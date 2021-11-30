Check Out: Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals, Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount

North Shore Billet Daemon Pedals

The Daemons are longer and narrower than most.

2mm of concavity per side machined into the body of the pedal. Custom 5mm stainless pins.

Details

• Dimensions: 112mm x 103mm

• 2mm of true pedal body concave per side (14.75mm thick at the axle)

• 5mm long custom stainless steel pins with M4 thread (20 per pedal)

• Double sealed axle (VG style shaft seal with X-ring)



• Nitrox coated axle for better surface hardness and corrosion resistance

• Weight: 438g pair

• Price: $210 USD

• More info at

Ogle Component Design Lockrings 2.0

Ever opened a tin of lockrings?

Some very crispy machining.

Details

• Grade 5 titanium brake lockrings

• Comes standard in 100 spline (Shimano, Campy, & some SRAM), but 144 spline (some SRAM) is also available

• Weight: 15g per set



• Price: $127 USD (inc. USA shipping)

• Limited number available

• If they're sold out, follow Josh at

Project4AGZE Apple AirTag Bike Mount

A good short-term way to track down a stolen bike.

I have Project4AGZE AirTag mounts on all my bikes now.

Details

• 3D printed

• Available in Black, Red, Blue, or Grey

• Holds one Apple AirTag (not included)



• Price: $10 USD

• More info

Björn Cycles (Moscow) Palka Handlebar

I'm relieved to tell you that their slogan is 'We are Bjorn to ride'.

The Palka looks like an excellent option for light trail bikes.

Details

• No usage or rider weight limits

• Weight: 110g (5mm rise, 700mm long) to 185g (20mm rise, 800mm long)

• Available in 31.8mm and 35mm diameters (31.8mm only for the 5mm flat version)

• Geometry of 20mm rise bar is 7° backsweep and 5° upsweep



• Specific layups for each size, so you can't cut them down

• 2-year warranty, as well as 50% off crash replacement

• Price: $220 USD

• More info at

