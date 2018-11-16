Check Out: Trail Snacks, Sunglasses, a Waterproof Jersey & More - November 2018

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Smith Wildcat Sunglasses Features
• Goggle inspired coverage
• Frame colors: black, moss, citron
• Two position nose piece
• $199 USD
• Includes ChromaPop lens and additional clear lens
• Hydroleophobic lens coating
• Lifetime warranty
• www.smithoptics.com
|Yes, you can buy safety glasses at the hardware story to keep your eyes free from flying debris, but the clarity and scratch resistance of those inexpensive options tends to be lacking. Smith's new Wildcat glasses are on the higher end of the spectrum, but they're nice and light, with a wide field of vision and tons of of coverage. I've only used them on a few rainy rides so far (based on the weather forecast it'll probably be awhile before the tinted lens gets any use) but they very worked well on those initial rides, remaining comfortable and fog-free for the duration.— Mike Kazimer
Stryve Trail Mix Features
• High quality mix of nuts and seeds
• Air-dried beef biltong flakes
• Gluten free, no peanuts
• $4.99 USD (60 gram pack)
• Long lasting energy, 20 grams of protein
• No hormones, antibiotics or additives
• Original, dark chocolate, and jalapeno flavors
• Stryve Snacks
|It would be tough to pack more energy into a 60-gram pouch. Stryve's mix of seeds, nuts and beef biltong takes up almost no space in a pocket or pack, and the ingredients deliver the staying power you need for long days in the saddle. A zip-lock pouch allows you to nibble at will, or add other ingredients to suit your taste. Five bucks may seem outrageous for a 60 gram bag of nuts and artisanal beef jerky, but three hours into an epic trail ride, you will be praising your purchase once you've tasted this delicious power food. I'm a fan of the dark chocolate.— RC
Pearl Izumi Versa Softshell Hoodie Features
• Softshell fabric
• Two hand pockets, zippered security pocket, zippered back pocket
• $175 USD
|Pearl Izumi's new Versa Softshell jacket has the relaxed fit of a comfy cotton hoodie, but it's made from a polyester fabric that'll keep the wind out, and won't soak through immediately if there's little drizzle or snow. It's a good choice for chilly fall adventures, or for those pre- and post-ride moments where you need another layer for hanging around at the trailhead. The drop tail hem and reflective bits in key areas are clues that it's made for cycling, but it doesn't scream "I'm a bike dork," which means you can wear it around town without getting any strange looks.— Mike Kazimer
Giro Riddance Women's Flat Pedal Shoes Features
• Water-resistant breathable microfiber upper
• Laced closure with lace keeper
• Rubber toe and heel reinforcements
• Rockprint reinforcement for enhanced durability
• Available in whole sizes from 35 to 43
• Two colours: Dark Shadow/Berry or Glacier/Mint
• www.giro.com
• Vibram Megagrip ISR rubber outsole
• EVA midsole optimized for vibration damping
• Molded DH EVA Footbed with arch support
• 400 grams (size 39)
• $129 USD
Ion Tee LS Scrub Select
|Giro's Riddance Women's shoe is a welcome addition to the brand's line-up of women's mountain bike shoes which has mainly focused on more cross-country oriented clipless models until now. In fact, this is the brand's first flat pedal gravity shoe with a women's last. The women's version has a little less volume in the forefoot and a narrower heel cup when compared to the men's version. The Riddance uses Giro's new Vibram Megagrip ISR rubber outsole, and the low top allows for considerable movement around the ankle while pedaling. I have high arches and narrow feet, and I find the Riddance a very comfortable shoe with a supportive fit.—Sarah Moore
Features
The Scrub Select is about as basic as it gets - it's a waterproof jersey one small pocket and a goggle / glasses wipe.
• 4-way stretch fabric
• Loose fit
• 89.95 EUR
Gore Wear M Windstopper Gloves Features
|Ion's Tee LS Scrub Select jersey (the name doesn't exactly roll off the tongue) is a different take on waterproof apparel. It may look like what wrestlers wear when they're trying to shed pounds before a big match, but it's actually a waterproof / breathable jersey. The lack of vents or zippers means it's not going to be ideal for long rides with lots of pedalling, but I could see it working as a simple layer for those rainy bike park or shuttle days.— Mike Kazimer
• Minimalist feel
• Colors: Black or Neon
• Sizes XS-3XL
• $59.99 USD
|Thick and bulky gloves are of little use to me on the mountain bike but frozen digits are even worse. The Gore M Windstopper glove has a minimalist feel that doesn't compromise grip on the bars and keeps the wind off while also offering a bit of protection from moisture in cooler weather. The gloves are breathable and pack down small so they're easy to stash in your pocket or pack when they're not in use.— Daniel Sapp
7 Comments
Are you sure about that Mike? That blue and red is hella ugly.
Post a Comment