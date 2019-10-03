Check Out: Clipless Shoes, New Hubs, Pumps & Flat Fixing Solutions - October 2019

When you puncture a tire on the trail, getting a plug and air back in efficiently is key. Lezyne's CO2 Blaster features a plugger on the end of a reamer that is connected to a CO2 cartridge. After reaming out the damaged area of the tire, riders can insert the plug, open up the variable speed valve for inflating, air up the tire, and then remove the plugger/reamer while holding the plug in place with the aluminum sleeve. It's a functional way to quickly and effectively fix a flat. The plugs used are on the larger size so they should be able to seal up a variety of tire injuries.