Check Out: Trail Snacks, Sunglasses, a Waterproof Jersey & More - November 2018

Nov 16, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

CHECK OUT
November 2018


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Smith Wildcat Sunglasses


The glasses come with a ChromaPop lens for sunny days, a clear lens for when the clouds move in, and a hard case for storage.
Smith says the Wildcat glasses were designed to blend the best attributes of sunglasses and goggles.

Features

• Goggle inspired coverage
• Frame colors: black, moss, citron
• Two position nose piece
• $199 USD

• Includes ChromaPop lens and additional clear lens
• Hydroleophobic lens coating
• Lifetime warranty
www.smithoptics.com


bigquotesYes, you can buy safety glasses at the hardware story to keep your eyes free from flying debris, but the clarity and scratch resistance of those inexpensive options tends to be lacking. Smith's new Wildcat glasses are on the higher end of the spectrum, but they're nice and light, with a wide field of vision and tons of of coverage. I've only used them on a few rainy rides so far (based on the weather forecast it'll probably be awhile before the tinted lens gets any use) but they very worked well on those initial rides, remaining comfortable and fog-free for the duration. Mike Kazimer



Stryve Trail Mix

Stryve Trail Mix
Stryve's newest product blends air-dried beef morsels with seeds and nuts.

Features

• High quality mix of nuts and seeds
• Air-dried beef biltong flakes
• Gluten free, no peanuts
• $4.99 USD (60 gram pack)

• Long lasting energy, 20 grams of protein
• No hormones, antibiotics or additives
• Original, dark chocolate, and jalapeno flavors
Stryve Snacks


bigquotesIt would be tough to pack more energy into a 60-gram pouch. Stryve's mix of seeds, nuts and beef biltong takes up almost no space in a pocket or pack, and the ingredients deliver the staying power you need for long days in the saddle. A zip-lock pouch allows you to nibble at will, or add other ingredients to suit your taste. Five bucks may seem outrageous for a 60 gram bag of nuts and artisanal beef jerky, but three hours into an epic trail ride, you will be praising your purchase once you've tasted this delicious power food. I'm a fan of the dark chocolate. RC


Pearl Izumi Versa Softshell Hoodie


There are two hand pockets, with an additional zippered pocket on the right side.
A secondary cuff keeps the wind from sneaking into the sleeves.

Features

• Softshell fabric
• Two hand pockets, zippered security pocket, zippered back pocket
• $175 USD


• Reflective accents
• Drawstring hood
• Colors: port/arctic, black
www.pearlizumi.com



bigquotesPearl Izumi's new Versa Softshell jacket has the relaxed fit of a comfy cotton hoodie, but it's made from a polyester fabric that'll keep the wind out, and won't soak through immediately if there's little drizzle or snow. It's a good choice for chilly fall adventures, or for those pre- and post-ride moments where you need another layer for hanging around at the trailhead. The drop tail hem and reflective bits in key areas are clues that it's made for cycling, but it doesn't scream "I'm a bike dork," which means you can wear it around town without getting any strange looks. Mike Kazimer


Giro Riddance Women's Flat Pedal Shoes

Giro Riddance Women s

Giro Riddance Women s Shoes

Features

• Water-resistant breathable microfiber upper
• Laced closure with lace keeper
• Rubber toe and heel reinforcements
• Rockprint reinforcement for enhanced durability
• Available in whole sizes from 35 to 43
• Two colours: Dark Shadow/Berry or Glacier/Mint
www.giro.com
• Vibram Megagrip ISR rubber outsole
• EVA midsole optimized for vibration damping
• Molded DH EVA Footbed with arch support
• 400 grams (size 39)
• $129 USD


bigquotesGiro's Riddance Women's shoe is a welcome addition to the brand's line-up of women's mountain bike shoes which has mainly focused on more cross-country oriented clipless models until now. In fact, this is the brand's first flat pedal gravity shoe with a women's last. The women's version has a little less volume in the forefoot and a narrower heel cup when compared to the men's version. The Riddance uses Giro's new Vibram Megagrip ISR rubber outsole, and the low top allows for considerable movement around the ankle while pedaling. I have high arches and narrow feet, and I find the Riddance a very comfortable shoe with a supportive fit.Sarah Moore


Ion Tee LS Scrub Select


The Scrub Select is about as basic as it gets - it's a waterproof jersey one small pocket and a goggle / glasses wipe.

Features

• 5,000mm waterproof / 5,000 g/m² breathable
• Small zippered left pocket.
www.ion-products.com

• 4-way stretch fabric
• Loose fit
• 89.95 EUR

bigquotesIon's Tee LS Scrub Select jersey (the name doesn't exactly roll off the tongue) is a different take on waterproof apparel. It may look like what wrestlers wear when they're trying to shed pounds before a big match, but it's actually a waterproof / breathable jersey. The lack of vents or zippers means it's not going to be ideal for long rides with lots of pedalling, but I could see it working as a simple layer for those rainy bike park or shuttle days. Mike Kazimer



Gore Wear M Windstopper Gloves


The thin palm feels like a standard summer weight MTB glove and doesn't hamper your control.
The back of the gloves completely cut the wind, repel water, and have soe added insulation to keep your hands warm, dry, and functioning.

Features

• Minimalist feel
• Colors: Black or Neon
• Sizes XS-3XL
• $59.99 USD

• Touch screen compatible
• Water resistant
• Fully windproof
www.gorewear.com


bigquotesThick and bulky gloves are of little use to me on the mountain bike but frozen digits are even worse. The Gore M Windstopper glove has a minimalist feel that doesn't compromise grip on the bars and keeps the wind off while also offering a bit of protection from moisture in cooler weather. The gloves are breathable and pack down small so they're easy to stash in your pocket or pack when they're not in use. Daniel Sapp



