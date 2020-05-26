Check Out: Manual Machines, Plastic Pedals, Body Armor, Camo Seats, & More

Where I live, sunglasses aren't really for sun protection. Instead, they're usually used to prevent flying globs of mud from making their way onto my eyeballs. Even when the sun is shining the forest is pretty dark, which means that I typically run clear lenses for most of the year.



Smith's Pathway sunglasses have become my new favorites due to the fact that the photochromic lens actually lightens up enough to make them usable on cloudy days. They'll provide between 20-85% visible light transmission, which covers a wide range of conditions. The tint change isn't instant – it takes between 30 seconds to a minute to accomplish – but it's worked well when going from brighter, more open sections of road into tighter, more shaded trails.



There's enough coverage to keep most of that flying debris at bay, and they've stayed securely in place even on very rough sections of trail. They've also remained fog-free on all but the wettest, most humid rides. The vents at the top of each lens help in this regard, keeping them from steaming up as long as there's enough airflow.