Check Out: New Gear from POC for 2021

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike and sometimes it arrives when we think it's going to, sometimes when we don't know it's coming, and sometimes it's a bit late. POC were planning on being apart of our Across the Pond Beaver coverage a while back, but shipping logistics, COVID, 2020, etc... happened. Fortunately, the gear finally arrived, and I've even had a chance to log some miles using some of it. POC's 2021 line is looking good and here is a spread that includes some of what is new or updated to check out.
POC's Rhythm Resistance pants have become a staple on cooler days where I don't plan on getting too deep into wet terrain. The pants are comfortable, offer a good cut for riding, and keep me plenty warm. I've managed a number of long days in the saddle with these pants on and have no complaints whatsoever. They're a solution to a problem I didn't realize I had until I stopped getting dressed up in lycra to go ride a trail bike.
POC debuted the Fabio Wibmer signature line last fall, with all of the products featuring details designed with input from the man himself. The Ora Clarity goggle's lens is made to enhance color and contrast. It's specifically made for trail riding and is said to offer an optimized field of view. There is no vent foam to maximize ventilation and airflow and the goggle fits seamlessly with POC's helmet collection.
Fabio Edition Coron Air SPIN and Tectal Helmets
Coron Air Spin Features
• Breakaway visor • SPIN (Shearing Pad Inside) system • $275
Both Fabio Edition helmets carry over the features from POC's standard line of helmets including SPIN technology in the Coron Air and Aramid bridges for extra strength in the Tectal. Pads are removable and washable for the helmets and, as mentioned above, POC's goggles are designed to seamlessly integrate with both lids.
The Resistance Ultra Tee is made for long days in the woods where riders may need additional storage but still want some protection in the jersey. Fitting more snugly than a loose DH style jersey, the fabric is made to stretch and be lightweight - it also has sun protection. There's a waterproof membrane on the lower back to help protect from rain and spray and there's an internal gaiter to keep the shirt in place and items in a rider's pocket from moving around on rough terrain.
The Resistance DH jersey is made with quick-drying and breathable fabric. There are abrasion-resistant Cordura reinforcements on the sleeve to give enhanced protection in a crash while a single layer of fabric on the elbows reduces friction for claimed increased durability in a fall. There are also reflective labels to keep riders visible when on those early morning or late evening rides.
Resistance Enduro Adjustable Glove
Features
• All-around riding • Adjustable closure • $55
• Terrycloth nose wipe on thumb • Touch screen compatible thumb • More Information
The Tectal Race SPIN NFC helmet has all of the standard features of the Tectal Race SPIN but also incorporates a twICEme NFC chip. The chip allows first responders to get information on the rider quickly which can help in the event of an emergency. It can be loaded with emergency contact numbers and other necessary information. That along with the RECCO reflector could be advantageous for riders who find themselves often excursioning into the backcountry, as many mountain bikers do.
