Check Out: Specialized's Spring '22 Trail & Gravity Apparel

The Specialized Trail Jersey is, without doubt, in the top five softest pieces of mountain bike apparel I've ever worn - to the point where I'm hesitant to take it out on the trail because I don't ever want it to get dirty, smelly, or otherwise marred. Protectiveness aside, the comfortable Trail Jersey is available in both men's and women's cuts, a wide range of sizes, and multiple colors, so they won't all be as pretty as this "Dove Grey Spray" one that I'm afraid to wear. The fit is true to size: I'm testing a women's L, and as you can see in the photos, it fits but is on the baggy side.