Check Out: New Gloves, Helmets, XC Shoes, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Five Ten Kestrel Boa Shoes
• Boa fit system • Stealth Marathon rubber outsole • Upper contains at least 50% recycled material
Five Ten released the Kestrel Boa shoes earlier this year, dipping their toes (pun intended) into the XC world. Instead of the flatter soles that the rest of Five Ten's shoes employ, the Kestrel Boas use a more traditional cross-country layout, with a stiff sole and a soccer cleat-like tread pattern. One Boa dial and two velcro straps are used to adjust the fit.
I'm typically a size US 11 in Five Ten's shoes, but I ended up needing to size down in the Kestrel Boas. They have a slightly roomier fit than most XC-shoes, especially around the forefoot, and the uppers don't provide a ton of support. The velcro straps work, but I would have preferred a second Boa dial, or have one Boa dial toward the front of the foot and a large velcro strap at the top. As it is, it felt like I was very close to maxing out the range of the velcro straps to get the uppers snug enough, and I have a fairly average width foot.
As far as stiffness goes, the Kestrel's are stiffer than a typical trail / enduro shoe, but they're not the absolute stiffest option out there, which helps when it's time to scramble around off the bike.
The Kestrel Boa shoes could be a good choice for someone who prefers the look and fit of a more traditional XC shoe, with the benefit of better off-bike traction than most of the other options in this category provide. They're also currently on sale for $184, marked down from their original $230 asking price.
Giro Rodeo Gloves
• D30 Ghost on outer two knuckles • Hydrophobic mesh backhand • Single-panel stretch AX Suede palm
Giro's new Rodeo gloves combine extra knuckle protection courtesy of D30's 'Ghost' viscoelastic padding with a very thin, lightweight design. Gloves with knuckle padding often end up feeling bulky or awkward, but that's certainly not the case here.
I like my gloves to be as thin and unobtrusive as possible, and the Rodeo gloves tick those boxes. The handlebar feel is excellent, and the D30 padding conforms nicely without any fabric bunching up. That padding is nice to have – I seem to punch a tree at least a couple times a year, usually a glancing blow on my outer pinky knuckle, which is right where that padding is located. For riders looking for more coverage, Giro's Gnar gloves ($50) have protection across all four knuckles and further up the fingers.
The jury's still out as to how that mesh backing will fare when faced with blackberry bushes, but otherwise the Rodeo gloves are an intriguing option for riders looking for something light and comfy with a little extra protection.
Enduro Linear Bearing Press
• Interchangeable short and long handles • For hub and suspension bearing installation & removal • Includes guides and receiver cups for most popular bearing sizes
It makes sense for a company known for their bearings to also make a high-quality bearing removal and installation tool. The new bearing press comes with two different sets of handles to help it fit into tight spaces or provide extra leverage as needed. A needle bearing is situated over each static nut, which helps ensure smooth bearing installation, free of any binding. Bearing guides are included for 6800, 6802, 6803, 6900, 6901, 6902, 6903, MR1526, and MR18307 bearings, along with cup to accommodate bearings with sizes 16-20mm, 22-24mm, and 26-28mm.
The $300 price tag means this tool is aimed more at shop usage, or for home mechanics looking for a higher-end option that's much, much better than using blocks of wood, screwdrivers, and hammers.
Fox Dropframe Helmet
• Mips equipped • Boa fit system • Fidlock magnetic buckle
• Sizes: S, M, L • Weight: 630 grams (M) • MSRP: $279 USD • foxracing.com
Fox's new Dropframe launched earlier this week, and as expected the look and concept of a ¾ helmet proved to be polarizing. Personally, I like this style of helmet, mainly due to the extra warmth they provide in the fall and winter months. My ears are protected from the wind, and the additional coverage on the sides isn't a bad thing when the trails are extra-wet and slippery.
Why not just wear a lightweight full face? That's certainly an option, and Fox happens to make a good one, but the extra breathability of not having anything in front of my face is nice to have. Again, there's nothing wrong with a full-face, just like there's nothing wrong with a 'regular' half-shell – it's all a matter of assessing your needs and riding style and going from there.
Putting arguments about style and safety aside, the actual fit of the Dropframe is excellent, at least for my size medium, oval-shaped head. There are different line thicknesses and cheek pads included to really dial in the fit – I went with the thicker cheek pads and the helmet is snug and secure. The Boa dial comes in handy to cinch everything down, but even without it the helmet feels very stable.
HandUp Cold Gloves
HandUp's Cold gloves have a fleece lining on the back of the hand for extra warmth.
• Fleece lined top • Neoprene cuff • Touchscreen compatible
Gloves don't need to be complicated or boring, and Hand Up has things covered on both fronts. Their 'Regular Gloves' are free from any velcro or excessive padding, and are available in a wide array of colorful options, including palm trees, ice cream, or camouflage. There's also a grey option for those who want their gloves to match their mood (or the sky).
Hand Up also has a line of winter gloves, appropriately designated as Cold, ColdER, and ColdEST. I'm a fan of the Cold gloves here in the Pacific Northwest – they're a good option for days when the temperature is hovering around freezing and a little extra insulation comes in handy. HandUp recommends them for temperatures between 38° - 50° F, and I'd say that's accurate. The palm is still nice and thin, and they don't have the overly-bulky feel that some winter gloves have.