Check Out: It's Raining Purple with Leatt's Spring 2022 Apparel

The Trail 3.0 Jacket is a solid garment. Although hoods on riding gear can be annoying, Leatt seems to have found a good workaround with the magnets to keep the hood from flapping around. Speaking of flapping around, there's a strap in front that Leatt says holds the jacket in place if riders want to ride with it unzipped for ventilation. In my opinion, the jacket looks great and will be a great around-town and multisport piece for when it's not quite cold enough to wear a puffy jacket out riding. The unisex small was roomy on me, so smaller women might have trouble with the sizing, and anyone under 5'10" / 150lb might want to opt for an extra small.