Check Out: Flat Fixing Tools, BMX Books, Big Rotors & More - July 2019

I’ve been using the Shimoda Explore 30 for a few months now and have been incredibly impressed with the build quality, customization, and comfort. The Explore 30 is the perfect size for a small camera set up and with the different core units available you shouldn’t have any issue finding a spot for all of your gear. Riding with the pack loaded up is comfortable and it doesn’t shift more than other similarly sized packs. Travelling with the Explore 30 has also been incredibly easy with plenty of space for other accessories and it fits nicely as a carry-on. My only complaints would be that I wish there was a better spot for a water bottle (on the shoulder strap isn’t great) and also that there was a side pocket instead of the accessory baggy that pops out.



Buying a camera bag is no easy task but I think the Shimoda Explore 30 will tick a lot of boxes for the majority of the videographers/photographers out there. The price is definitely on the high-side in comparison to other packs on the market, but when you consider what it’s responsible for carrying that pill becomes easier to swallow. I’ll be using the Explore 30 as my main camera bag for the foreseeable future. — Jason Lucas