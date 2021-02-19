Check Out: Tools, Knit Shoes, Casual Clothing, & More

The most exciting thing to show up at my house in the last month may in fact be some fancy shift cables and tools from Jagwire. Most people know Jagwire as a brand that makes cables and housing, and they've also come up with some innovative solutions for everyday problems. Their Pro Dropper Cable Kit is designed to help make mechanical dropper posts that don't have a great cable feel due to tight bends in internal routing feel a lot better. The system uses a compressionless housing which is lubricated coupled with a polished 0.8mm inner cable. The inner cable is smaller than a standard shift cable which reduces friction and the FLEX-SL housing has an improved and increased flexibility for tight frames. There's also a shift system with a standard size shift cable and a sealed system for shifting situations that need improving.



Jagwire's Pro Cable Crimper features hardened steel blades specifically made for cutting inner cables. There's a cutout in the arm to help remove previously installed cable tips, and a portal in the middle of the head that has a ninja-looking star that crimps cable ends evenly from three points. The crimper also has a nice ergonomic handle and hook that holds them closed when not in use, making them easy to store on the pegboard. Lastly, Jagwire's Elite bleed kit is a step up from what many manufacturers offer. Besides having a nice storage case, the kit comes with all of the necessary fittings for most common DOT systems and syringes that are extremely easy to push and pull fluid using just one hand.