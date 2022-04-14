Check Out: Specialized's Spring '22 Trail & Gravity Apparel

Specialized has released its Spring 2022 Gravity and Trail collections with some new fabrics, colors, and styles to check out. Below, you'll find introductions to select pieces from both lines. The Trail lineup is available now, though the pieces are slowly trickling into stock, and the Gravity apparel will become available to consumers May 24th.
Trail Jersey Features
• Crew neck
• XXS-XXL, women's and men's cuts
• $65 USD
• Three color options for both men and women
• Relaxed fit
|The Specialized Trail Jersey is, without doubt, in the top five softest pieces of mountain bike apparel I've ever worn - to the point where I'm hesitant to take it out on the trail because I don't ever want it to get dirty, smelly, or otherwise marred. Protectiveness aside, the comfortable Trail Jersey is available in both men's and women's cuts, a wide range of sizes, and multiple colors, so they won't all be as pretty as this "Dove Grey Spray" one that I'm afraid to wear. The fit is true to size: I'm testing a women's L, and as you can see in the photos, it fits but is on the baggy side.
Trail Pant Features
• Three zippered pockets
• Sizes 24-44
• $135-$145 USD
• Tapered legs with elastic ankles
• Unisex fit
• Available in black and "rum"
|The Trail Pant is lightweight, breathable, and stretchy enough to pedal for a long time. Each of the three zippered pockets is large enough to fit a modern (giant) smartphone, but without much room to spare. The fabric is plenty soft, with no crinkly noises (thankfully), so I see myself reaching for these pants quite a bit in the future for trail rides and bike park days alike. One thing to note is that the tapered ankles are much tighter than most pants, which is a minor annoyance.
Trail Short Features
• Simple waist cinch on both sides
• Sizes 28-44 for men and XS-XXL for women
• $75 USD
• Button closure
• Charcoal and woodbine color options
• One zippered pocket and one open pocket
|Simplicity is the name of the game with the Trail Short. There are no zippers or other doodads to be found, just a straightforward button closure and a small waist cinch on either side. There's one zippered pocket and another open one, both deep enough to fit my hand up to my wrist - probably the largest pockets I've found on any mountain bike shorts or pants. The women's L is large on me, but tightened down nicely with the waist cinch.
Gravity Jersey Features
• Moisture-wicking fabric
• XXS-XXL, unisex fit
• $75 USD
• Ventilation perforation on upper back
• Lightweight, stretchy material
• Available in black, gray, and red
|The Gravity Jersey is a lightweight, breezy-feeling jersey that balances a casual feel with racey styling. While my unisex size M was on the baggy side, I can easily imagine this piece being a slim-fit race jersey, and for those who want even more, Specialized makes the Gravity Race Jersey with more robust fabric and more ventilation.
Gravity Pant Features
• Knee and lower leg reinforcement
• Sizes 24-44, unisex fit
• $160 USD
• No pockets
• Perforation around waist and backs of thighs
• Tailored fit
|The Gravity Pant is more streamlined than the Trail Pant, without any pockets - it's clearly a race day piece. The knees and lower legs have patches for reinforcement and the fabric itself is more robust than that of anything in the Trail collection. Despite the ample ventilation, the fabric feels like a bit much for most trail riding, so they're a pair of pants I'll mainly reach for when I head to the bike park. My size 30 fit true to size, definitely snugger than the Trail Pant but still plenty comfortable.
Gravity Short Features
• Black and "dove grey" color options
• Sizes 24-44, unisex fit
• $120 USD
• No pockets
• Ample perforation around waist, but not backs of thighs like the pant version
|What happens if you take the Gravity Pant and lop off the bottom of the legs? Well, the Gravity Short, of course. The Gravity Short uses the same Cordura fabric, waist closure, and perforation as the Gravity Pant. The fit is slim at the top and opens up a bit toward the knee, and it's plenty long to cover the tops of any and all knee pads.
Women's Trail Gloves Features
• Silicone grip dots on AX Suede palm
• XS-XL for women, S-XXL for men
• $30 USD
• Velcro closure
• Thumb patch wipe
• Smartphone-compatible
|These tennis ball colored gloves combine useful features with a lightweight, breathable upper and grippy faux suede palm. The Velcro closure is small enough that it isn't in the way, and they work just fine with smartphone screens. They're available for $30 in both men's and women's sizing.
Gambit Helmet Features
• 18 vents and breakaway visor
• Sizes S, M, L
• $300 USD
• ASTM F1952-15 DH certified
• MIPS SL
• 640g
|The Gambit is Specialized's answer to the emerging enduro full face helmet category, and it brings MIPS, fit adjustability, and futuristic styling into a 640g, well-ventilated design. Find Matt Beer's full review here.
15 Comments
Post a Comment