Check Out: New Gear from POC for 2021

The Tectal Race SPIN NFC helmet has all of the standard features of the Tectal Race SPIN but also incorporates a twICEme NFC chip. The chip allows first responders to get information on the rider quickly which can help in the event of an emergency. It can be loaded with emergency contact numbers and other necessary information. That along with the RECCO reflector could be advantageous for riders who find themselves often excursioning into the backcountry, as many mountain bikers do.