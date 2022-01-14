Check Out: Digital Pressure Gauges, Jackets, Packs, Tires, & More

I've been on the hip pack / stash as much on the bike as possible program for years now - lugging around a massive pack on every ride is a thing of the past. However, there are still times when it makes sense to wear a pack, usually to have more room for water, an extra layer or two, and the snacks that a big ride requires. For those instances, I'm a fan of the latest crop of vest-style packs that are hitting the market.



Evoc's Hydro Pro 1.5 pack is the one I've been using lately. It's a lightweight, fairly minimalist option, with room for a 1.5-liter bladder, along with 1.5 liters of gear capacity. There's a double zippered pocket on the back of the pack, with another zippered pocket on the main flap. Each shoulder strap has an elastic mesh pouch and an additional zippered pocket for holding a phone, multi-tool, or other small accessories.



I do wish that the main back compartment had a few more pockets or gear loops for keeping things organized, but otherwise the layout works well – I typically carry my phone in the left shoulder strap, a multitool in the right, and a tube, pump, and extra layer in the back compartment. This isn't the type of pack to load up until it's bursting at the seams, but as long as you keep your inner hoarder in check it holds everything well, and is free of any unwanted shifting from side to side or up and down no matter how rough the trail.

