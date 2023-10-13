Check Out: Riding Jeans, Torque Wrenches, Lights, & More

• Articulated knee darts for pads
• 13.5% nylon, 66% cotton, 19.3% poly, 1.2% Lycra
• 35% stretch
• Zippered side pockets
• Hydrophilic nose pads
• Polycarbonate lens
• Grilamid TR-90 nylon frame
• Standard length hex bits: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm.
• Standard length Torx bits: T10, T25, T30.
• Extended length (50mm) bits: 4, 5mm hex; T25 Torx
• D3O viscoelastic padding
• CE level 1 certified
• Cordura fabric over removable insert
• 1300 lumens
• 6 different light modes
• LED battery level indicator
• Machined 6061 aluminium body
• USB-C rechargeable
• 100% waterproof, IP67 rated
• $99.95 USD
• knog.com
From the front so so, but the no pockets on the back leave them looking like women's jeans.
And Mike, you don't got the booty for it!
Not to mention, who, what, when and where are these better than actual riding pants?
Can you even ride at night with that thing???