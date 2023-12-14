Check Out: TRP Levers, Track Pumps, Books, & More

As a proud lover of camo patterns, these pants really do it for me. It just so happens that you can ride in them too, which is a welcomed bonus. Features are fairly simple, with a hook and loop internal waist adjuster, belt loops, two pockets, and some ventilation in key areas. The burlier knee patches are a nice touch, and serve as some extra abrasion resistance with or without pads.



The fit through the legs is a bit tight in my size Medium, so I'd likely size up if I were to buy another pair. Similarly, the zip pockets are quite small, just fitting my iPhone mini in one, and a multitool and some food in the other. Considering the popularity of packs, I don't think this is a huge deal, it seems like I'm something of an outlier in how often I try to carry everything I need in my pockets. The fabric itself is very comfortable, the ventilation works well, and you can rest assured knowing you have the coolest looking pants on the hill.