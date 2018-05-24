Check Out: Steerer Tube Storage, Leather-Palmed Gloves, Waterproof Gear, & More

FIRST LOOK

MEC Tonquin jacket
A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.




ODI F-1 Series Vapor Grips

ODI F-1 Series Vapor Grips. 18.95. Photo Credit Alex Evans

ODI F-1 Series Vapor Grips. 18.95. Photo Credit Alex Evans
Finger cutouts are designed for more grip.
ODI F-1 Series Vapor Grips. 18.95. Photo Credit Alex Evans
Bar plugs are included.

Features

• 31.5mm diameter
• Harder inner layer
• Textured surface pattern
• Finger cutouts
• Made in USA
• 4 colour options
• $USD 18.95 / £17.99
odigrips.com


bigquotesThe simplicity of these light and soft-feeling grips certainly caught my eye. The ODI Vapour grips feel like they would provide excellent grip with the added cushioning of not being locked onto the bar. Fitting them might be a bit trickier than lock-ons, but it could be worth it. Stay tuned.Alex Evans




Elite Cycling Cannibal XC Cage and Fly Bottle

Elite Cannibal XC and Fly bottle

Elite Cannibal XC cage
The Cannibal cage works especially well with frames that have limited water bottle clearance.
Elite Fly water bottle
Elite claim this is the world's lightest water bottle.


Elite Cannibal XC Bottle Cage
• FIber reinforced plastic
• Flexible cage
• Side and front bottle insertion/removal
• Weight: 35 grams
• $21.99 USD
elite-it.com
Elite Fly 750ml water bottle
• Odorless soft plastic, BPA free
• 74mm diameter
• 550 and 750ml options
• Weight: 58 grams
• $8.99 USD


bigquotesNot all water bottles and cages are created equal, and there's nothing worse than realizing that the fancy cage you bought won't work with your frame. Elite's Cannibal XC cage helps prevent that scenario by allowing you to pull out your bottle whatever way you want, whether that's from the side or the front. Mike Kazimer




MEC Tonquin Gore Tex Jacket

MEC Tonquin jacket
Pinkbike alum Tyler Maine with some blue steel.

MEC Tonquin jacket
The pre-curved, helmet compatible hood is internally adjustable.
MEC Tonquin jacket
Gore-Tex Paclite is a good compromise between breathability and waterproofness.

Features

• Lightweight 2.5-layer Gore-Tex Paclite fabric is breathable and waterproof
• DWR finish, fully sealed seams, and water-resistant zippers
• Adjustable hood with pre-curved brim is helmet compatible
• Pit zips to exhaust heat when slogging uphill
• Handwarmer pockets and zippered internal chest pocket
• Drawcord-cinch hem and hook-and-loop cuff adjustments
• Weight: 345g (Medium)
• $259 CAD
mec.ca


bigquotesGore-Tex and other membrane fabrics are great, but they can take a toll on the budget. Only available in Canada, MEC's Gore-tex Paclite jacket is a good bit cheaper than many comparable jackets from traditional outdoor brands—and way cheaper than some boutique bike brands. It's not a bike specific jacket, so the fit is a bit bulky, but the hood fits over a helmet and it has some nice details. For those who want wet-weather protection during shoulder season without paying a premium, it's worth a look.Brian Park




Fabric Scoop Race Radius Saddle

Fabric Scoop Race Radius. 69.99. Photo Credit Alex Evans

Fabric Scoop Race Radius. 69.99. Photo Credit Alex Evans
The Scoop Radius' profile is shaped for your ass.
Fabric Scoop Race Radius. 69.99. Photo Credit Alex Evans
The Scoop is sleek-looking.

Features

• Three-part construction
• Available in 2 colours
• Titanium seat rails
• Flexible nylon base
• Microfibre seat cover
• 250g claimed weight
• Designed for an upright riding position
• Available in three profiles (Flat, Shallow, Radius)
• £69.99
fabric.cc


bigquotesFabric's Scoop saddles certainly look sleek. They also come in an extensive range of fits depending on how you ride your bike. This Radius saddle is designed for more upright riding positions, like when you're pedalling your enduro bike to the top of a stage. If you're looking for a lighter version, there's the Scoop Ultimate that costs a cool £199.99!Alex Evans




Miles Wide Industries Fork Cork

Fork Cork
Making use of open space, the Fork Cork adds steerer tube storage for small items.

Fork Cork
The simple design fits any tapered steerer tube.
Fork Cork

Features

• Watertight seal
• Holds cash, a C02, tire lever, etc
• Adds minimal weight
• No tools needed to install or remove
• Proprietary washer
• Made in Asheville, NC by Industry Nine for Miles Wide
• Available online or at bike shops
• $30 USD
More Info.


bigquotesNot having what you need out on the trail sucks. The Fork Cork makes use of the empty space in your steerer tube by allowing you to store things that may be handy out on the trail in enhancing your ride experience and thus keeping your pockets empty and your shorts from sagging. CO2's, a fire starter, plug kit, spare currency... contraband? Your imagination and the size of your steerer tube is the limit.Daniel Sapp




Fox Ascent Gloves

Fox Ascent Glove

Fox Ascent Glove
The thin lycra back is super-stretchy.
Fox Ascent Glove
The goat-leather palm feels luxurious.

Features

• 4-way stretch lycra
• Touch-screen compatible
• Goatskin leather palm
• Mid-length cuff
• 5 size options
• 3 colour options
• $USD 44.95 / £35
foxracing.com


bigquotesI spotted a mate wearing a pair of these gloves recently and just needed to try them out for myself. The leather palm provides a great tactile feel through the bars on the trail. Fox has doubled down on a minimalist approach to performance with these gloves, and to top it off they look ultra sleek. They're super-thin, which helps them feel great, so hopefully they hold up!Alex Evans



