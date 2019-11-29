Check Out: MTB Cleaning Accessories, Swedish Gloves, Mock Pedals & More

Beautiful? You betcha. Useful? Yeah, sometimes. Required? About as much as your delicious Starbucks. Probably best suited to a bike shop or uber-nerd who has their bike in the repair stand all the time without pedals on it for some reason, this little guy hand-threads into the drive-side crank arm to give you something to hold onto when you need to turn the cranks. Picture setting up the bike's shifting, but when it doesn't have any pedals on it. I know, life can be tough sometimes, but this tool will save you from unnecessary hardship.



There are a handful of less expensive options that use a friction fit instead of needing to be threaded-in, but there's something about this stainless steel tool, with its huge, open bearing out at the end to use as a handle, that's just cool as hell. Probably the best addition to my fidget spinner collection, too.