Check Out: Clipless Shoes, New Hubs, Pumps & Flat Fixing Solutions - October 2019

• BOA L6 closure • Reinforced toe box, EVA foam in heel • Pearl Izumi
Flat pedals and skate shoe style clipless shoes aside, having a versatile trail riding shoe is essential for a lot of mountain bikers. A more XC style shoe offers a lot of benefits including increased stiffness and the ability to use shoe covers when the elements deteriorate. Pearl Izumi's X-Alp is designed to work for everything from trail riding on your 140mm "go-to" bike to gravel grinding on a drop-bar bike. The shoe is well designed and has removable toe cleats for riders who feel like hitting up their local cyclocross series. The price is relatively reasonable too, given the quality construction and features.—Daniel Sapp
• 48 or 96 points-of-engagement • XD, HG, BMX or MTB configurations available • Profile Racing
Profile have long been a contender for riders looking at a quick engaging hub. The brand has strong roots in the BMX scene but they've been dabbling in the realm of their bigger wheeled brethren for some time now. The AC-2 hub set is simple and quick to disassemble, can accommodate a variety of axle configurations, and has an option for ceramic bearings. For riders looking to build up a custom wheelset, the AC-2 hubs may be an option worth considering.—Daniel Sapp
• Attaches to frame or fits in a pack • Max pressure: 90-psi, Weight: 185g • Stompump.com
The Stompump takes the action from your hands to your feet and aims to make inflating tires, especially high volume tires, much easier, saving arm pump for the trail. The pump securely attaches to a frame or can be thrown in a backpack.—Daniel Sapp
• Ultra-light tube for emergency use • Smaller size than butyl tubes • Price: $35-38 USD
• Available in multiple sizes • Tubolito "S" packed size is 3.5x5cm, 45g in 29". • Tubolito
The Tubolito tubes are significantly smaller and lighter than a standard butyl tube. The price is quite high, but the Tubolito's diminutive size and weight effectively eliminate any excuses for not bringing a tube along - it'll easily fit in a jersey pocket or pack.—Daniel Sapp
• Tubeless plug and inflator combo • Reamer built into plugger • Price: $49.99 USD
• Holds five tire plugs and stores reamer safely when not in use • Holster holds device and C02 • Lezyne
When you puncture a tire on the trail, getting a plug and air back in efficiently is key. Lezyne's CO2 Blaster features a plugger on the end of a reamer that is connected to a CO2 cartridge. After reaming out the damaged area of the tire, riders can insert the plug, open up the variable speed valve for inflating, air up the tire, and then remove the plugger/reamer while holding the plug in place with the aluminum sleeve. It's a functional way to quickly and effectively fix a flat. The plugs used are on the larger size so they should be able to seal up a variety of tire injuries.
