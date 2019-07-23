Check Out: Flat Fixing Tools, BMX Books, Big Rotors & More - July 2019

• Removable belt system
• Weather resistant
• Price: $259.95 // As pictured: $334.95 w/ medium core unit
Slug Plug
• Includes 10 spare plus in a plastic case
• Presta valve core tool in handle
• Preloadable
• MSRP: $10 USD
Nutcracker Mini Tool
• Valve core remover, holds spare valve
• Tubeless valve rim nut tool
• Disc pad spreader
• MSRP: $10 USD
Slyder
• Holds 25g CO2 cartridge and Slug Plug
• Sleeves slide into spine and lock in place
• MSRP: $10 USD
• 223mm diameter, 2mm thick
• Price: $48 USD
• Stainless steel construction
• Galfer
• Reduces head angle by .5°
• Compatible with 45° bearings
• Weight: 19 g (+/- 5% weight tolerance)
