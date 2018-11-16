Check Out: Trail Snacks, Sunglasses, a Waterproof Jersey & More - November 2018

Yes, you can buy safety glasses at the hardware story to keep your eyes free from flying debris, but the clarity and scratch resistance of those inexpensive options tends to be lacking. Smith's new Wildcat glasses are on the higher end of the spectrum, but they're nice and light, with a wide field of vision and tons of of coverage. I've only used them on a few rainy rides so far (based on the weather forecast it'll probably be awhile before the tinted lens gets any use) but they very worked well on those initial rides, remaining comfortable and fog-free for the duration. — Mike Kazimer