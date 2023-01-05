Check Out: Sustainable Clothing, Slick Bike Storage, Short Cranks, & "e-bike Shoes"

Jan 5, 2023
by Seb Stott  



A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked about but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.



Stashed SpaceRail System


First, locate your roof joists to anchor the rails.
The unloaded hooks stay put while you're installing a bike.

Features

• Fits 1 to 24 bikes, 4 bikes per rail
• Weight limit: 30kg per hook, 120kg per rail
• Roof, under-stairs or wall-mount options
• 1.2 m per rail
• £569.99 for an 8-bike system
stashedproducts.co.uk

  
bigquotesStashed Products' SpaceRail allows you to store bikes in a very efficient and convenient way. It comprises of modular rails in 1.2 m (4 feet) lengths, each of which can accept up to four bike-holding hooks. These rails can be joined together to create bigger systems for as many bikes as you like. I have an 8-bike system (two rails) which retails for £569.99 (about $658 USD). That's a serious investment, but a more typical user might only need a four-bike system which goes for £299.99.

Yes, you could make something similar yourself if you're so inclined - this video shows you how for about $238. If you want to do that, go for it! But let's be honest, there are plenty of bikers with more money than time. Plus, the SpaceRail has some neat features which you might not get on a DIY project.

The modular nature means it's easy to add rails, split them apart, or move location as needed. The hooks have a locking mechanism so when they're unloaded they stay put, making it a little easier to hang a bike, then slide it freely once a bike is installed.

Installation is pretty easy. Just make sure to carefully locate the ceiling joists with a stud detector (if you don't know what that is, ask your mom) so you screw the system into something solid and don't end up with your ceiling collapsing. It's recommended to be mounted 600-700 mm from the wall so that the bikes can slide and rotate without touching the wall. I chose to mount mine closer, such that the wheel contacts the wall. That way, the bikes don't stick out into the room so much. You can also get wall-mounted versions or ones for under an angled ceiling like below the stairs.

The beauty of the SpaceRail system over other bike racks is that it combines space efficiency with easy access to any of your bikes. Bikes you aren't using can pack together super tightly in a top-and-tail arrangement yet it's easy to slide the others out of the way to get access to the bike you want. This is something you can't achieve with fixed hooks or racks. You can get pedal wraps to protect your bikes from pedal scratches, but you could also use a pair of old socks, or you know, just be careful when packing them together. It's also useful for hanging up muddy kit, wheels, or whatever else needs to be out of the way. If you can live with the price, it does the job nicely.


Monserat Clothing

2A vest

3A jersey
TP01 pants

Features

• Made in Europe
• Made from up to 100% recycled plastic
• TP01 pants - 119,95 €
• 2A vest - 79,95 €
• 3A winter jersey - 79,95 €
ridemonserat.com

bigquotesMonserat is a new Fairwear MTB clothing company based in Germany. Their clothes are made from 90-100% recycled plastics (depending on the model), all sourced in Europe and sewn in Poland. They have a range of products for men and women, including trousers, shorts, jerseys, and jackets, as well as casual wear.

The TP01 pants are made for mild temperatures (above freezing) and feature a ratchet waist closure, a snug fit with enough room for kneepads, and four-way stretch fabric. Unlike some riding pants, the pockets are nice and roomy and the fit isn't too baggy.

The 3A jersey gets its name from the three fabric zones used: warm and thick in the upper chest, upper arms and neck; thinner in the lower arms and front; with even thinner, breathable fabric in the lower back. It's a cozy garment best used for chilly or windy days; the thick turtle neck feels a bit like wearing a buff and there's no zip to adjust the ventilation. But for cold weather, it makes a great wind-proof mid-layer in combination with a zippable outer layer.

The 2A vest is wind-proof and water-repellant, but with a breathable mesh upper back panel. A zip allows some heat to escape and it packs down small if it's too much. 


Appleman 2XR cranks



Features

• 135 mm to 175 mm crankarm lengths
• 5 spindle lengths for all bikes
• 642g as shown
• Made in the USA, 5-year warranty
• Price: $485 USD (Exc. chainring & shipping)
www.applemanbicycles.com

  
bigquotesMatt Appleman of Appleman bicycles wasn't content with the limited range of cranks to fit his custom bikes. The 2XR is a modular crankset with a wide range of arm lengths: 135, 145, 155, 165, or 175 mm. Note the 155 mm arms which I have here are the shortest I've ever tried but they are in the middle of Alppleman's range. Matt Appleman is specifically looking for shorter crank options, which is backed by science.

On their website, Appleman recommends picking a crank length that's 20% of your inseam. Personally, with my long legs approaching Cathroesque proportions, that rule of thumb would put me on something like 185 mm arms, but my interpretation of the science on crank length is that unless you're riding a toy bike it doesn't really matter for power production so you may as well get more ground clearance. According to some, you might get less joint pain and a better descending position too. That's TBC from my perspective though.

The 30 mm spindle is available in five lengths to suit all major styles of bike: road, gravel, MTB, mid-fat and fat bike. It's compatible with most bottom bracket standards too, including BSA (English threaded), ITA, PF30, BB86, BB92 BB30 T47, 386EVO, BBRight, + more ( BB90/BB95 not compatible). Finally, there are three spiders to suit MTB (104 BCD), road/gravel, or track cranks. All parts are modular so you could swap cranks between bikes or you could change crank length without buying a whole new crank.

The cranks require no proprietary tools to install, just a 5 mm Allen key. Play is adjusted by adding shims on either side of the bottom bracket - there's no threaded collar. The price is steep and the weight is so-so (comparable to Shimano SLX), but the adaptable modular design, unusual length options, and five-year warranty counteract that.


Fizik Terra Ergolace X2 Flat Shoes



Features

• Flexible sole for hiking and e-biking
• Weight: 758 g (size 46)
• Price: £134.99 / €129.00 / $129.99 USD
www.fizik.com

  
bigquotesDepending on where you look, you can sometimes see these described as "e-biking shoes", and while that designation is sure to raise some rightly cynical eyebrows, they also make sense for those who want to combine mountain biking with walking. That could include backpacking, touring, commuting, or casual off-road cycling.

The sole is pretty flexible. This could lend itself to e-biking, where pedaling efficiency isn't as important, but it also makes them comfy for walking and general wearing. Combined with the pedestrian looks, they make a great alternative to casual outdoor trainers or even an approach-style shoe. On the bike, they grip pretty well. You won't confuse them with your Five Tens and the flex makes them less than ideal for serious mountain biking on long, rough descents, but they hold the pedal well enough for anything up to what I'd call regular trail riding. For commuting, touring or bike-packing missions, they could save you taking a second pair of shoes.



27 Comments

  • 14 1
 165mm was arguably the second best upgrade after proper tyres I could do to any bike. riding techy stuff and offcamber lines just feels so much more comfortable
  • 4 0
 Agreed.

I went to 165mm cranks on my new build, and even as someone with a 36.5in (~927mm) saddle to pedal distance, I see no downsides.

But why is it that all fancy crank options only come in 30mm spindle diameters? Is there some reason we can't get short cranks in 24mm spindle diameters?
  • 2 0
 @ocnlogan: Less than 165? cuz Raceface Aeffect Rs come in 165 with a 24mm spindle.
  • 1 0
 @ocnlogan: You're tall!

I'm 6ft, 775-780mm saddle height and LOVE 165s, been running them on my trail bikes since 2015. I'd like to try 155s, but cranks are pricey to try out - Shimano offers most of their mainstream MTB offerings in as short as 165, but if I could snag a Deore or SLX 155 or 160 to try, that'd be worth the price to me.
  • 1 0
 @Glenngineer: I'm trying 24mm 155 Canfields on my '22 153, I have a 32" inseam. With a frame up build and another set of 170s I could put on, I figured now is the time to try them. We'll see. Went down to a 28t chainring as well. My fatbike is a bit clunky shifting with a 26t chainring (slower chain speeds), so I'm curious to see how the 28t does on this bike.
  • 11 0
 I´m bummed that the E-Bike shoe doesn´t light up. I was quite sure it would have lights just like those vintage new balances..
  • 7 0
 FWIW, I built a homemade version of that rack system in my shed, using parts from Mcmaster Carr

These channels:
www.mcmaster.com/Trolleys/strut-channel-5
with these trolleys inside
www.mcmaster.com/strut-channel-trolleys

Then I screw in Park bike hooks, the machine threaded type.

Was about $250 if I recall, and I have 10 bikes stored that I can move around and fit into very small space
  • 2 0
 I built mine using a piece of conduit rail, then 3d printed the trolley bodies and used skateboard bearings to help them slide within the rails. Then used same park tool hooks for the bikes... probably the most expensive bit. All in I'm currently about $150 and have space for about 6-8 bikes. Much more work involved though and was more of just a fun project.
  • 1 0
 pic here
www.pinkbike.com/photo/edit/?inList[]=23986552
  • 1 0
 @rbarbier12: I like it, especially the 3dp part haha. This was very little work, ordered and delivered in 3 days, cut the track down to size (needed to cut 6" off) and slid on trolleys. Trolleys need to be drilled out a bit larger hole for the bike hook, I think the hole was 3/8" and needed to be 1/2". I'd say from UPS drop off to install was an hour.
  • 1 0
 I will add, that stashed space rail is pretty bad ass, if it were around when I was building out my workshop-probably would have gone with their system.
  • 1 0
 @stiksandstones: You posted the Edit Link. I tried typing in lots of offensive facts about your photo and clicking save but didn't work.

Here's the Pic Link: www.pinkbike.com/photo/23986552 Beer
  • 6 1
 135mm? What are these? Cranks for ants?
  • 6 1
 have you ever heard bout this newly discovered specie of Homo Sapiens? The call it KIDS.
  • 1 0
 @hnoj: How many kids can afford a crankset for $485? Not to mention they won't fit their BMX?
  • 3 0
 Was hoping for scaled down mx boots. Disappointed.
  • 3 0
 e-biking shoes? what's next, headset cable routing gloves?
  • 1 0
 The Stashed rack system is really nice! Got one for the shop and it works better than I expected...a BIT pricey, but you get what you pay for! Smile
  • 1 0
 What are the Appleman cranks placed on in the photos? An old hay baler or perhaps parts from more than one old machine?
  • 3 3
 The shoes sound more suitable for analogue riders as they spend a great deal of their time walking whilst pushing a bike uphill.
  • 1 0
 Nice one.
  • 4 0
 Boomer ebikers walk down plenty of things.
  • 2 0
 “Flexible sole for hiking and e-biking”: AKA not grippy
  • 1 0
 I’ve been riding 155 5Dev cranks. They look sweet, modular, light. That’s my pick for shorties!
  • 1 0
 The E shoes should be hiking boots with massive lugs and ankle support
  • 1 0
 Wassup, shawty? You lookin fine.
  • 1 0
 test





