Afton Shoes is proud to introduce the Keegan, a new way of thinking about a flat MTB shoe.



Casually inspired yet extremely technical, the Keegan is anything but ordinary. We have developed a custom shank and outsole to work together in perfect harmony. Tired of having your feet hurt from weeping over the pedals after a long descent? We were too, and developed our own proprietary mono-directional shank which is stiff over the pedals but allows you to walk naturally. It also reduces vibration, gives more pedal power, and helps with hard landings or impacts. Mix that with our Intact Rubber with a Shore A of 60 which is soft and tacky yet durable and other protective/reinforced features, the Keegan does not disappoint.