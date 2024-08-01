Check Out: the Lightest Bashguard, Smallest Pump, Tiniest Tire Plug, & More

I've carried the same OneUp pump for about 6 years, and after plenty of wear and tear it seems a viable replacement has come along. The Wolf Tooth EnCase very much feels like an upgraded version of that former option, with better weather sealing, more robust tools, and a fully-rebuildable design. The head also works with fancy new non-presta valves, too.



I've been liking the 40cc version, though I'd previously carried larger pumps. It feels big enough to top up a tire or air up a tube if you've really had a bad time, but it's not what you'll be using to seat tubeless setups trailside. My rough count is about 12 cycles of the pump equalling 1psi in a 2.4" tire. Thanks to the tight tolerances and sleek design, those cycles feel unusually easy for a hand pump, with little resistance and no air loss.



The other upside to the EnCase is the tools that can be housed in the pump handle, with three options to choose from. The chain breaker is a long-handled robust thing, with plenty of leverage. The multi-bit tool has everything you could possibly need, including a high-torque 8mm for UDH torquing. You'll want to be gentle with the smaller bits though, as I've seen those break from over-torquing before.



I had Brian make me an inline bottle cage mount holder for this, as plenty of bikes have accessory mounts these days. It's excellent, and cradles this little guy with love. Bug him if you want one.

