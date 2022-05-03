Check Out: Specialized's Spring '22 Trail & Gravity Apparel

The Trail Wind Jacket is a lightweight solution for those looking to carry the minimum while staying protected from the elements. I really like the half-length zipper - it means you don't have to remove your helmet to take the jacket on and off, but it leaves room for a spacious pocket and cuts down on the sheer amount of zipper bulk. The ventilation holes in the back also help avoid the feeling of wearing a trash bag that comes along with a lot of water-resistant gear. I'm usually either a women's M or L, and this women's L fit nicely with plenty of room for layers underneath.