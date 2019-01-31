Check Out: Shoes, Winter Riding Solutions, & More - January 2019

• Asymmetric cuff
• Geo-Hex tread pattern
• Designed with input from Brandon Semenuk
• Zippered handwarmer pocket
• 200g Thinsulate Platinum Insulation
• $180 USD
• DST 6.0 HIGH GRIP Rubber Outsole
• D3O High Impact Zone Insole Technology
• Two-panel synthetic upper with anti-peel coating and perforated ventilation
• Anti-abrasion toe and heel protection
• EVA midsole provides support and shock absorption
• Fully gusseted tongue prohibits intake of dirt and debris
• Women's-specific fit
• Modern lifestyle Performance Fit
• Approximate weight - 12.8 oz (361 g)
• Sizes: 5-10
• Colors: Deep Purple or Charcoal
• Price: $130 USD
• www.rideconcepts.com
• Power and controlled resistance
• Compatible with training apps
• $900 USD
