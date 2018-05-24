Check Out: Steerer Tube Storage, Leather-Palmed Gloves, Waterproof Gear, & More

Gore-Tex and other membrane fabrics are great, but they can take a toll on the budget. Only available in Canada, MEC's Gore-tex Paclite jacket is a good bit cheaper than many comparable jackets from traditional outdoor brands—and way cheaper than some boutique bike brands. It's not a bike specific jacket, so the fit is a bit bulky, but the hood fits over a helmet and it has some nice details. For those who want wet-weather protection during shoulder season without paying a premium, it's worth a look. — Brian Park