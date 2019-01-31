Check Out: Shoes, Winter Riding Solutions, & More - January 2019

I took about a ten year hiatus from riding the trainer because almost anything was more enjoyable. In that time a lot has changed. Wahoo's Kickr Core trainer isn't an inexpensive product by any means but it makes riding through lousy weather and actually doing structured workouts exponentially more bearable. The Kickr Core works with road bikes and mountain bikes - bearing in mind you'll need to throw on a Shimano style cassette that's compatible. I've been using the trainer off and on for a couple of months now and it's completely changed how I feel about indoor virtual reality cycle sports (yes, it's a thing). I've paired it with the ever-so-popular Zwift app and have been able to test my lack of fitness against others around the globe. You can just get on and ride or, with the app, do structured workouts and even race live. Sure, it's pretty nerdy and if the option is at all there to be outside on trails, you know where I'll be. However, if you find yourself losing fitness throughout the winter and are unwilling to resort to crossfit or spin classes, I've found the smart trainer paired with Zwift could be a really good option. Plus, it's kind of fun. — Daniel Sapp