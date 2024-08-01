Check Out: the Lightest Bashguard, Smallest Pump, Tiniest Tire Plug, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
• One-piece aluminum • Includes hardware and shims • Price: $26 USD • oakcomponents.com
There's not too much to say about a functional bashguard, except that it does the job. This option from Oak Components is about as minimalist a design as I've seen, and it still manages to prevent folded chainrings and snapped chains. It has no chain retention functions, but I've had little issue with that thanks to strong clutches and well-designed chainrings.
As a simple added security measure, the Grown bashguard is pretty ideal, as it adds barely any weight to your bike, requires no weird fitment, and looks great while doing it.
Canyon Load Trail Tool Pack
The things I carry.
Small pockets for small items.
Stretchy bands for securing larger items.
Hook and loop holding it all together.
And a waterproof exterior.
Features
• Waterproof and dustproof • Integrated tool sleeve • Pull-loop for deep frames
• Smaller option available • Price: $22 USD • canyon.com
With more and more bikes featuring internal frame storage, it feels like every brand out there has their own take on how an in-frame bag should look and function. Of all the options I've tried, Canyon's is the best of the bunch, with a functional minimalism that works with a wide variety of items. The waterproof shell is a nice touch, and ensures the contents will stay unaffected regardless of the weather or where you leave the sack.
The removable tool sleeve is smartly made of lightly padded neoprene, with three pockets for items of different sizes. Canyon's even gone as far as labeling the openings with suggested contents, but don't let that stop you from branching out. I've come to a happy place with my packing list, and simply transfer the bag from bike to bike as it fits in just about every frame I have right now.
For those curious, that pack list is as follows: Wolf Tooth chain breaker & 40cc pump, Dynaplug Micro Racer (more on those later), Apple AirTag, zip ties, 20 bucks, a spare AXS battery, and either a Snickers/gloves/tube.
Dynaplug seems to iterate on their novel tire repair design with a near-constant cadence, yielding increasingly clever integrations and revisions. This little plugger isn't the wildest idea, but it is an impressively small and light means of repairing a tire on the fly. I rarely find myself needing tire plugs with modern casings getting so good, but when I do it's a matter of seconds before you've lost all air pressure and things get significantly more frustrating. Quickly accessible and easy to use tools like this help that matter, and will hopefully keep you riding after taking a bad line through that rock garden.
Wolf Tooth EnCase 40cc Pump
Pump & contents.
Serviceable head.
Opened up.
Features
• Holds tools, chain breaker, or tire plugs • Threaded sealing function • Weight: 95g (pump only)
I've carried the same OneUp pump for about 6 years, and after plenty of wear and tear it seems a viable replacement has come along. The Wolf Tooth EnCase very much feels like an upgraded version of that former option, with better weather sealing, more robust tools, and a fully-rebuildable design. The head also works with fancy new non-presta valves, too.
I've been liking the 40cc version, though I'd previously carried larger pumps. It feels big enough to top up a tire or air up a tube if you've really had a bad time, but it's not what you'll be using to seat tubeless setups trailside. My rough count is about 12 cycles of the pump equalling 1psi in a 2.4" tire. Thanks to the tight tolerances and sleek design, those cycles feel unusually easy for a hand pump, with little resistance and no air loss.
The other upside to the EnCase is the tools that can be housed in the pump handle, with three options to choose from. The chain breaker is a long-handled robust thing, with plenty of leverage. The multi-bit tool has everything you could possibly need, including a high-torque 8mm for UDH torquing. You'll want to be gentle with the smaller bits though, as I've seen those break from over-torquing before.
I had Brian make me an inline bottle cage mount holder for this, as plenty of bikes have accessory mounts these days. It's excellent, and cradles this little guy with love. Bug him if you want one.
Without the third ISCG tab to triangulate, all stress/torque is borne through the width of the two little bolts.