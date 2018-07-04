Check Out: Sunglasses From Outer Space, Mushroom-Inspired Grips, & More

• 31mm diameter
• 135mm long
• 108g / pair
• One-ended lock-on ring
• 30a durometer compound
• Nylon bar-end plug
• Mushroom texture for good grip and comfort
• 4 colour options (black, red, blue & green)
• £16.99
• fabric.cc
• Interchangeable lens
• Scratch resistant lens coating
• 100% UV protection
• Lower air scoops to increase ventilation
• www.ride100percent.com
• Shatterproof and lightweight Grilamid TR90 frame
• 6 frame color options
• Comes with hard case, clear replacement lens
• $165 - $205 USD
• Shorter and wider than traditional saddles
• 143mm wide
• 153g with Nack (carbon) rails
• 182g with Tirox (ti) rails
• 205g with chromoly rails
• Wide "PAS" channel along its central axis is designed to reduce compression of soft tissues
• Pricing hasn't been officially announced but we expect to see them in the $135-$195 USD range
• prologotouch.com
• Designed for loose-over-hardpack and firm conditions
• Tubeless ready
• Core Strength sidewall and sub-tread protection
• www.trekbikes.com/bontrager
• 61a/50a durometer
• Sizes: 27.5 x 2.6", 29 x 2.6"
• Weight: 27.5": 815 grams, 29": 895 grams
• Price: $84.99 USD
5 Comments
Post a Comment