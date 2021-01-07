Check Out: New Gear from POC for 2021

Jan 7, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

CHECK OUT


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike and sometimes it arrives when we think it's going to, sometimes when we don't know it's coming, and sometimes it's a bit late. POC were planning on being apart of our Across the Pond Beaver coverage a while back, but shipping logistics, COVID, 2020, etc... happened. Fortunately, the gear finally arrived, and I've even had a chance to log some miles using some of it. POC's 2021 line is looking good and here is a spread that includes some of what is new or updated to check out.


Rhythm Resistance Pants


Features

• Cordura stretch fabric
• Reinforced knees
• $200
• DWR treatment
• Zippered pockets
More Information

  
bigquotesPOC's Rhythm Resistance pants have become a staple on cooler days where I don't plan on getting too deep into wet terrain. The pants are comfortable, offer a good cut for riding, and keep me plenty warm. I've managed a number of long days in the saddle with these pants on and have no complaints whatsoever. They're a solution to a problem I didn't realize I had until I stopped getting dressed up in lycra to go ride a trail bike.


Fabio Edition Ora Clarity Goggle



Features

• Interchangeable lenses
• Zwiss Clarity lens
• $90
• Ideal fit with POC helmets
• 3-layer face foam
More Information

  
bigquotesPOC debuted the Fabio Wibmer signature line last fall, with all of the products featuring details designed with input from the man himself. The Ora Clarity goggle's lens is made to enhance color and contrast. It's specifically made for trail riding and is said to offer an optimized field of view. There is no vent foam to maximize ventilation and airflow and the goggle fits seamlessly with POC's helmet collection.


Fabio Edition Coron Air SPIN and Tectal Helmets




Coron Air Spin Features

• Breakaway visor
• SPIN (Shearing Pad Inside) system
• $275
• Washable padding
• Multi-impact EPP liner
More Information

Tectal Features

• EPS Liner
• Adjustable visor
• $190
• Recco Reflector
• 350g - medium
More Information

  
bigquotesBoth Fabio Edition helmets carry over the features from POC's standard line of helmets including SPIN technology in the Coron Air and Aramid bridges for extra strength in the Tectal. Pads are removable and washable for the helmets and, as mentioned above, POC's goggles are designed to seamlessly integrate with both lids.


Resistance Ultra Tee


Features

• 3 storage pockets for longer rides
• Cordura sleeves
• $150
• Zippered storage pocket
• UPF50+
More Information

  
bigquotesThe Resistance Ultra Tee is made for long days in the woods where riders may need additional storage but still want some protection in the jersey. Fitting more snugly than a loose DH style jersey, the fabric is made to stretch and be lightweight - it also has sun protection. There's a waterproof membrane on the lower back to help protect from rain and spray and there's an internal gaiter to keep the shirt in place and items in a rider's pocket from moving around on rough terrain.


Resistance DH Jersey


Features

• Vectran reinforced sleeves
• Breathable and wicking fabric
• $180
• Mesh armpits for ventilation
• UPF50+
More Information

  
bigquotesThe Resistance DH jersey is made with quick-drying and breathable fabric. There are abrasion-resistant Cordura reinforcements on the sleeve to give enhanced protection in a crash while a single layer of fabric on the elbows reduces friction for claimed increased durability in a fall. There are also reflective labels to keep riders visible when on those early morning or late evening rides.


Resistance Enduro Adjustable Glove


Features

• All-around riding
• Adjustable closure
• $55
• Terrycloth nose wipe on thumb
• Touch screen compatible thumb
More Information


Tectal Race SPIN NFC Helmet



Features

• twICEme NFC chip
• SPIN Technology
• $250
• RECCO reflector
• Goggle clip
More Information

  
bigquotesThe Tectal Race SPIN NFC helmet has all of the standard features of the Tectal Race SPIN but also incorporates a twICEme NFC chip. The chip allows first responders to get information on the rider quickly which can help in the event of an emergency. It can be loaded with emergency contact numbers and other necessary information. That along with the RECCO reflector could be advantageous for riders who find themselves often excursioning into the backcountry, as many mountain bikers do.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Apparel Helmets POC


Must Read This Week
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
89538 views
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: GT Factory Racing to Run Michelin Tires]
84026 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
65673 views
Eliot Jackson Signs With Santa Cruz
65444 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
57181 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
53715 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
51516 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
51102 views

15 Comments

  • 20 0
 everyone bemoans the cost of bikes these days, but holy moly! $180 jersey? It's getting silly easy to be wearing well over $1000 in kit on a MTB these days...


I guess life is coming full circle. MTB was born from road biking, and now we are headed back there. You'll know the end times are near when Rapha and Castelli enter the MTB scene
  • 1 0
 I'll take two !!
  • 5 0
 @Waldon83: I go on the local online shop and buy the one with the biggest discount, regardless of the look.. might not be the fashion icon on the trails.. but given the only thing I do is sweat into it (profoundly) and cover it in mud, I believe that is more than good enough....
  • 2 0
 Pricing themselves out of the market there, I’ve got really nice Dakine jersey from my LBS for £20, £160 says you wouldn’t notice any difference
  • 1 0
 Rapha are launching a mtb range this year! Hah!
  • 1 1
 I think you missed an important aspect of the $150 T-shirt and $180 jersey: they will protect you from sunburns. I know I am constantly getting sunburned in clothes from other brands, I wish they could copy this innovative technology.
  • 6 0
 While that NFC chip is a sick idea I'd rather not have a wifi logo centred on my helmet and all my mates rinsing me for the wifi password
  • 1 0
 POC make some of the best helmets I've ever owned, and I'm more than happy to spend that cash on something that's going to stop me from becoming a vegetable - but what the hell is making their clothing that expensive? What are they doing, hand milking goats for silk and employing premier league footballers to hand sew them!?
  • 4 0
 Wow 150 bucks for a t-shirt what a steal
  • 3 0
 150 for a t-shirt , from now on I will never consider buying a POC product again. They can go forth and multiply.
  • 1 0
 Ora Clarity = clear vision = I see clearly !

(for ancient Greek language)
Ora = ορά = see, i can see ,
όρα-ση = όρα-μα = vision ,
δι-ορα-τικος = insightful !
  • 1 0
 Now tell me where i can find the SPIN replacement pad for my Tectal SPIN ?
  • 1 0
 www.pocsports.com/us/products/octal-pads/70044.html?dwvar_70044_color=Uranium%20Black&cgid=helmet-spare-parts&redirect=USA :-)

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009133
Mobile Version of Website