Check Out: Specialized's Spring '22 Trail & Gravity Apparel

Apr 14, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Specialized has released its Spring 2022 Gravity and Trail collections with some new fabrics, colors, and styles to check out. Below, you'll find introductions to select pieces from both lines. The Trail lineup is available now, though the pieces are slowly trickling into stock, and the Gravity apparel will become available to consumers May 24th.


Photos by Josh Woodward


Trail Jersey

This jersey almost feels like a pajama top - in a good way.

The women's L had a comfortable, loose fit on me.
The branding is extra subtle, which I appreciate.

Features

• Crew neck
• XXS-XXL, women's and men's cuts
• $65 USD
• Three color options for both men and women
• Relaxed fit

bigquotesThe Specialized Trail Jersey is, without doubt, in the top five softest pieces of mountain bike apparel I've ever worn - to the point where I'm hesitant to take it out on the trail because I don't ever want it to get dirty, smelly, or otherwise marred. Protectiveness aside, the comfortable Trail Jersey is available in both men's and women's cuts, a wide range of sizes, and multiple colors, so they won't all be as pretty as this "Dove Grey Spray" one that I'm afraid to wear. The fit is true to size: I'm testing a women's L, and as you can see in the photos, it fits but is on the baggy side.



Trail Pant

At 5'10", the size 30 fit me well.

The quick fit closure made waist adjustments easy.
The zip pockets are great, but I wouldn't mind them being a little bigger.

The two hip pockets are plenty usable for small to medium items.
The ankle elastic is oddly tight, and can make it harder than necessary to get the pant on and off.

Features

• Three zippered pockets
• Sizes 24-44
• $135-$145 USD
• Tapered legs with elastic ankles
• Unisex fit
• Available in black and "rum"

bigquotesThe Trail Pant is lightweight, breathable, and stretchy enough to pedal for a long time. Each of the three zippered pockets is large enough to fit a modern (giant) smartphone, but without much room to spare. The fabric is plenty soft, with no crinkly noises (thankfully), so I see myself reaching for these pants quite a bit in the future for trail rides and bike park days alike. One thing to note is that the tapered ankles are much tighter than most pants, which is a minor annoyance.




Trail Short


The women's size L had a pretty boxy, large fit on me, but I was able to cinch them down with the waist adjustment.
In the words of my roommate: "Damn, those pockets are crazy deep!"

Features

• Simple waist cinch on both sides
• Sizes 28-44 for men and XS-XXL for women
• $75 USD
• Button closure
• Charcoal and woodbine color options
• One zippered pocket and one open pocket

bigquotesSimplicity is the name of the game with the Trail Short. There are no zippers or other doodads to be found, just a straightforward button closure and a small waist cinch on either side. There's one zippered pocket and another open one, both deep enough to fit my hand up to my wrist - probably the largest pockets I've found on any mountain bike shorts or pants. The women's L is large on me, but tightened down nicely with the waist cinch.



Gravity Jersey

The Gravity Jersey feels made to go downhill.

Speed holes in the back (or, ventilation, I guess).
The piping on the sleeve feels like a nice detail.

Features

• Moisture-wicking fabric
• XXS-XXL, unisex fit
• $75 USD
• Ventilation perforation on upper back
• Lightweight, stretchy material
• Available in black, gray, and red

bigquotesThe Gravity Jersey is a lightweight, breezy-feeling jersey that balances a casual feel with racey styling. While my unisex size M was on the baggy side, I can easily imagine this piece being a slim-fit race jersey, and for those who want even more, Specialized makes the Gravity Race Jersey with more robust fabric and more ventilation.


Gravity Pant

The Gravity Pant is a race-ready option.

Big, bold branding.
There's lots of reinforcement on the knees and lower legs.

The backs of the legs have ample ventilation.
The elastic ankles are the standard tapered width - much looser than those of the Trail Pant.

Features

• Knee and lower leg reinforcement
• Sizes 24-44, unisex fit
• $160 USD
• No pockets
• Perforation around waist and backs of thighs
• Tailored fit

bigquotesThe Gravity Pant is more streamlined than the Trail Pant, without any pockets - it's clearly a race day piece. The knees and lower legs have patches for reinforcement and the fabric itself is more robust than that of anything in the Trail collection. Despite the ample ventilation, the fabric feels like a bit much for most trail riding, so they're a pair of pants I'll mainly reach for when I head to the bike park. My size 30 fit true to size, definitely snugger than the Trail Pant but still plenty comfortable.


Gravity Short



Features

• Black and "dove grey" color options
• Sizes 24-44, unisex fit
• $120 USD
• No pockets
• Ample perforation around waist, but not backs of thighs like the pant version

bigquotesWhat happens if you take the Gravity Pant and lop off the bottom of the legs? Well, the Gravity Short, of course. The Gravity Short uses the same Cordura fabric, waist closure, and perforation as the Gravity Pant. The fit is slim at the top and opens up a bit toward the knee, and it's plenty long to cover the tops of any and all knee pads.


Women's Trail Gloves



Features

• Silicone grip dots on AX Suede palm
• XS-XL for women, S-XXL for men
• $30 USD
• Velcro closure
• Thumb patch wipe
• Smartphone-compatible

bigquotesThese tennis ball colored gloves combine useful features with a lightweight, breathable upper and grippy faux suede palm. The Velcro closure is small enough that it isn't in the way, and they work just fine with smartphone screens. They're available for $30 in both men's and women's sizing.


Gambit Helmet



Features

• 18 vents and breakaway visor
• Sizes S, M, L
• $300 USD
• ASTM F1952-15 DH certified
• MIPS SL
• 640g

bigquotesThe Gambit is Specialized's answer to the emerging enduro full face helmet category, and it brings MIPS, fit adjustability, and futuristic styling into a 640g, well-ventilated design. Find Matt Beer's full review here.



15 Comments

  • 3 0
 Can confirm the trail pant is extra annoying at the ankle. Even using the standard peeling off inside out technique is just barely successful. First time I snapped some threads and now it just slowly unraveling...
  • 1 0
 Yup, can confirm, lower legs are absurdly tight. The trail pant lower legs are a total fail for anyone who doesn't have bean pole legs and weirdly small feet. I have no idea what they were thinking. From the knee down, it's skin tight for anyone with somewhat muscular calves, and the ankle itself is so tight it feels like it's going to rip every time you try to take them off.
  • 1 0
 Wrangler ATG Trail Jogger pant from Target. $27 and well-liked by mtb'ers. Not annoying at the ankles. Works with knee pads. Doesn't make you look like a clown at the bar. Can be worn to work or out to dinner.
  • 1 0
 Bought one myself and I agree with this. Also sizing is not great, especially if you have larger quads/calves (me). This leads to sizing up and the waistband adjuster is very limited in how tight you can get it. Nobody likes saggy pants so definetly take this into consideration when buying!
  • 1 0
 Love the pants....cow pattern. Spez kit is always good quality...female gear is always have funky colours....wonder if it's unisex or sperate colour ways.
  • 1 0
 Do I have to change from the trail gear, into the gravity gear before I head downhill? I dont want to look dumb wearing the wrong stuff.
  • 1 0
 Those yellow gloves dont even look comfortable with a model and camera crew haha
  • 2 0
 Straight to the landfill!
  • 1 0
 I have a pair Specialized trail shorts, super light material that I wear with a mesh chammy when it's really hot and humid out. I've had them for over 6 years and they are in as-new condition.
  • 2 0
 Please burn the tennis gloves with fire. Thx
  • 2 0
 Are the clothing people at specialized colour blind ?
  • 1 0
 I love how every mtb pant is straight off alibaba with the exact same waist closure. Jeez.
  • 1 0
 Gravity pants look nice as.
  • 1 0
 needs belt loops or forget it.
  • 1 0
 Insect will love those gloves

