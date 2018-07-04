Check Out: Sunglasses From Outer Space, Mushroom-Inspired Grips, & More

Want to channel your inner Peter Sagan, or pretend you're a cyclist from outer space? The 100% Speedtrap sunglasses could be just the ticket. Designed for road or mountain biking, there's plenty of coverage to keep flying objects out of your eyes, and multiple lens tints and frame colors to choose from. There are also air scoops on the bottom and side of the frame, along with cutouts in the lens to keep things from steaming over when you're in the middle of a hill interval workout. — Mike Kazimer