|Matt Appleman of Appleman bicycles wasn't content with the limited range of cranks to fit his custom bikes. The 2XR is a modular crankset with a wide range of arm lengths: 135, 145, 155, 165, or 175 mm. Note the 155 mm arms which I have here are the shortest I've ever tried but they are in the middle of Alppleman's range. Matt Appleman is specifically looking for shorter crank options, which is backed by science.
On their website, Appleman recommends picking a crank length that's 20% of your inseam. Personally, with my long legs approaching Cathroesque proportions, that rule of thumb would put me on something like 185 mm arms, but my interpretation of the science on crank length is that unless you're riding a toy bike it doesn't really matter for power production so you may as well get more ground clearance. According to some, you might get less joint pain and a better descending position too. That's TBC from my perspective though.
The 30 mm spindle is available in five lengths to suit all major styles of bike: road, gravel, MTB, mid-fat and fat bike. It's compatible with most bottom bracket standards too, including BSA (English threaded), ITA, PF30, BB86, BB92 BB30 T47, 386EVO, BBRight, + more ( BB90/BB95 not compatible). Finally, there are three spiders to suit MTB (104 BCD), road/gravel, or track cranks. All parts are modular so you could swap cranks between bikes or you could change crank length without buying a whole new crank.
The cranks require no proprietary tools to install, just a 5 mm Allen key. Play is adjusted by adding shims on either side of the bottom bracket - there's no threaded collar. The price is steep and the weight is so-so (comparable to Shimano SLX), but the adaptable modular design, unusual length options, and five-year warranty counteract that.
27 Comments
I went to 165mm cranks on my new build, and even as someone with a 36.5in (~927mm) saddle to pedal distance, I see no downsides.
But why is it that all fancy crank options only come in 30mm spindle diameters? Is there some reason we can't get short cranks in 24mm spindle diameters?
I'm 6ft, 775-780mm saddle height and LOVE 165s, been running them on my trail bikes since 2015. I'd like to try 155s, but cranks are pricey to try out - Shimano offers most of their mainstream MTB offerings in as short as 165, but if I could snag a Deore or SLX 155 or 160 to try, that'd be worth the price to me.
These channels:
www.mcmaster.com/Trolleys/strut-channel-5
with these trolleys inside
www.mcmaster.com/strut-channel-trolleys
Then I screw in Park bike hooks, the machine threaded type.
Was about $250 if I recall, and I have 10 bikes stored that I can move around and fit into very small space
www.pinkbike.com/photo/edit/?inList[]=23986552
Here's the Pic Link: www.pinkbike.com/photo/23986552