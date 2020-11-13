Check Out: New Flannels, Gloves, Tire Inserts, Goggles, & More

Tannus first entered the mountain bike world with an insert that used a tube to help it keep its shape. That product had me scratching my head a bit, since I haven't used a tube for anything other than an emergency flat fix in nearly a decade. The new Tannus Armour Tubeless insert makes a lot more sense, and it joins the extensive array of options on the market designed to protect rims from damage and provide more sidewall support.



Installation is simple, and can be performed without needing to take the tire entirely off the rim. I was able to get it installed in a matter of minutes without any cursing or broken tire levers. There's also no need for special valve stems, since there's a gap in between the insert and the valve, with holes in the insert to allow air to pass through. The insert is shaped with 'wings', which Tannus says helps add more stability in corners. It provides 20mm of foam impact protection, and weighs in at 150 grams.



The amount of support the insert provides is noticeable, stiffening up the lower three-quarters of the tire's sidewall. That makes it possible to run lower air pressure without worrying about rolling the tire off the rim – I was able to drop down to 18psi in a Maxxis EXO casing tire. Inserts aren't an absolute necessity, especially if you're not regularly denting rims or pulling tires off the bead, but they are worth considering for racers or hard riders with a penchant for punishing equipment.