Check Out: Specialized's Spring '22 Trail & Gravity Apparel

May 3, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Specialized has released its Spring 2022 Gravity and Trail collections with some new fabrics, colors, and styles to check out. Below, you'll find introductions to select pieces from both lines, which are now available to consumers.

Those who are paying attention might remember this article from a few weeks ago. Due to some confusion around release dates, we've moved it back until now, and, in the meantime, added a few additional clothing pieces.


Photos by Josh Woodward & Mike Kazimer


Trail Long Sleeve Jersey

This jersey almost feels like a pajama top - in a good way.

The women's L had a comfortable, loose fit on me.
The branding is extra subtle, which I appreciate.

Features

• Crew neck
• XXS-XXL, women's and men's cuts
• $70 USD
• Three color options for both men and women
• Relaxed fit

bigquotesThe Specialized Trail Jersey is, without doubt, in the top five softest pieces of mountain bike apparel I've ever worn - to the point where I'm hesitant to take it out on the trail because I don't ever want it to get dirty, smelly, or otherwise marred. Protectiveness aside, the comfortable Trail Jersey is available in both men's and women's cuts, a wide range of sizes, and multiple colors, so they won't all be as pretty as this "Dove Grey Spray" one that I'm afraid to wear. The fit is true to size: I'm testing a women's L, and as you can see in the photos, it fits but is on the baggy side.



Trail Supima Cotton Mineral Washed Jersey

This one is also on the shortlist of softest mountain bike clothing ever.
The cut helps with on-the-bike coverage.

Features

• Cotton / modal blend
• XS-XXL, women's and men's cuts
• $65 USD
• Black for women, blue for men
• Relaxed fit

bigquotesThe Trail Supima Cotton Mineral Washed Jersey looks and feels a lot like a well-worn t-shirt, but the cotton is blended with 46% eco-friendly modal from beech trees. The result is a stretchy, strong, and comfortable jersey that seems like it'll stay a favorite over time.



Trail Pant

At 5'10", the size 30 fit me well.

The quick fit closure made waist adjustments easy.
The zip pockets are great, but I wouldn't mind them being a little bigger.

The two hip pockets are plenty usable for small to medium items.
The ankle elastic is oddly tight, and can make it harder than necessary to get the pant on and off.

Features

• Three zippered pockets
• Sizes 24-44
• $135-$145 USD
• Tapered legs with elastic ankles
• Unisex fit
• Available in black and "rum"

bigquotesThe Trail Pant is lightweight, breathable, and stretchy enough to pedal for a long time. Each of the three zippered pockets is large enough to fit a modern (giant) smartphone, but without much room to spare. The fabric is plenty soft, with no crinkly noises (thankfully), so I see myself reaching for these pants quite a bit in the future for trail rides and bike park days alike. One thing to note is that the tapered ankles are much tighter than most pants, which is a minor annoyance.




Trail Short


I initially tried the women's L, which had a pretty boxy fit on me, so Specialized graciously sent over a size M, which fit just right.
I'm a big fan of the minimalist but effective waist cinch.

"Damn, those pockets are crazy deep!" ~ My roommate

Features

• Simple waist cinch on both sides
• Sizes 28-44 for men and XS-XXL for women
• $80 USD
• Button closure
• Available in five colors
• One zippered pocket and one open pocket, both quite deep

bigquotesSimplicity is the name of the game with the Trail Short. There are no zippers or other doodads to be found, just a straightforward button closure and a small waist cinch on either side. There's one zippered pocket and another open one, both deep enough to fit my hand up to my wrist - probably the largest pockets I've found on any mountain bike shorts or pants. The material is very light and soft, and even though they're a little on the short side for wearing knee pads, they feel ideal for explorative, long days.


Trail Thermal Jersey

The Trail Thermal Jersey is a midweight option for spring and fall.

There's a zippered pocket inside the main kangaroo pocket.
You can subtly make hand signals through the fabric.

Features

• Polartec Power Grid fabric
• XXS-XXL for women, XS-XXL for men
• $150 USD
• Four-way stretch material
• Hidden zip pocket inside the front kangaroo pocket
• Available in three colors each for men and women

bigquotesThe Trail Thermal Jersey feels like the middle ground between a standard jersey and a true fleece midlayer. It seems cozy enough to wear alone on the crisp days and breathable enough to make it worth choosing over a more robust layer. The hidden zip pocket is kind of cool, in case you want to bring a credit card or similar along for the ride.


Trail Wind Jacket

The half zip and large front pocket mean that it can easily be pulled over a helmet without sacrificing room for snacks.

A zippered pocket keeps things safe, plus the jacket can stuff into itself.
There's perforation on the back for ventilation and the hood fits over a helmet.

Features

• Helmet-compatible hood
• XS-XXL, men's and women's versions
• $125 USD
• Ventilation perforation on back
• Wind and water resistant
• 100% recycled polyester

bigquotesThe Trail Wind Jacket is a lightweight solution for those looking to carry the minimum while staying protected from the elements. I really like the half-length zipper - it means you don't have to remove your helmet to take the jacket on and off, but it leaves room for a spacious pocket and cuts down on the sheer amount of zipper bulk. The ventilation holes in the back also help avoid the feeling of wearing a trash bag that comes along with a lot of water-resistant gear. I'm usually either a women's M or L, and this women's L fit nicely with plenty of room for layers underneath.


Gravity Jersey

Against a black background, the color certainly pops.

The upper back is perforated for ventilation.
The collection comes with some of Specialized's new branding - phrases like "wild being free" and "followers of no one."

Features

• Moisture-wicking fabric
• XXS-XXL, unisex fit
• $75 USD
• Ventilation perforation on upper back
• Lightweight, stretchy material
• Available in black, gray, and red

bigquotesThe Gravity Jersey is a lightweight, breezy-feeling jersey that balances a casual feel with racey styling. While my unisex size M was on the baggy side, I can easily imagine this piece being a slim-fit race jersey, and for those who want even more, Specialized makes the Gravity Race Jersey with more robust fabric and more ventilation.


Gravity Pant

The Gravity Pant is a race-ready option.

Big, bold branding.
There's lots of reinforcement on the knees and lower legs.

The backs of the legs have ample ventilation.
The elastic ankles are the standard tapered width - much looser than those of the Trail Pant.

Features

• Knee and lower leg reinforcement
• Sizes 24-44, unisex fit
• $160 USD
• No pockets
• Perforation around waist and backs of thighs
• Tailored fit

bigquotesThe Gravity Pant is more streamlined than the Trail Pant, without any pockets - it's clearly a race day piece. The knees and lower legs have patches for reinforcement and the fabric itself is more robust than that of anything in the Trail collection. Despite the ample ventilation, the fabric feels like a bit much for most trail riding, so they're a pair of pants I'll mainly reach for when I head to the bike park. My size 30 fit true to size, definitely snugger than the Trail Pant but still plenty comfortable.


Gravity Short



Features

• Black and "dove grey" color options
• Sizes 24-44, unisex fit
• $120 USD
• No pockets
• Ample perforation around waist, but not backs of thighs like the pant version

bigquotesWhat happens if you take the Gravity Pant and lop off the bottom of the legs? Well, the Gravity Short, of course. The Gravity Short uses the same Cordura fabric, waist closure, and perforation as the Gravity Pant. The fit is slim at the top and opens up a bit toward the knee, and it's plenty long to cover the tops of any and all knee pads.


Women's Trail Gloves



Features

• Silicone grip dots on AX Suede palm
• XS-XL for women, S-XXL for men
• $30 USD
• Velcro closure
• Thumb patch wipe
• Smartphone-compatible

bigquotesThese tennis ball colored gloves combine useful features with a lightweight, breathable upper and grippy faux suede palm. The Velcro closure is small enough that it isn't in the way, and they work just fine with smartphone screens. They're available for $30 in both men's and women's sizing.


Gambit Helmet



Features

• 18 vents and breakaway visor
• Sizes S, M, L
• $300 USD
• ASTM F1952-15 DH certified
• MIPS SL
• 640g

bigquotesThe Gambit is Specialized's answer to the emerging enduro full face helmet category, and it brings MIPS, fit adjustability, and futuristic styling into a 640g, well-ventilated design. Find Matt Beer's full review here.



49 Comments

  • 62 2
 Do I have to change from the trail gear, into the gravity gear before I head downhill? I dont want to look dumb wearing the wrong stuff.
  • 4 0
 Don’t worry about it, just wear goggles with your half lid and you’re good to go.
  • 1 2
 @alis66: why you got to hate bro? Wink
  • 18 0
 Can confirm the trail pant is extra annoying at the ankle. Even using the standard peeling off inside out technique is just barely successful. First time I snapped some threads and now it just slowly unraveling...
  • 5 1
 Yup, can confirm, lower legs are absurdly tight. The trail pant lower legs are a total fail for anyone who doesn't have bean pole legs and weirdly small feet. I have no idea what they were thinking. From the knee down, it's skin tight for anyone with somewhat muscular calves, and the ankle itself is so tight it feels like it's going to rip every time you try to take them off.
  • 8 0
 Wrangler ATG Trail Jogger pant from Target. $27 and well-liked by mtb'ers. Not annoying at the ankles. Works with knee pads. Doesn't make you look like a clown at the bar. Can be worn to work or out to dinner.
  • 2 0
 Bought one myself and I agree with this. Also sizing is not great, especially if you have larger quads/calves (me). This leads to sizing up and the waistband adjuster is very limited in how tight you can get it. Nobody likes saggy pants so definetly take this into consideration when buying!
  • 2 0
 Same here. Absurdly tight at ankle. Feels pretty good overall when riding but the ankle is a fail.

Also tried the Wrangler that people stroke here in the comments, not nearly the same quality/fit on bike as any other trail riding pant I've tried from Spec/Rapha/Pearl/Yeti/Fox. I wear them around the garage and they will be fine camping pants but for trail riding I'm sticking to bike brands that fit better and frankly feel better built. Yeah I have a lot of pants.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: Prices went up :/ But yeah. Those are the way to go.
  • 1 0
 Same here, absurdly tight unless you have gazelle ankles.
  • 4 0
 Its a shame too. The pants are otherwise fantastic but it is a legitimate struggle to get them off and on because of how tight the ankle is
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: theyre $26.99 online right now, target.com
  • 2 0
 @mtmc99: I contemplate intentionally ripping out the seams, but it the process appears to be happening naturally.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: excellerent suggestion.
These look great, and not silly over the top.
Cheers to you good sir!
  • 1 0
 this problem only exists in the usa and canada. luckily in europe big S dont have anything in stock !! so problem solved
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: Ahh for some. My size at that price is all sold out. The higher priced versions are still available though.
  • 1 0
 @bicycle019: how can the fit be worse on pants with a waist and inseam measurement versus SML with a ratchet strap for sizing?
  • 1 0
 @RonSauce: Numer of sizes offered isn't a substitute for the bad patterning on the Wranger for riding relative to the others. Fit is more than just waist sizing. Plus most of the brands I referenced offer at least 6 sizes (XS-XXL) which outside of inseam is the same number of waist sizes as the Wrangler (30-40" in 2" increments).
Just reporting the news, I own all the pants I referenced above.
  • 1 0
 @bicycle019: since we are "reporting news" the wranglers have 10 different waist measurements and 4 different inseam measurements. 10x46.

I've never had any pants without a proper inseam measurement that were not floods.
  • 5 0
 I took a punt on the Gambit, really pleased with it. It's the best fitting full face I've ever had and it's crazy light without feeling flimsy.

It also looks much less weird in the flesh/carbon.
  • 2 0
 I think it mainly looks weird without goggles, the goggle strap channels make the helmet look like it was designed by HR Giger but with goggles hiding that stuff it looks pretty normal.
  • 1 0
 so it doesn't look like a frill shark? jk i tried one on at my lbs. the fit feels real good.
  • 8 2
 Please burn the tennis gloves with fire. Thx
  • 6 0
 Are the clothing people at specialized colour blind ?
  • 1 0
 I really wanted to love the Gambit but the sizing is really weird IMHO. The large was absolutely massive and the medium felt too small with too little coverage extending behind my skull. Also. The way the removable cheek pads attach to the helmet are a joke. No way that they will last with regular use. It was very light for a FF helmet and seemed really well ventilated plus personally I like the looks.
  • 1 1
 I've said it before, I'll say it again:
For Canucks wanting a minimalist glove, look no further than these from Princess Auto. Basic black, functional, durable, cheap- get 3 for the price of one "bike specific" glove. Great for trail work, home renos, gardening or whatever, too!
www.princessauto.com/en/wingman-construction-gloves/product/PA1000000316?skuId=8542409
  • 1 0
 Probably could get a set of Atlas gloves from Mark's and be alright... They're my favourite work gloves.
  • 2 0
 Those yellow gloves dont even look comfortable with a model and camera crew haha
  • 1 0
 No lie. When I saw the thumbnail on the main page I thought they were surgical gloves and the article was a brake-bleed or damper service. Had to read the title three times before my brain accepted they could be actual gloves.
  • 2 0
 The branding isn’t bold enough, I want the Specialized logo to take up at least 30% of the surface area.
  • 3 0
 Their old Demo Pro pants were so nice, and apparently still available.
  • 3 0
 Feature: No Pockets. Awesome.
  • 1 0
 had a pair of Specialized gloves, that fell apart within half a season. overpriced for the quality. Those pants are short. The helmet still looks weird.
  • 2 0
 They fall apart when you looked at them. They absolutely suck
  • 2 0
 needs belt loops or forget it.
  • 1 0
 I love how every mtb pant is straight off alibaba with the exact same waist closure. Jeez.
  • 1 1
 The clothing gives a whole new mean to the word "Trousers", which is commonly used by our Bri'ish counterpart. Wonder how they feel in bed underneath a blanket?
  • 1 0
 This is funny. All the guys who actually work for specialized wear all black. So appropriate for our hot California Sun.
  • 1 0
 Why is this back in the news feed? Did Spesh not get a significant ROI on the first ad run?
  • 3 2
 Straight to the landfill!
  • 3 0
 I have a pair Specialized trail shorts, super light material that I wear with a mesh chammy when it's really hot and humid out. I've had them for over 6 years and they are in as-new condition.
  • 1 0
 Gravity pants look nice as.
  • 1 0
 Insect will love those gloves
  • 1 2
 Love the pants....cow pattern. Spez kit is always good quality...female gear is always have funky colours....wonder if it's unisex or sperate colour ways.
  • 1 0
 Those are some Specialized prices Wink
  • 1 0
 I had no idea pockets were so slow.
  • 2 1
 It all looks pretty ugly
  • 1 0
 No pockets?
Below threshold threads are hidden





