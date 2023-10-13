Check Out: Riding Jeans, Torque Wrenches, Lights, & More

These jeans actually showed up a few months ago, but they languished in the corner of my closet, mainly because the right opportunity to channel my inner Denim Destroyer never really presented itself. I finally donned them for some late-season laps in the bike park, figuring that was the ideal setting for wearing performance-oriented cotton (and there were fewer people around to tease me).



The jeans are comfortable – the fabric has some stretch to it, and there's plenty of room for knee pads underneath – but they aren't nearly as light or breathable as a pair of synthetic riding pants. There's also the fact that they're not really wearable off the bike, because when you're not wearing pads the extra room around the knee looks really strange, and the lack of pockets on the butt doesn't really help the overall look either.



Ripton's lineup has grown extensively from their initial start as 'the company that makes jorts,' and they do have plenty of options to satisfy all the denim fans out there. Personally, I'm still not convinced that jeans and biking go together, at least not if the ride involves more than some dirt jump laps and cruising around town.