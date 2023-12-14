Check Out: TRP Levers, Track Pumps, Books, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
PRO Team Tubeless Floor Pump
• Floor pump with compression charging chamber • Schrader and Presta valve compatible • Alloy construction, 260psi max
Ideally a floor pump is one of those items that simply performs its duty and never requires thought, and the Pro Team Tubeless accomplishes just that. With a sturdy construction, simple yet functional features, and plenty of volume for typical mountain bike tires, it's been the only pump I've used over the past year and a half. It even received the truest sign of Dario approval: getting completely covered in stickers.
The charge/pump lever is cleverly nested into the pump's head, keeping it out of the way and intuitive to use, compared to other designs out there. The only tires I've had trouble seating were ones that proved fickle even with the use of a compressor, so suffice to say it'll handle typical shop setup well. The gauge is fairly accurate, but I never rely on pump gauges and always double check with a Topeak Smartgauge D2.
I bought this beefy zip tie from a shop I worked at years ago, and it's been a consistent staple ever since. It's no match for a real u-lock or chain when it comes to security, but blows those two out of the water convenience-wise. I strap it to my belt loop for trips to town, toss it in a pack while traveling, and use it to secure my bike to a rack if I'm grabbing food in town post-ride.
This is the second Cinch I've owned, with the first falling prey to wear and tear - eventually the tumbler lock seized up and I had to cut it, which was luckily a bit harder than I expected. I warrantied that first lock, and the second has been trucking along for about four years now.
Early sunsets mean more time to read, so I'm packing my winter with all the books I've accumulated while I was too busy riding over the summer. Annihilation has proven to be one of the best I've read in a while, with a gripping plot and beautifully spun world that draws you in immediately. I won't reveal much here, as there are plenty of synopses you can find online, but suffice to say it's a wonderful and weird tale.
Though I haven't yet seen the accompanying film, I have to recommend the book above all else, as VanderMeer's ability to intertwine haunting and beautiful text is quite impressive. Reading is good, it's like technical climbing for the brain.
Freedom Coast TRP DH-R Evo Levers
• 12mm closer to the bar than stock levers • Uses all stock TRP hardware
TRP's DH-R Evo brakes have proven to be some of the best on the market at this point, but for some users there's one fatal flaw; folks that prefer to run their levers very close to the bar simply can't with the stock product, as the reach adjust bottoms out further than other options out there. Freedom Coast took the existing hardware and designed a fully different lever that brings the contact in about 12mm, allowing for to-the-bar pull if that's your thing.
I've gone through phases with brake setup, and though I once like the very close pull feel, I've recently settled on a bit point that is further out from the bar - meaning the stock TRP levers do me just fine. That said, these Freedom Coast levers have excellent ergonomics regardless of your setup, with a pronounced hook that makes it easy to reef on the brakes.
I'll be doing a little comparison between these, a similar product from Oak Components, and a new reach adjuster from TRP that all achieve similar results. Stay tuned.
Send It Randy Riding Pants
• Not one, but two forms of camo • Internal waist adjustment and belt loops • Two small zippered pockets
• Heavier woven fabric on knees • MSRP: $115 USD (currently on sale for $92) • senditrandy.com
As a proud lover of camo patterns, these pants really do it for me. It just so happens that you can ride in them too, which is a welcomed bonus. Features are fairly simple, with a hook and loop internal waist adjuster, belt loops, two pockets, and some ventilation in key areas. The burlier knee patches are a nice touch, and serve as some extra abrasion resistance with or without pads.
The fit through the legs is a bit tight in my size Medium, so I'd likely size up if I were to buy another pair. Similarly, the zip pockets are quite small, just fitting my iPhone mini in one, and a multitool and some food in the other. Considering the popularity of packs, I don't think this is a huge deal, it seems like I'm something of an outlier in how often I try to carry everything I need in my pockets. The fabric itself is very comfortable, the ventilation works well, and you can rest assured knowing you have the coolest looking pants on the hill.
Wolf Tooth Remote 360
• Actuates in any direction • Clamp and base rotate 360° • Made to work with busy cockpit setups
E-bike controls, complicated lockouts, and interfering mounting standards can quickly make simple-seeming mountain bike controls start to look like the control panel in a B-36 Peacemaker. Okay maybe not that bad, but in the name of elegance and function it's nice to see the folks at Wolf Tooth bringing this clever dropper lever design back to market. There have been a couple other joystick-style levers over the years, and they've proven to be a good alternative to the typical paddle design, albeit a bit funkier.