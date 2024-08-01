Powered by Outside

Check Out: the Lightest Bashguard, Smallest Pump, Tiniest Tire Plug, & More

Aug 1, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  

photo
CHECK OUT

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Oak Components Grown Bashguard

photo
Tight clearance with my 34t ring.
photo
Does the job though.

photo
Color options.

photo
Included spacers let you adjust this clearance.
photo
I dig the look.


Features

• Weight: 24.4g
• 30-34t coverage
• 10 colors
• ISCG-05 mount
• One-piece aluminum
• Includes hardware and shims
• Price: $26 USD
oakcomponents.com

  
bigquotesThere's not too much to say about a functional bashguard, except that it does the job. This option from Oak Components is about as minimalist a design as I've seen, and it still manages to prevent folded chainrings and snapped chains. It has no chain retention functions, but I've had little issue with that thanks to strong clutches and well-designed chainrings.

As a simple added security measure, the Grown bashguard is pretty ideal, as it adds barely any weight to your bike, requires no weird fitment, and looks great while doing it. 


Canyon Load Trail Tool Pack

photo
The things I carry.

photo
Small pockets for small items.
photo
Stretchy bands for securing larger items.


photo
Hook and loop holding it all together.
photo
And a waterproof exterior.


Features

• Waterproof and dustproof
• Integrated tool sleeve
• Pull-loop for deep frames
• Smaller option available
• Price: $22 USD
canyon.com

  
bigquotesWith more and more bikes featuring internal frame storage, it feels like every brand out there has their own take on how an in-frame bag should look and function. Of all the options I've tried, Canyon's is the best of the bunch, with a functional minimalism that works with a wide variety of items. The waterproof shell is a nice touch, and ensures the contents will stay unaffected regardless of the weather or where you leave the sack.

The removable tool sleeve is smartly made of lightly padded neoprene, with three pockets for items of different sizes. Canyon's even gone as far as labeling the openings with suggested contents, but don't let that stop you from branching out. I've come to a happy place with my packing list, and simply transfer the bag from bike to bike as it fits in just about every frame I have right now.

For those curious, that pack list is as follows: Wolf Tooth chain breaker & 40cc pump, Dynaplug Micro Racer (more on those later), Apple AirTag, zip ties, 20 bucks, a spare AXS battery, and either a Snickers/gloves/tube. 



Dynaplug Micro Racer

photo
Two tips.

photo
With one at the ready.
photo
Little guy.



Features

• Weight: 15g loaded
• Two plugs in tool
• Made in the USA
• Price: $50 USD
dynaplug.com

  
bigquotesDynaplug seems to iterate on their novel tire repair design with a near-constant cadence, yielding increasingly clever integrations and revisions. This little plugger isn't the wildest idea, but it is an impressively small and light means of repairing a tire on the fly. I rarely find myself needing tire plugs with modern casings getting so good, but when I do it's a matter of seconds before you've lost all air pressure and things get significantly more frustrating. Quickly accessible and easy to use tools like this help that matter, and will hopefully keep you riding after taking a bad line through that rock garden.



Wolf Tooth EnCase 40cc Pump

photo
Pump & contents.

photo
Serviceable head.
photo
Opened up.



Features

• Holds tools, chain breaker, or tire plugs
• Threaded sealing function
• Weight: 95g (pump only)
• 85cc version available
• Price: $65-110 USD
wolftoothcomponents.com

  
bigquotesI've carried the same OneUp pump for about 6 years, and after plenty of wear and tear it seems a viable replacement has come along. The Wolf Tooth EnCase very much feels like an upgraded version of that former option, with better weather sealing, more robust tools, and a fully-rebuildable design. The head also works with fancy new non-presta valves, too.

I've been liking the 40cc version, though I'd previously carried larger pumps. It feels big enough to top up a tire or air up a tube if you've really had a bad time, but it's not what you'll be using to seat tubeless setups trailside. My rough count is about 12 cycles of the pump equalling 1psi in a 2.4" tire. Thanks to the tight tolerances and sleek design, those cycles feel unusually easy for a hand pump, with little resistance and no air loss.

The other upside to the EnCase is the tools that can be housed in the pump handle, with three options to choose from. The chain breaker is a long-handled robust thing, with plenty of leverage. The multi-bit tool has everything you could possibly need, including a high-torque 8mm for UDH torquing. You'll want to be gentle with the smaller bits though, as I've seen those break from over-torquing before.

I had Brian make me an inline bottle cage mount holder for this, as plenty of bikes have accessory mounts these days. It's excellent, and cradles this little guy with love. Bug him if you want one. 



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Chainguides Pumps Tools


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
216 articles
Report
17 Comments
  • 8 1
 These little 2-bolt bashguards—- how is it possible they don’t fold, snap the bolts, or tweak your frame as soon as they’re hit?

Without the third ISCG tab to triangulate, all stress/torque is borne through the width of the two little bolts.
  • 1 0
 Can confirm had that happen - not with this brand. It a different one. Bent the tab…no more back guards on the bike.
  • 10 1
 Are we going to talk about how disgusting that chain looks?
  • 2 0
 Haha
  • 1 0
 I think it's a prototype made of iron.
  • 4 0
 What's that "black box"? Is it actually a BlackBox that records your horrible crashes incase you go OTB in the woods and they don't find your body for years and someday when someone discovers your bones entangled within the links of your carbon frame that will never disintegrate they can play what's on the BlackBox and have a good laugh at you screaming OH SHIT... and then notify your next of kin of course.
  • 3 1
 The bash guards look cool for sure and the color choices are nifty. But I personally prefer a bash guard that is made of some kind of softer composite rather than metal alloy. I feel like makes rock scrapes somewhat less harsh. Have I tested this theory by actually trying a metal bashguard?.........no.
  • 1 0
 Totally agree. GF Nylon is the right material for the bashing part
  • 1 0
 As one of the true joys in life is having strongly held unsubstantiated opinions, I fully support you never testing this theory. In fact, I'm going to buy a composite one myself now [actually] and take this opinion as fact. Cheers
  • 2 0
 Been trying to get that guard in copper for weeks. If anyone in the US has one, let me know!
  • 2 0
 I was able to add it to my cart.
  • 1 0
 of the things I wouldn't want the "smallest" of on my bike...a pump is not one of them
  • 1 0
 The smallest bike pump is the biggest PITA. Maybe as a last resort, or a backup to CO2, but not what I'd rely on.
  • 1 0
 Missed opportunity call it the Oak Components "Groan". The sound I will make every time I smoke it off a rock.
  • 1 0
 "The Things I Carry"... was that a Have Heart reference?
  • 1 0
 @dariodigiulio, whats that stealie you have in your tool bag?
  • 1 0
 An old sticker from the Trail House - a shop in Northern California. AFAIK they got bought up by Specialized a couple years back







