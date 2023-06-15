Check Out: New Kit from Endura

Humvee Clipless Shoes

With a relatively soft sole and sticky rubber construction, the Humvees feel comfortable walking around right out of the box, and bode confidence on the pedals. Given the fact that they're a clipless shoe though, that soft construction means you feel a lot more of the pedal through the shoe, for better or worse. I tend to prefer a stiffer shoe, both for comfort on rough terrain and for the power transfer when you're really stamping on the pedals. If you're running very large platform clip pedals, this might be less of an issue, but for me they let a little too much feedback through for comfort.

Humvee Shoes



• Closure type: Laces and Velcro strap

• Colors: black, grey

• StickyFoot rubber sole

• Sizes: 6-13 US

• Low-absorbency upper

• Walk-friendly flex

• MSRP: $129.99 USD

• endurasport.com

An upside to that more pliable feel is the walkability and unclipped grip of the shoes. In moments when you can't get clipped back into your pedal, the grippy rubber of the Humvee's sole allows you to stay planted on the pedal through some fairly dicy spots, hopefully keeping things upright. As a result, I'd recommend these to someone who regularly unclips through techy sections - either out of fear or habit - or anyone who really highly values the walkability of a trail shoe.The fit of the Humvees feels a little long and narrow compared to some other standard shoes in my rotation, but they're not too extreme. I might try sizing down to get a better length, but I have relatively wide feet, so the toebox might get a bit cramped if things were much smaller. Luckily, the lace-up closure allows you to fine tune the fit and adjust for any break-in that might happen over time. Those laces also add to the fairly normal look of the shoes, which could be passable for a regular sneaker, save for the Velcro strap holding things together.