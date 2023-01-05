



Stashed Products' SpaceRail allows you to store bikes in a very efficient and convenient way. It comprises of modular rails in 1.2 m (4 feet) lengths, each of which can accept up to four bike-holding hooks. These rails can be joined together to create bigger systems for as many bikes as you like. I have an 8-bike system (two rails) which retails for £569.99 (about $658 USD). That's a serious investment, but a more typical user might only need a four-bike system which goes for £299.99.Yes, you could make something similar yourself if you're so inclined - this video shows you how for about $238. If you want to do that, go for it! But let's be honest, there are plenty of bikers with more money than time. Plus, the SpaceRail has some neat features which you might not get on a DIY project.The modular nature means it's easy to add rails, split them apart, or move location as needed. The hooks have a locking mechanism so when they're unloaded they stay put, making it a little easier to hang a bike, then slide it freely once a bike is installed.Installation is pretty easy. Just make sure to carefully locate the ceiling joists with a stud detector (if you don't know what that is, ask your mom) so you screw the system into something solid and don't end up with your ceiling collapsing. It's recommended to be mounted 600-700 mm from the wall so that the bikes can slide and rotate without touching the wall. I chose to mount mine closer, such that the wheel contacts the wall. That way, the bikes don't stick out into the room so much. You can also get wall-mounted versions or ones for under an angled ceiling like below the stairs.The beauty of the SpaceRail system over other bike racks is that it combines space efficiency with easy access to any of your bikes. Bikes you aren't using can pack together super tightly in a top-and-tail arrangement yet it's easy to slide the others out of the way to get access to the bike you want. This is something you can't achieve with fixed hooks or racks. You can get pedal wraps to protect your bikes from pedal scratches, but you could also use a pair of old socks, or you know, just be careful when packing them together. It's also useful for hanging up muddy kit, wheels, or whatever else needs to be out of the way. If you can live with the price, it does the job nicely.