chairlift. This solution is appealing because it looks like it breathes well and might be something I could wear on days where I climb when my alternative is to wear nothing to manage my heat.
  • 160
 I’m glad everyone who wants them finally got their Boa-equipped Freeriders, but I’ll never understand the appeal over regular laces. The two pairs of Boa shoes I’ve had broke when I was nowhere near anywhere I could get a replacement. You can use anything to repair laces.
  • 90
 You also can't fine tune the fit with a single boa like you can with laces. I learned this the hard way after I bought boa shoes and they were causing foot pain because they were way too tight on the lower portion when I tightened them enough to keep my heel from lifting
  • 70
 @nfontanella: I agree. Along with the lack of fine tuning, I don't like the weird pressure points, and quite often the Boa's eventually end up slicing through the fabric of whatever is underneath. This is happening on my new snowboard boots. I'm a fan of old school laces.
  • 20
 @nfontanella: FiveTen had one (two?) job to do and they blew it with the single Boa. I did a brief experiment with Fox clips shoes with the double Boa (went back to flats) but loved the dual ratchets. Hopefully Specialized takes their flats and dual Boa's them.
  • 100
 Not untying wet, gritty laces is pretty nice
  • 21
 The key making Boa last is refrain from tightening them too much.

And by "too much" I mean "enough to stop your feet from floating around in them."

I have a pair that I liked until I figured that out. Now they're just my everyday walking around shoes, because I don't like sloppy footwear for any form of sports.
  • 10
 Indeed.
I like boa on roadshoes, because you can reach down and tighten or loosen it while riding, but on the mtb I don’t do that.
And yes, it needs to be 2 dials.
  • 24
 “can’t fine tune the fit” lol literally every other sport uses laces at the highest level of competition. Meanwhile we have middle aged mountain bikers saying “my feet hurt” haha
  • 30
 @whateverbr0: Every other sport pretty much uses Boa. Skiing (both alpine and XC), roller blades, snowboarding, running shoes, hiking shoes, etc.

I think hockey, soccer, nfl type sports are the ones not using it. I imagine boats being able to be knocked open, lose, or broken on impact with other players isn't ideal. Heck you can even buy golf shoes with Boa.
  • 161
 The rotorluber lolllllll. This is it, the ned is near
  • 560
 Gotta agree, Ned is actually sitting next to me right now
  • 50
 @solarplex totally different meaning telling a Scottish person ‘the ned’ is near…
  • 111
 Yeti are masters at overpricing, must be in the name as the other Yeti are just as bad.
  • 111
 Yo product managers, mtbers don't need roost guards, we need sternum and RIB protection.
  • 60
 Ion Arcon HD Pro Chest Protector look's great as replacement/alternative for Fox Raceframe with this rib protection. Good work Ion.
  • 60
 I heard Boa are partnering with Durex next to make snug fit condoms that allow for easier shaft placement whilst retaining their child free performance
  • 40
 Flat pedal shoes are great, but the soles last a fraction of the time that the rest of the shoe does. I do wish that resoling shoes like this was supported by 510, like it used to be. I’m still trying to find a us based cobbler that can do something similar.
  • 30
 When I'm not in a hurry, I do take the extra time to place a drop of lube on each roller vs rotating the crank and squeezing. I feel like it gets the lube to exactly where it needs to be and with less waste/ mess. Wondering if the rotaluber does an even better job of this, or is it just a way to "spin and squeeze" more effectively?
  • 80
 This literally takes about 1 minute? Are you really that busy?
  • 42
 From RotaLuber. The tool is designed to do just that, put one drop on each side of the roller, and does it in less than 30 seconds. One of the other features is, the extended end has a rubber cord on it. This rotates the rollers after the lube has been dripped on creating a capillary action which sucks the lube into the pin area of the chain. If you want to see the difference the tool makes, check it out on our website. RotaLuber.com. We have a video that shows the difference the tool can make, compared to applying the lube from the standard bottle. By depositing just the amount of lube that’s needed the chain stays much cleaner and there’s less mess. Over lubing your chain can actually be worse than not lubing it. The excess lube attracts dirt and makes a grinding compound that just wears out your chain, even faster.
  • 30
 OR did the MTB pants right, I ended up buying three pairs and the fact there is not one inch of Velcro on them is a win. The side fit adjustment tabs and the leg zips are insanely useful and the pockets fit a full sized phone no problems. They crushed it on these for sure!
  • 50
 I’m in the market for a chest protector. What size are the ones in the photos and what’s the rider size/weight?
  • 111
 The Ion protector is a size L/XL and the Ekoi is a medium. I’m 5’11” and 165 lb.
  • 92
 @mikekazimer: I never got why people are buying level 1 for anything, if level 2 is available.
This is especially true for chest and back protectors that are made for hard riding.
Why would anyone go for level 1?
  • 110
 @qbensis: comfort? mobility? lighter weight in a warmer climate zone?
  • 70
 Unfortunatly chest protectors in the US need to be at least level IIIA armor or it's not worth wearing...
  • 42
 @pmhobson: most of the time, the differences are marginally.
And, more importantly, protection is per se not very cool or comfortable. If you wear it, it better protects you properly at least.
IMHO level 1 is just a bad compromise. Its still less comfortable than wearing none, but it doesn’t protect you properly. So what’s the point?
  • 80
 @stiingya: you only need that much for schools, malls, concerts, job sites, hospitals, churches….
  • 80
 @qbensis: you almost answered the question without realising it.

"more importantly, protection is per se not very cool or comfortable. If you wear it, it better protects you".

Maybe consider the same words with a different perspective. The protection you wear is far more effective than the protection you leave hanging in the garage because you hate wearing it.

Given the choice between wearing heavy/bulky/uncomfortable/hot/sweaty protective equipment or going without for the sake of comfort or convenience, many people will opt for the latter. If there is something that provides a level of protection and comfort somewhere in between these two extremes, more people may choose to wear it more often, or at all.
  • 20
 @st-alfie: agreed to this one.
Nevertheless, In my experience level 1 vs level 2 is more often then not, only very loosely coupled to comfort.
  • 10
 @st-alfie: i use Leatt level 2 body armour all year in the Brisbane QLD subtropical climate :-D
comfort is less important than avoiding $$$$ hospital bills!
  • 20
 @aviator99: to you it is, and thats fine. Not everyone is in the same situation as you though. That's my point.
  • 50
 Need the freerider pro mid with Boas!
  • 71
 I don't get why people wear lowtops for MTB!! Hitting your ankles sucks SO MUCH...
  • 30
 @stiingya: agreed!
  • 110
 @stiingya: perhaps not everyone hits there ankles enough to opt for increased heat retention and bulk.

Just like how not everyone has a hard enough time with laces that they would ever choose a cable system, which while potentially slightly quicker and convenient in some aspects, is more troublesome if it breaks, can create pressure points and discomfort, and is generally less adjustable/adaptable to different foot shapes.
  • 30
 @st-alfie: well thank Jesus you have a million low top options to choose from.
  • 10
 @st-alfie: I think the big issue here is that 5/10s used to look good while having their soles absolutely destroyed by pedal pins. I'll be looking for my next ones second hand on vinted.
  • 10
 @Struggleteam: not a million good options. If adidas/fiveten decide to "improve" the whole range things will be dire.
  • 20
 Wasn't there a little plastic chain lube tray thingie a few years ago that tried to cut back on wasted chain lube?
I recall some lube company bought it and it disappeared, like an engine powered by tap water.
  • 30
 Boa dials on the outside, design by someone who doesn't ride Boa dials on the top, maybe just maybe your shoe won't flop
  • 21
 $240 for armor you can get at Cycle Gear for half or less. Amazing.

The Leatt 4.5 is $151 and the Alpinestars Bionic chest protector is $110 at Cycle Gear.
  • 21
 I’m in the market for a chest/back protector so I’ve tried pretty much all the motorcycle ones on. The Leatt 4.5 fits like a sack of potatoes. The Alpinestars is also pretty mediocre. The back is only level 1 rated.

There’s a big price premium for pretty much all the protectors that use materials which change during impact.
  • 30
 @Nobble: what would you consider the safest protectors?
I currently wear RXR and love it. Unique feeling, little bit of bulk, but definitely safe with the air in it
  • 11
 @stormracing: To be honest, I haven’t found one that I really like yet. The best I’ve tried on so far is the POC VPD torso but it’s really expensive and only level 1 certified.

I actually just ordered one of these new Ion ones. It looks good.
  • 10
 @Nobble: I only listed two. There are far more out there, and D3O was in the motorcycle game long before this company decided to go 150-200% of the price. Fox makes a D3O one, too.
  • 20
 @stormracing: You can look at the ratings. CE Level 2 is higher than CE Level 1, so if you want safer then look for the higher ranking.
That being said, there are full armor sets that are better because they offer shoulder protection. There are also ones that are full jackets with breathable mesh which include elbow protection. Find the ones that give you the most armor that you want.

I'd say get the ones with chest, back, and shoulder protection if you ride in rocky terrain, because it will save your upper body.
  • 10
 @nickfranko: Looks like the RXR I currently wear is Level 2. Stoked to know that. I tracked it down years ago for its superior safety vs most others when tested.

Anyways, thanks for the info and I definitely think chest protection should be for all. Glad more companies continue to develop solid chest protectors
  • 10
 I have a Dainesse Wave for heavy terrain/park days and would recommend. Mine is old, not sure about the rating, but new ones are level 2. Very airy since the absorbing material is alu honeycomb. It's got suspenders (that you can wear crossed in the chest) + waistbelt, articulated side to said at the waist and covers all thoracic and lumbar spine down to the sacrum
  • 10
 For $240 you can get two nij III+ plates and a carrier.
  • 20
 Waiting for a company to make mtb pants that zip off to shorts. Khül its your time to shine.
  • 77
 The rotaluber is a NEED lol
I hate hate hate applying chain lube I never get the right amount and wiping off the excess is a f*cking pain (Skill issue on my side lol)
  • 61
 Take your time and add one drop per roller. Once you've done the whole chain cycle it a few times. Job done.
  • 42
 Body armor for all my civilian friends!
  • 32
 Why do Adidas insist on putting their logo on fivetens, how long before three stripes appear on freerider pros.
  • 40
 Why do you care so much? Why does the Adidas logo bother you more than a giant 5?
  • 22
 @Ih8Hondas: founder of Adidas Adi ( short for Adolf ) Dassler was a Nazi.
  • 30
 @Neil6: I suppose you also complain about the logos of Bayer, Audi, Porsche, Mercedes, VW, BMW, etc then? Do you extend that to brands like Ford as well?
  • 21
 The d30 in that protector looks identical to the Endura one. Yeti are such a stupid brand, overpriced boutique nonsense!
  • 10
 How comfortable would be Ion Chest Protector under jersey? Is it viable that way?
  • 54
 Why do people still spend money on chain lube than waxing your chain makes it last longer?
  • 20
 chest protectors should only be worn shirtless as the lord intended.
  • 10
 MTB HALO body armour?!







