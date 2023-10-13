Check Out: Riding Jeans, Torque Wrenches, Lights, & More

Oct 13, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

photo
CHECK OUT

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Ripton Bike Pant

photo

photo

photo

• Articulated knee darts for pads
• 13.5% nylon, 66% cotton, 19.3% poly, 1.2% Lycra
• 35% stretch
• Zippered side pockets
• Sizes: XS - XXL
• $120 USD
riptonco.com

  
bigquotesThese jeans actually showed up a few months ago, but they languished in the corner of my closet, mainly because the right opportunity to channel my inner Denim Destroyer never really presented itself. I finally donned them for some late-season laps in the bike park, figuring that was the ideal setting for wearing performance-oriented cotton (and there were fewer people around to tease me).

The jeans are comfortable – the fabric has some stretch to it, and there's plenty of room for knee pads underneath – but they aren't nearly as light or breathable as a pair of synthetic riding pants. There's also the fact that they're not really wearable off the bike, because when you're not wearing pads the extra room around the knee looks really strange, and the lack of pockets on the butt doesn't really help the overall look either.

Ripton's lineup has grown extensively from their initial start as 'the company that makes jorts,' and they do have plenty of options to satisfy all the denim fans out there. Personally, I'm still not convinced that jeans and biking go together, at least not if the ride involves more than some dirt jump laps and cruising around town. 


Tifosi Swick Sunglasses

photo

photo
photo



Features

• Hydrophilic nose pads
• Polycarbonate lens
• Grilamid TR-90 nylon frame
• Includes microfiber cleaning bag
• $25 USD
tifosioptics.com

  
bigquotesWhere I live glasses are more about protecting eyeballs from flying mud rather than the sun, so I'm constantly on the hunt for reasonably priced glasses with clear lenses. I've gone down the hardware store route, but in most cases the optics on those options leave something to be desired.

Tifosi's Swick glasses fulfill most of the items on my wishlist. They're comfortable, the lens doesn't make me feel like I'm looking through the bottom of a mason jar, and the 1960's science teacher aesthetic works for me.

The one downside is that they fog relatively easily. They work fine for descending, but they'll get steamed up pretty quickly when climbing on a humid day - there's not a ton of room between the top of the frame and my face. I'll likely try treating them with an anti-fog spray and see if that helps at all. 


Feeback Sports Range Click Torque Wrench

photo

photo
photo



Features

• Standard length hex bits: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm.
• Standard length Torx bits: T10, T25, T30.
• Extended length (50mm) bits: 4, 5mm hex; T25 Torx
• Accurate within +/- 4% for 4,000 cycles
• $120 USD
feebacksports.comt

  
bigquotesGoing by feel isn't a good idea when it comes to tightening things like stem bolts, especially if a carbon handlebar is involved. I'll admit, I used to be convinced that my wrists were calibrated well enough to forgo using a torque wrench, but I've since changed my ways. Feedback's new Range Click torque wrench is a great option for home shop use, and it's small and portable enough to bring along on road trips.

The head and handle are all metal, and the tool has a reassuringly solid feel. The click when the desired torque (between 2-14 Nm) is reached is nice and positive, and the double-sided window means there's an indicator for each whole number in that range - the odd values are on one side, the evens on the other. The selection of included bits covers all the essentials, and there are three longer bits that come in handy for those harder-to-reach spots. 



Pearl Izumi Elevate Knee Pads

photo

photo
photo



Features

• D3O viscoelastic padding
• CE level 1 certified
• Cordura fabric over removable insert
• TPU skid plate
• $125 USD
pearlizumi.com

  
bigquotesPearl Izumi recently updated their Elevate knee pads, adding a velcro strap to the back of the calf for a more secure fit, and a thin TPU layer over the front of the knee to help keep the fabric from ripping during a crash. The bulk of the protection is provided by a removable D3O insert, and there are also smaller foam inserts at the sides of each knee for a little extra impact resistance.

The Elevate pads have a fairly low profile (perfect for fitting under fancy jeans...), and the taller upper cuff helps keep them from slipping down. I do think that the cuff could actually be a little shorter if the upper elastic / silicone portion was extended – the design of Rapha's knee pads is a good example of this. That's a minor gripe, and as it is the Elevate pads are comfortable enough to wear on longer rides while still providing actual protection for those moments when things don't go as planned.




Knog Blinder 1300

photo

photo
photo



Features

• 1300 lumens
• 6 different light modes
• LED battery level indicator
• Machined 6061 aluminium body
• USB-C rechargeable
• 100% waterproof, IP67 rated
• $99.95 USD
knog.com

  
bigquotesKnog is probably best known for their commuter-oriented options, things like bells and blinky lights to alert others of your presence. The new Blinder 1300 is billed as being for road and gravel cyclists, but it's a good little option for mountain bikers too. I've been tossing it in my pack as a just-in-case light, since the sun keeps going down earlier and earlier, and the woods get dark in a hurry. The light will run for 1.5 hours on the full power 1300 lumen mode, and 3 hours in the 650 lumen mode, which is still pretty bright. It's fully waterproof, another good feature for those wet winter rides.

Two mounts are included, one for running it on a handlebar, and the other for mounting it on a helmet with a GoPro style attachment. For riders looking for a full-on night riding setup, I'd suggest using the Blinder 1300 on a helmet and pairing it with an even brighter light with a wider beam pattern on the handlebar. 



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Feedback Sports Knog Pearl Izumi Ripton Tifosi


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,680 articles
Report
15 Comments
  • 7 0
 Sweet mom jeans for riding !
  • 4 3
 Those jeans look TERRIBLE!
From the front so so, but the no pockets on the back leave them looking like women's jeans.
And Mike, you don't got the booty for it!

Not to mention, who, what, when and where are these better than actual riding pants?
  • 5 0
 LOL, Mike looks like he's got mom butt in those jeans.
  • 2 0
 been looking for a light weight compact helmet light replacement....just bought this Knog Blinder. Looks like a solid option
  • 2 0
 Finally, some glasses that don't make you look like an ass, just a programmer instead.
  • 1 0
 If you want to channel your inner denim destroyer, you should at least get your riding jeans from him: www.destroyerbrand.it
  • 1 0
 That torque wrench is well-priced and would probably fit in a bike storage compartment.
  • 3 0
 People have a desire to bring torque wrenches on the trail now?
  • 1 0
 @husstler: If it's the same size as my regular tool set and priced well, why not?
  • 1 0
 Ripton stuff fits well but the durability isn’t very good. “Bike” jeans should be built for bike use
  • 1 0
 Will my pipe vapors fit in the zippered pocket?
  • 1 0
 The sunglasses lol
  • 1 2
 1300 Lumens...?

Can you even ride at night with that thing???
  • 1 0
