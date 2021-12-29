Review: Pearl Izumi's Fall Collection - Tech Clothing with Casual Styling



Pearl Izumi's Launch Trail Pant is lightweight, breathable, and very comfortable. The pant is well-designed, having two thigh pockets with sturdy zippers, smart placement that doesn't inhibit pedaling, and enough room for a large smartphone or some snacks.



The Launch Trail Pant comes in both men's and women's designs for a wide range of sizes and is made of four-way stretch fabric in one color: gray, or "Phantom." I've been putting them through the wringer and they're not showing any signs of wear yet, either, so I expect them to hold up well over time.

Launch Trail Pant Details

• Sizes: women's 2-14 and men's 28-38

• Adjustable waistband

• Lightweight 4-way stretch Cordura nylon fabric with PI Dry water-shedding treatment

• Phone-friendly, usable thigh pockets

• $150 USD

Pros

+ Very comfortable

+ Usable pockets and all the right features

+ Lightweight and breathable



- Somewhat baggy

The Expedition Jersey is Pearl Izumi's take on a classic wool cycling sweater. It has the standard three rear pockets that you'd expect of a road or cross country jersey, a bonus rear flap pocket with a snap closure, plus a front zippered pocket to keep things safe. All the zippers are sturdy, the material is soft, and the fit feels extremely cozy.



The fleece is made of sustainably-sourced recycled materials, per Pearl Izumi's goal of making 90% of its products from sustainable materials by 2022. Like all the rest of Pearl Izumi's gear, the Expedition Jersey has a lifetime warranty and can be sent in for free repairs.



Expedition Jersey Details

• Sizes: women's XS - XXL, men's S-XXL

• Stretch fleece

• Zippered front pocket and three rear pockets

• Made of sustainably-sourced recycled materials

• Three color options: off-white, navy, and red

• $130 USD

Pros

+ Abundant pockets

+ Retro look

+ Very soft



- Kind of odd fit

I'm a sucker for a good button-down shirt. Therefore, I love this one. It fits true to size, is quite soft, and is equally comfortable to wear for shuttle laps or into town. It's made of a soft polyester twill that wicks just like any other technical shirt, but has a bit more heft than most lightweight workout gear, so I feel it's best suited to downhill riding, but wouldn't be out of place on a cool-weather trail or gravel ride.



Available in six colors for women and two for men at the time of this writing, it's also the only clothing item in the history of the bike industry to offer more options to women than to men.



Rove Long Sleeve Shirt Details

• Sizes: women's XS-XL, men's S-XXL

• Wicking polyester twill

• Two chest pockets

• Reflective strip on back

• $80 USD

Pros

+ I like the fit

+ Lots of color options for women

+ Soft, wicking fabric



- On the pricey side

The Cyclone Gel Glove is Pearl Izumi's shoulder season glove model that's designed to get riders through their fall rides without freezing their fingers. The design is comfortable, extends further up the wrists than standard gloves for extra coverage, has a synthetic leather palm with gel pads, and has a three-layer softshell back to keep the wind and water out.



As the name suggests, the Cyclone Gel Glove incorporates gel pads on the palm. Although my palm padding philosophy is usually that I want as little as possible, the pads are well-placed enough on these gloves that I'll tolerate them, and I ended up using these gloves as my go-to pair as the weather cooled down.

Cyclone Gel Glove Details

• Sizes: women's S-XL, men's S-XXL

• Hook and loop closure

• Gel palm padding

• Reflective elements

• Screen-compatible finger patch

• Soft thumb patch

• $45 USD

There's a screen-compatible finger, so you don't need to freeze your hands if you want to use your phone. The palms are starting to show some signs of wear, but that's to be expected - I've been wearing them a lot.

Pros

+ Relatively warm

+ Comfortable

+ Padding on palm



- Padding on palm

- Sizing may be tough for women with small hands

I got some fun socks. Cool, hey? They do all the things that socks are supposed to do, are super thin and lightweight, and are made of a very comfortable wicking material with no detectable seams. They're made of recycled polyester that has been treated with PI-dry, the same water-shedding treatment the Launch Trail Pant received.



Available in an abundance of fun colors and prints for both the male and female versions, there's bound to be a pattern for just about anyone.

Pro Tall Sock Details

• Sizes: women's and men's S, M, L

• Lots of fun colors

• PI-dry treated recycled polyester

• Thin, snug, and supportive

• $25 USD

Pros

+ Comfortable

+ Nice wicking material

+ Available in lots of fun patterns



- $25 is a lot for socks, no matter how great they are

These pants have been very pleasant to ride in. They're not overly warm, so I wouldn't recommend them for full-on winter riding in cold climates, but they have been fantastic for when the air starts to turn crisp and they are roomy enough to layer up, too. The fit was fairly true to size, though I could have sized down and been happy. I tested a size 8 and would have done well with a size 6, so size down if you're stuck between sizes.While not advertised as water-resistant or wind-resistant, they did a good job of keeping the elements out without trapping body heat. These pants are an item I'll definitely continue to reach for in a variety of weather conditions.I did, however, find the fit to be a little odd, maybe just because the torso felt short. I tested a medium, so size up if you're between sizes.I really like the idea of bringing back retro styling into a functional fleece piece for those crisp rides. Fall feels like the season for clothes to be old-school cool.The gloves are available in both men's and women's versions, though the women's sizing seems fairly unisex - the medium fit me quite well, even though my hands are on the large side when it comes to women-specific sizing. If you're on the fence, size down.The sizing is true to women's sizes, so they were a bit short on me, as I tested a women's M. I'm a unisex M and a women's L for socks. Size up if you're on the fence.