Check Out: It's Raining Purple with Leatt's Spring 2022 Apparel

Leatt's new Spring 2022 clothing has been released, and I've had the chance to try a mix of women's and unisex pieces. While on the surface it might just look like I'm living out the dream of becoming a grape, there's a little more to some of this stuff than meets the eye. To start, all of these pieces arrived in compostable, plastic-free packaging printed with soy ink, which Leatt has begun using this year to ship all its moto and mountain bike products. As for what's inside the packaging? Here's the rundown.
MTB AllMtn 2.0 Jersey (Women's) Features
• TENCEL fabric, made from sustainably-sourced wood pulp
• Women's XS-XXL
• $50 USD
• Two color options
• Relaxed, comfortable fit
|The Leatt MTB AllMtn 2.0 Jersey hits the nail on the head. It's incredibly soft, it fits nicely in my women's medium, and it uses sustainably-sourced lyocell fabric and recycled yarn, which is a step in the right direction in terms of materials usage within the bike industry. It's hard to find any faults at all with this jersey.
MTB Trail 3.0 Jersey (Unisex) Features
• MoistureCool 360° stretch fabric
• XS-3XL unisex / men's sizing
• $60 USD
• Three color options
• Three cargo pockets and one zip pocket
• Relaxed fit
|The MTB Trail 2.0 Jersey brings some cross country features to a trail jersey, with a partial zip in front and three pockets in the back. The unisex small size is a bit tight in the hips for me - which is to be expected with clothing cut for men - so I'd recommend that women either size up if they'd prefer a looser fit or go with the above women's jersey, which has an excellent fit. Cut aside, the fabric is moisture-wicking and stretchy, and the pockets are nicely sized and functional. The back and underarms are perforated for ventilation, and there's also a silicone grip strip along the back hem to keep the jersey in place.
MTB AllMtn 2.0 Shorts (Women's) Features
• Zippered hip pockets
• Women's XS-XXL
• $80 USD
• Hook-and-loop adjustment
• Ventilation perforation
• Available in black and "Dusk"
|The MTB AllMtn 2.0 Shorts are lightweight and make a whole lot of sense as a short, but they're extremely low cut on me. That's all well and good for when I want to channel my inner 2002 diva, but I'd appreciate a little more coverage when it comes to riding bikes. To be fair, human bodies come in all shapes and sizes, and even though I'm wearing the right size shorts according to the size chart, I just want the waist to come up a little higher. However, I do appreciate the length and cut of the legs. Smaller women than me may find that the shorts fit just right, but the low waist is something to keep in mind when shopping.
MTB Trail 3.0 Jacket (Unisex) Features
• 5.000mm/5.000g/m² water-resistant and breathable shell
• Unisex sizes XS-3XL
• $150 USD
• Adjustable, helmet-compatible hood with magnets
• Three color options
• Insulated front, uninsulated back and arms
|The Trail 3.0 Jacket is a solid garment. Although hoods on riding gear can be annoying, Leatt seems to have found a good workaround with the magnets to keep the hood from flapping around. Speaking of flapping around, there's a strap in front that Leatt says holds the jacket in place if riders want to ride with it unzipped for ventilation. In my opinion, the jacket looks great and will be a great around-town and multisport piece for when it's not quite cold enough to wear a puffy jacket out riding. The unisex small was roomy on me, so smaller women might have trouble with the sizing, and anyone under 5'10" / 150lb might want to opt for an extra small.
MTB AllMtn 2.0 Jacket (Women's) Features
• 5.000mm/5.000g/m² water-resistant and breathable shell with mesh lining
• Women's sizes XS-XXL
• $130 USD
• Folds into its chest pocket
• Adjustable, helmet-compatible hood with magnets
• Two pockets in front
|The MTB AllMtn 2.0 Jacket is Leatt's version of the lightweight, stowable trail jacket, but this one is more water-resistant than most and offers a robust amount of protection while remaining packable. Like the MTB Trail 3.0 Jacket above, it has a chest strap that can be fastened to ride with the jacket unzipped and a magnetic, helmet-compatible hood. The comfortable mesh lining makes sure that it doesn't feel too much like a plastic bag, and the two pockets in front are a nice touch for cold hands, though they don't zip shut.
MTB Trail 2.0 Helmet (Unisex) Features
• 360° Turbine Technology
• Sizes S, M, L
• $100 USD
• Breakaway visor
• Weight from 300g
• Dri-Lex moisture-wicking, anti-odor, washable liner
|The MTB Trail 2.0 Helmet is an all-around, lightweight trail helmet with moderate coverage and 20 vents. It is adjusted by a dial in the back and secured with a standard clip. The fit feels good, though the medium size seems a tiny bit smaller on top of my head than some other, similar helmets. Available in three sizes, it uses Leatt's 360° Turbine Technology to absorb impacts and manage rotational forces, and there's a removable, washable liner for comfort and odor control.
6.0 Clip Shoe Features
• ClipGrip SPD Channel offers all-pedal compatibility, Leatt says
• Sizes EU 38.5-47
• $150 USD
• Aggressive lug tread design
• Semi-rigid shank, EVA midsole/insole, and moisture-wicking liner
• 920g (US 9.5)
|The 6.0 Clip Shoes find a nice balance between being aggressive and being streamlined. The lugged sole is grippy enough to be functional off the bike, and the shoes feel stiff but not too stiff. The dial closures took me some playing around to figure out. They spin in opposite directions, i.e. you're turning them either toward or away from your foot, not left or right to tighten and loosen them. While mildly confusing at first, I think that's something I could get used to, and the symmetry is satisfying.
3.0 Flat Shoe Features
• Lace closures
• Sizes EU 38.5-47
• $120 USD
• Leatt's own rubber compound with waffle pattern, mud channels on heel and toe
• Medium stiffness shank and moisture-wicking, anti-microbial liner
• Mid-height protection on inner ankle
|These flat pedal shoes seem like nice all-rounders, with water-resistant but breathable faux leather uppers and waffle-patterned soles. The fairly firm rubber seems like it'll take a while to wear out, even if that means it sacrifices some stickiness, though Leatt says it's the Sticky Leatt Lab formula that is apparently "better than anyone else's." The shoes also sport secure laces that stay nicely in place, a shank that feels firm but not too stiff, an antimicrobial liner, and inner ankle protection.
MTB 1.0 GripR Glove Features
• 360° stretch upper hand and faux suede palm
• Women's sizes XS-L, available in men's version too
• $30 USD
• Thumb patch
• Available in black or "Dusk"
• Stretchy, secure cuff
|These MTB 1.0 GripR gloves are low-profile enough to make them an everyday go-to, without any palm padding (thankfully) or bulky closures. They use a grippy suede-like material on the palm that is meant to provide grip in wet and dry conditions, have a thumb patch wipe, and come in at a reasonable price. Since I have large hands for a woman, I'd recommend that those between sizes drop down a size, as my women's medium fit just right.
