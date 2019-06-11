Check Out: Fenders, Flat Pedal Shoes, a Protective Pack & More - June 2019

High quality insoles are not on the radar of most riders, but maybe they should be. We pound over rocks and roots for hours at a time, but not many of us worry about the beating our feet take in the process. SQlab offers a range of insoles designed with three different arch supports, and further sculpted to ensure that all of your foot is sharing a portion of the stress. Pressure graphs show that the correct insole dramatically reduces stress concentrations, which SQlab says, provides increased power in addition to less fatigue and discomfort.



SQlab offers a free sizing kit on line so you can assess your arch type and foot size. Insoles are color coded to simplify the process: 216 Blue for low arches, 215 yellow for medium height arches and 216 red for high arches. A number of sizes are offered, and guidelines are molded into the toe area so you can further trim the inserts to fit your shoes. These are not simply contoured foam. There's a molded arch support, a reinforced heel cup and every square centimeter of the sole is perforated or grooved differently to control flex. Do they work? I put some in my Specialized 2FO's and they are feeling pretty good. It will cost you $39 USD to find out, but if you know anything about SQlab, it's a sure bet they'll deliver on their promises. — RC