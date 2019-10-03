Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Check Out: Clipless Shoes, New Hubs, Pumps & Flat Fixing Solutions - October 2019

Oct 3, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

CHECK OUT
October 2019


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.



Pearl Izumi X-Alp Gravel Shoe



Features

• Nylon composite sole
• One-piece synthetic leather upper
• Price: $150 USD
• BOA L6 closure
• Reinforced toe box, EVA foam in heel
Pearl Izumi

bigquotesFlat pedals and skate shoe style clipless shoes aside, having a versatile trail riding shoe is essential for a lot of mountain bikers. A more XC style shoe offers a lot of benefits including increased stiffness and the ability to use shoe covers when the elements deteriorate. Pearl Izumi's X-Alp is designed to work for everything from trail riding on your 140mm "go-to" bike to gravel grinding on a drop-bar bike. The shoe is well designed and has removable toe cleats for riders who feel like hitting up their local cyclocross series. The price is relatively reasonable too, given the quality construction and features.Daniel Sapp



Profile Racing AC-2 Hubs



Features

• Angular contact bearings
• One-tool assembly/disassembly
• Avalilable in November: Price TBD
• 48 or 96 points-of-engagement
• XD, HG, BMX or MTB configurations available
Profile Racing

bigquotesProfile have long been a contender for riders looking at a quick engaging hub. The brand has strong roots in the BMX scene but they've been dabbling in the realm of their bigger wheeled brethren for some time now. The AC-2 hub set is simple and quick to disassemble, can accommodate a variety of axle configurations, and has an option for ceramic bearings. For riders looking to build up a custom wheelset, the AC-2 hubs may be an option worth considering.Daniel Sapp



The Stompump



Features

• Foot actuated pump
• Machined CNC construction
• Price: $69.95 USD
• Attaches to frame or fits in a pack
• Max pressure: 90-psi, Weight: 185g
Stompump.com

bigquotesThe Stompump takes the action from your hands to your feet and aims to make inflating tires, especially high volume tires, much easier, saving arm pump for the trail. The pump securely attaches to a frame or can be thrown in a backpack.Daniel Sapp



Tubolito




Features

• Ultra-light tube for emergency use
• Smaller size than butyl tubes
• Price: $35-38 USD
• Available in multiple sizes
• Tubolito "S" packed size is 3.5x5cm, 45g in 29".
Tubolito

bigquotesThe Tubolito tubes are significantly smaller and lighter than a standard butyl tube. The price is quite high, but the Tubolito's diminutive size and weight effectively eliminate any excuses for not bringing a tube along - it'll easily fit in a jersey pocket or pack.Daniel Sapp



Lezyne CO2 Blaster




Features

• Tubeless plug and inflator combo
• Reamer built into plugger
• Price: $49.99 USD
• Holds five tire plugs and stores reamer safely when not in use
• Holster holds device and C02
Lezyne


  
bigquotesWhen you puncture a tire on the trail, getting a plug and air back in efficiently is key. Lezyne's CO2 Blaster features a plugger on the end of a reamer that is connected to a CO2 cartridge. After reaming out the damaged area of the tire, riders can insert the plug, open up the variable speed valve for inflating, air up the tire, and then remove the plugger/reamer while holding the plug in place with the aluminum sleeve. It's a functional way to quickly and effectively fix a flat. The plugs used are on the larger size so they should be able to seal up a variety of tire injuries.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Lezyne Pearl Izumi Profile Racing Stompump Tubolito


29 Comments

  • 17 2
 Tubolito FTW!
  • 15 1
 I'm having my name legally changed to Tubolito.
  • 25 1
 Are you really winning by paying $35 for a tube?
  • 8 0
 @lognar: Also... IF i have to put a tube in trail side I don't want it to the same thickness as a trojan.
  • 4 0
 I’ll take a steak Tubolito and an OrangeSeal Hi-C please.
  • 1 0
 Can these tubes be patched?
  • 3 0
 @vinay: they can be with Tubolito's patch kit.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Yes,with this:
www.tubolito.com/en/product/tubo-flix-kit
  • 5 0
 @lognar: well if you can afford/justify $35 for a tube you must winning at something
  • 13 0
 Reamer built into plugger.
  • 5 0
 Phrasing, people..
  • 9 1
 waiting for the e-bike vape charger adapters to start showing up on here. come on pinkbike.
  • 4 0
 Vaping bad for you just twist it neat
  • 2 0
 Real men smoke the big ass cigars
  • 3 0
 cool pump idea if it can add more air, i'd buy one if it eliminated having to carry co2 carriages
  • 13 1
 Outside of racing, I don't think there is a reason to use CO2 cartridges. Let alone bring entire CO2 carriages.
  • 2 1
 @Daniel Sapp how about a bloejob challenge. Which pump will make you the happiest and get you back up when you're completely deflated.
  • 1 0
 Sure would have been nice if you would have picked the better blojob foot pump or CO2?
  • 4 1
 Profile - dope AF
  • 2 0
 They replaced a broken axle(?) in my rear hub without any questions. 10/10 would recommend.
  • 2 0
 @rewob: He'll ya Profile been killing it for years. Went to the HQ in Florida, mad cool crew. Been rocking their stuff since early 90's
  • 2 1
 Weights are missing for the shoes, hubs and CO2 inflator...
  • 5 0
 do it for the grams.
  • 1 0
 @cool3 Gramweenies.com list weight on almost everything that you can think of
  • 3 2
 Dynaplug or bust
  • 2 0
 I like to refer to my Dynaplug as "Mr. Stabby"
  • 7 9
 GTFO with that "gravel" shoe
  • 11 1
 Looks like a nice shoe to me. You can abhor the "gravel" moniker but the product looks nice.
  • 6 1
 It's actually great for DoWnCoUnTrY too

Post a Comment



