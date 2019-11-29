Check Out: MTB Cleaning Accessories, Swedish Gloves, Mock Pedals & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times its stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
This edition of Check Out takes a look at some non-essential but oh-man-that's-kinda-neat products that may or may not make sense; you be the judge.
Enduro Bearings Dummy Pedal Tool
For some reason, Enduro Bearings' pedal design never really caught on. Weird.Features
• Stainless steel construction
• Slightly undersized threads for easy install
• Drive-side only
|Beautiful? You betcha. Useful? Yeah, sometimes. Required? About as much as your delicious Starbucks. Probably best suited to a bike shop or uber-nerd who has their bike in the repair stand all the time without pedals on it for some reason, this little guy hand-threads into the drive-side crank arm to give you something to hold onto when you need to turn the cranks. Picture setting up the bike's shifting, but when it doesn't have any pedals on it. I know, life can be tough sometimes, but this tool will save you from unnecessary hardship.
There are a handful of less expensive options that use a friction fit instead of needing to be threaded-in, but there's something about this stainless steel tool, with its huge, open bearing out at the end to use as a handle, that's just cool as hell. Probably the best addition to my fidget spinner collection, too.
Muc-Off Pressure Washer Kit
Every year, roughly 6,000 people need medical attention after being attacked by pressure washers. Please, don't be a statistic.Features
• Bike-specific low-pressure nozzle won't damage bearings
• Includes high-pressure nozzle, plus adjustable and foam nozzles
• 30L dry bag
• Make your money back by charging your neighbors to wash their cars
• MSRP: $174.99 USD
• www.muc-off.com
|Muc-Off says that this is the first cycling-specific pressure washer on the market thanks to a nozzle that reduces the pressure to bearing-friendly levels. That means that you can spray indiscriminately after a muddy ride without wrecking your headset, bottom bracket, or any pivots over the long run. The kit also includes both a high-pressure and an adjustable nozzle, as well as one that attaches directly to their Snow Foam bottle for when you need to host a foam party. You'll also get two bottles of cleaner and a 30-liter dry bag for storage and easy transportation.
I've always been a thumb over the end of a garden hose kinda guy, but this thing takes cleaning to the next level. Not for everyone, but just the ticket for some.
Race Face Rip Strip Lumbar Pack Features
• Ripstop nylon, adjustable elastic belt
• Three central stretch pockets, pump sleeve
• Zippered waterproof phone pocket, small left pocket
|Can't quite pull off the bum bag but don't want to wear a backpack because you're not in high school anymore? Same here. The Rip Strip pack is a slim, next to the skin storage solution that can carry enough stuff for most rides, but also not be seen or felt. It's meant to go under your shirt and has mesh stretch pockets that can carry a bunch of small-ish things, including a short pump, and there's a waterproof zippered pocket for your phone or keys. If you need to grab a candy or seven while on the move, a small zippered pocket on the left can be accessed without having to stop.
For those who travel light, the Rip Strip may be all they need for their all-day trips into the boonies. It could also be just the ticket for riders who like to be prepared, even when they're out for a quick rip... Hence the clever name.
Hestra Ergo Grip Enduro Gove
Hestra's first product was a leather glove for loggers that they riveted together back in 1936. There are no rivets on the Ergo Grip Enduro, though.Features
• Lightly padded, breathable top
• Thin suede palm w/ padding
• Touch-screen compatible fingertips
|Hestra might not be a widely known name in the cycling world, but they've been around since 1936 and are still run by the third-generation of the founding family. You skiers out there might have heard of Hestra before, but given that I'm allergic to snow I wasn't aware that they've been around for so long. The Swedish company also owns its factories, allowing them to offer sizing combinations for specific palm widths and hand lengths.
The very blue Ergo Grip Enduro glove can be had in less look-at-me colors, and sports a lightly padded mesh top that's been combined with some interesting palm padding. The fingers will work on your touchscreen phone, thank the Lord, and they've gone with a wide hook-and-loop closure.
Park Tool Bike Cleaning Brush Set
I bet you only use lint-free rags, too.Features
• Four different brushes designed for specific uses
• Includes legendary GearClean brush
• Four brushes!
|Who out there uses old toothbrushes to clean their bike? I have about fifteen of them in my shop right now, but the Park Tool Bike Cleaning Brush Set (BCB-4.2) might be just the ticket you've been dreaming about leveling up your brush game. Or if you grabbed some other stuff and the BCB-4.2 caught your eye on the way to the register. To be fair, brushes aren't exactly interesting, but Park Tool has definitely thought about this kit; there's a soft, flat brush that won't scratch up your carbon rims (yes, you do own carbon rims if you bought the BCB-4.2), and the legendary GearClean cog cleaning brush (GSC-1, you dork) is included.
How many types of brushes can you name without Googling? There's the toothbrush, the paintbrush, the hairbrush... and the lint brush. What'd I forget?
