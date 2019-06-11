Check Out: Fenders, Flat Pedal Shoes, a Protective Pack & More - June 2019

Ever wish that you could pair your phone with your Bluetooth floor pump and see your tire pressure in large, easy to read decimals on a touch-screen? Me neither, but if you did, Silca's Viaggio floor pump is waiting for you at up-scale retailers world wide. "Travel pump" refers to the Viaggio's detachable handle, fold-up feet and its waxed canvas carry bag. Hidden inside the sleek, polished pump is Silca's trademark leather-sealed piston for smooth action. Perched at the end of its authentic rubber hose is Silca's acclaimed Hiro air chuck - its smooth, ergonomic metal lever gleams understated quality, and a discreet magnetic latch displays it well.
The pump's Italian minimalist narrative prohibits unsightly external pressure gauges. Instead, a hidden i-Gauge compatible Bluetooth-enabled sensor telegraphs your tire pressure (accurate to less than one percent) to your handy smart phone, which also ensures proper inflation when you must delegate the task. Silca's asking price for the Viaggio Travel Pump is $275 USD Features
• iGauge compatible Bluetooth® enabled pressure sensor
• Premium 731 leather piston gasket
• Brass check valve assembly
• Detachable handle & folding feet support
• Schrader chuck & HIRO locking Presta chuck with a magnetic dock
• Weight: 2.95lbs/1.34kg, Length: 57cm,
• Max PSI: 220
• MSRP $30.99 USD
• Silca
1 Comment
Post a Comment