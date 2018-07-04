FIRST LOOK

Check Out: Sunglasses From Outer Space, Mushroom-Inspired Grips, & More

Jul 4, 2018
by Alex Evans  

Prologo Dimension NDR
CHECK OUT
June 2018


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.




Fabric Magic Grips

Fabric Magic Grip

Fabric Magic Grip
The packaging is inspired by 50to01's wacky adventures.
Fabric Magic Grip
The bulged profile should fit the contours of your hands.

Features

• 31mm diameter
• 135mm long
• 108g / pair
• One-ended lock-on ring
• 30a durometer compound
• Nylon bar-end plug
• Mushroom texture for good grip and comfort
• 4 colour options (black, red, blue & green)
• £16.99
fabric.cc


bigquotesDesigned in collaboration with the 50to01 crew, the mushroom-inspired Magic Grip feels soft to touch and textured enough to help combat even the moistest of palms. From the carpark test, it's hard to tell if they'll topple Renthal's ultra-tacky lock-on grips, but they're in with a fighting chance.Alex Evans



100% Speedtrap Sunglasses

100 Speedtrap

100 Speedtrap
The lenses can easily be swapped by pulling on the top and bottom portion of the Speedtrap's frame.
100 Speedtrap
Vents in the frame and lens are intended to keep fog at bay.

Features

• Interchangeable lens
• Scratch resistant lens coating
• 100% UV protection
• Lower air scoops to increase ventilation
www.ride100percent.com

• Shatterproof and lightweight Grilamid TR90 frame
• 6 frame color options
• Comes with hard case, clear replacement lens
• $165 - $205 USD

bigquotesWant to channel your inner Peter Sagan, or pretend you're a cyclist from outer space? The 100% Speedtrap sunglasses could be just the ticket. Designed for road or mountain biking, there's plenty of coverage to keep flying objects out of your eyes, and multiple lens tints and frame colors to choose from. There are also air scoops on the bottom and side of the frame, along with cutouts in the lens to keep things from steaming over when you're in the middle of a hill interval workout. Mike Kazimer




Prologo Dimension NDR Saddle

Prologo Dimension NDR

Prologo Dimension NDR
Available with Nack (carbon), Tirox (ti), or chromoly rails.
Prologo Dimension NDR
The NDR ("enduro") version of Prologo's Dimension saddle gets some additional padding.

Features

• Shorter and wider than traditional saddles
• 143mm wide
• 153g with Nack (carbon) rails
• 182g with Tirox (ti) rails
• 205g with chromoly rails
• Wide "PAS" channel along its central axis is designed to reduce compression of soft tissues
• Pricing hasn't been officially announced but we expect to see them in the $135-$195 USD range
• prologotouch.com

bigquotesThe theory behind Prologo's Dimension lineup comes from road/TT, and is designed for an aggressive position that exposes your sit bones to a wider saddle with a shorter nose. They've adapted it to the needs of trail riders with added padding, a more rounded profile, and a bit of side protection. On first impression it still has a few sharper edges that I'm not keen feeling during unscheduled offs, but for riders that like to slam their stem this could be an interesting option.Brian Park




Bontrager SE2 Team Issue Tire

Bontrager SE2

Bontrager SE2
Bontrager SE2

Features

• Designed for loose-over-hardpack and firm conditions
• Tubeless ready
• Core Strength sidewall and sub-tread protection
www.trekbikes.com/bontrager

• 61a/50a durometer
• Sizes: 27.5 x 2.6", 29 x 2.6"
• Weight: 27.5": 815 grams, 29": 895 grams
• Price: $84.99 USD

bigquotesIt's officially summer in the Northern Hemisphere, which hopefully means it's time to break out the speed demons, the tires you wouldn't want to run when the trails are mucky and muddy, but that provide tons of fast-rolling fun on those dry and dusty summer days. Bontrager's new 2.6" SE2 tires have a low profile tread pattern for reduced rolling resistance, but the extra width should help keep them gripping in the corners. Pair it with a meatier tire like the SE5 or SE4 up front and you've got a recipe for a good time. Mike Kazimer


@ride100percent, @bontrager


5 Comments

  • + 10
 Those sunglasses should only be worn ironically and $205 is too much to spend on irony.
  • + 4
 Fabric new grips: 50:01, Ratboy, mushroom inspired. What type of mushroom? Wink
  • + 1
 Amanita Muscaria
  • + 1
 I like the anti fog glasses, but my problem with glasses isnt the fogging, its the sweat dripping down my lenses from my forehead.... Need helmets with a sweat trough directing it from the forehead to the side.... or way thicker eyebrows to act as a chamois!!!
  • + 0
 WEEEED!!

Post a Comment



