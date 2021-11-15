Check Out: New Tubeless Valves, Angle Headsets, Flat Pedal Shoes, & Fancy Pants





According to Rapha, the new Trail Pants are intended for “all-round trail riding in cool conditions." The fit of the size medium has been excellent for my relatively slim, 5’11” height – they taper where they need to without being overly form-fitting, and there’s enough room to accommodate knee pads. There’s a zippered pocket on the side of each leg, both with enough room for a phone, along with additional two hand pockets. The fit can be fine-tuned via a cam strap on each side of the waist, and a keyhole metal snap helps ensure they won’t pop open at an inopportune time.



I’ve worn the Trail Pants on around a dozen rides, most of them wet and muddy, and so far they aren’t showing any signs of premature wear. On those drizzly, misty days the Trail Pants do a good job of keeping the occasional puddle splash or light rain from soaking through. For the fall temperatures I’ve been wearing them in the slightly thicker fabric has been ideal, just keep in mind that they run warmer than a thinner, DH-race style pant. When I heard the news that Rapha was entering the mountain bike world I wasn’t sure what to expect. $300 skin-tight jerseys? Or maybe some fancy kneewarmers? It turns out that Rapha’s designers did their homework, and while the prices are still on the higher end of things they aren't wildly out of line compared to similar options . Plus, the fit and quality of the pieces I’ve tested has been excellent. Rapha also offers free repairs for the lifetime of a garment, and many of the items come with a repair kits to help reduce any potential down time.According to Rapha, the new Trail Pants are intended for “all-round trail riding in cool conditions." The fit of the size medium has been excellent for my relatively slim, 5’11” height – they taper where they need to without being overly form-fitting, and there’s enough room to accommodate knee pads. There’s a zippered pocket on the side of each leg, both with enough room for a phone, along with additional two hand pockets. The fit can be fine-tuned via a cam strap on each side of the waist, and a keyhole metal snap helps ensure they won’t pop open at an inopportune time.I’ve worn the Trail Pants on around a dozen rides, most of them wet and muddy, and so far they aren’t showing any signs of premature wear. On those drizzly, misty days the Trail Pants do a good job of keeping the occasional puddle splash or light rain from soaking through. For the fall temperatures I’ve been wearing them in the slightly thicker fabric has been ideal, just keep in mind that they run warmer than a thinner, DH-race style pant.