Check Out: New Gloves, Helmets, XC Shoes, & More

Five Ten released the Kestrel Boa shoes earlier this year, dipping their toes (pun intended) into the XC world. Instead of the flatter soles that the rest of Five Ten's shoes employ, the Kestrel Boas use a more traditional cross-country layout, with a stiff sole and a soccer cleat-like tread pattern. One Boa dial and two velcro straps are used to adjust the fit.



I'm typically a size US 11 in Five Ten's shoes, but I ended up needing to size down in the Kestrel Boas. They have a slightly roomier fit than most XC-shoes, especially around the forefoot, and the uppers don't provide a ton of support. The velcro straps work, but I would have preferred a second Boa dial, or have one Boa dial toward the front of the foot and a large velcro strap at the top. As it is, it felt like I was very close to maxing out the range of the velcro straps to get the uppers snug enough, and I have a fairly average width foot.



As far as stiffness goes, the Kestrel's are stiffer than a typical trail / enduro shoe, but they're not the absolute stiffest option out there, which helps when it's time to scramble around off the bike.



The Kestrel Boa shoes could be a good choice for someone who prefers the look and fit of a more traditional XC shoe, with the benefit of better off-bike traction than most of the other options in this category provide. They're also currently on sale for $184, marked down from their original $230 asking price.