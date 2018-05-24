Check Out: Steerer Tube Storage, Leather-Palmed Gloves, Waterproof Gear, & More

• 31.5mm diameter
• Harder inner layer
• Textured surface pattern
• Finger cutouts
• Made in USA
• 4 colour options
• $USD 18.95 / £17.99
• odigrips.com
Elite Cannibal XC Bottle Cage
• FIber reinforced plastic
• Flexible cage
• Side and front bottle insertion/removal
• Weight: 35 grams
• $21.99 USD
• elite-it.com
Elite Fly 750ml water bottle
• Odorless soft plastic, BPA free
• 74mm diameter
• 550 and 750ml options
• Weight: 58 grams
• $8.99 USD
• Lightweight 2.5-layer Gore-Tex Paclite fabric is breathable and waterproof
• DWR finish, fully sealed seams, and water-resistant zippers
• Adjustable hood with pre-curved brim is helmet compatible
• Pit zips to exhaust heat when slogging uphill
• Handwarmer pockets and zippered internal chest pocket
• Drawcord-cinch hem and hook-and-loop cuff adjustments
• Weight: 345g (Medium)
• $259 CAD
• mec.ca
• Three-part construction
• Available in 2 colours
• Titanium seat rails
• Flexible nylon base
• Microfibre seat cover
• 250g claimed weight
• Designed for an upright riding position
• Available in three profiles (Flat, Shallow, Radius)
• £69.99
• fabric.cc
• Watertight seal
• Holds cash, a C02, tire lever, etc
• Adds minimal weight
• No tools needed to install or remove
• Proprietary washer
• Made in Asheville, NC by Industry Nine for Miles Wide
• Available online or at bike shops
• $30 USD
• More Info
.
• 4-way stretch lycra
• Touch-screen compatible
• Goatskin leather palm
• Mid-length cuff
• 5 size options
• 3 colour options
• $USD 44.95 / £35
• foxracing.com
9 Comments
Post a Comment