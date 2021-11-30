Check Out: Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals, Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount

Nov 30, 2021
by Brian Park  

North Shore Billet Daemon pedal
CHECK OUT
Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals,
Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount

Words by Brian Park
Photos by Tom Richards & Brian Park


Some of the things I've been messing with the past few months.




North Shore Billet Daemon Pedals

North Shore Billet Daemon pedals
The Daemons are longer and narrower than most.

We may not be in the double bash era anymore, but North Shore Billet has quietly been making solid stuff here in BC for a long, long time. Their new Daemon pedal is CNCed in Whistler, and ticks a lot of the boxes for modern flats.

The Daemons have 2mm of concavity per side. We've seen a trend towards flat (and sometimes even convex) pedal shapes, and while there are merits to the different designs, most of our favourite pedals are concave. At 103mm wide the NSBs are fairly narrow to limit rock strikes (I'm a huge fan), but they're moderately long at 112mm so there's a good amount of platform to stand on. There are no weird bearing bulges, and they run on tried and true sealed bearings and bushings with some additional sealing.

I've only had them on a bike for a few short rides but so far I'm a fan. My poorly calibrated foot-grip-ometer puts them somewhere between a Nukeproof Horizon and a Chromag Dagga in terms of grip, but I haven't done any back to backs yet. I think we'll have to do another flat pedal group test sooner than later. It might just be in my head, but I think that the Daemons are easier to reposition the back of your foot with—possibly because of the narrowly spaced pins at the back. I'm sure a scientician can explain it to me in the comments.

So far the only two complaints from me are that they're pricy at $210 USD, and they're a little heavy at 438g. That said, the weight is in line with Vaults, T-Macs, Horizons, Wah Wah IIs, eThirteens, etc.

North Shore Billet Daemon pedals
2mm of concavity per side machined into the body of the pedal.
North Shore Billet Daemon pedal
Custom 5mm stainless pins.

Details
• Dimensions: 112mm x 103mm
• 2mm of true pedal body concave per side (14.75mm thick at the axle)
• 5mm long custom stainless steel pins with M4 thread (20 per pedal)
• Double sealed axle (VG style shaft seal with X-ring)
• Two stainless steel, sealed Enduro cartridge bearings (outboard) and an IGUS bushing inboard
• Nitrox coated axle for better surface hardness and corrosion resistance
• Weight: 438g pair
• Price: $210 USD
• More info at northshorebillet.com




Ogle Component Design Lockrings 2.0

Ogle Component Designs centerlock lockrings
Ever opened a tin of lockrings?

Joshua Ogle is a fascinating character in the pantheon of OG bike manufacturing. If you haven't read James Huang's incredible profile on Josh over on our sister site CylingTips, it's worth settling in to go down a rabbit hole. Basically, after some demons, soul searching, and a detour into fine watchmaking, Josh is back in the world of bikes creating some very cool tech.

These days he's doing wild chainrings, ultra expensive derailleur cages, and now some beautiful titanium disc brake rotor lockrings. Josh is often self deprecating about his work (of course nobody needs a $1K derailleur cage), but these lockrings do have the benefit of clearing almost every hub/fork/endcap/axle combination. No need to mix and match internal/external splines for King or Enve.

While they are a couple of grams lighter than stock alloy lockrings, that's not the point—they're just a really nicely executed thing, and I love that about them.

Ogle Component Designs centerlock lockrings
Some very crispy machining.

Details
• Grade 5 titanium brake lockrings
• Comes standard in 100 spline (Shimano, Campy, & some SRAM), but 144 spline (some SRAM) is also available
• Weight: 15g per set
• Made in USA
• Price: $127 USD (inc. USA shipping)
• Limited number available via Paypal
• If they're sold out, follow Josh at @oglecomponentdesign for his next run




Project4AGZE Apple AirTag Bike Mount

3D printed AirTag mount
A good short-term way to track down a stolen bike.

Marshall Farthing is just a guy who likes Toyota MR2s, shoots photos, and likes bikes. When the Apple AirTag came out he designed a 3D printed AirTag holder that fits onto bottle cage mounts, and its popularity exploded. Since then he's printed and sold thousands of them, updating the design a few times. He's even got a version for Samsung Galaxy SmartTags now.

While this kind of AirTag mount is easily removable, it's great for peace of mind when I have to leave my bike for any length of time. I'm using Torx bolts but you could use security bolts to make it a little tougher for would-be thieves. I've ended up putting these on all of my bikes. And yes, before you ask, it seems like Apple's anti-stalking tech still allows for a good amount of time before alerting anyone to its presence. I've seen lots of discussion on this out there, but we did a little test sending an AirTag along with a videographer when Tom went to Cumberland a few months back, and they never got notified. YMMV, an AirTag obviously doesn't replace the need for a big-ass chain lock.

AirTag mount
I have Project4AGZE AirTag mounts on all my bikes now.

3D printed AirTag holder
3D printed AirTag mount

Details
• 3D printed
• Available in Black, Red, Blue, or Grey
• Holds one Apple AirTag (not included)
• Flush mount option available for cages with offset.
• Price: $10 USD
• More info here and @project4agze




Björn Cycles (Moscow) Palka Handlebar

Bjorn bars
I'm relieved to tell you that their slogan is 'We are Bjorn to ride'.

Turns out there are two different Björn Cycles. This one is based in Moscow, Russia where Artem, the founder, makes high end carbon products by hand in his workshop. They CNC their own carbon molds, as well as do their own manufacturing, testing, and finishing in house. A graduate of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Artem is focused on lightweight components for everything from road and XC to enduro bikes. Björn is also the third brand to work with the American company Carbon (after Specialized and Fizik) to make 3D printed saddles. The Björn Setka saddle is currently the lightest 3D printed saddle at 135g (143mm width).

I chose a 31.8 clamp/780mm wide/20mm rise version of their Palka handlebars to try on my weird hardtail project. Fit and finish is excellent, and the bar came in at an impressive 168g. That's not quite Schmolke TLO territory, but there's no weight or usage restriction and it doesn't make me nervous to ride them.

I've only just mounted it up in the last few days, but initial impressions are that it's a bit more compliant than the SQ Lab bar it replaced (311 FL-X Carbon 12° low). That makes sense, the SQ-Lab is ~203g and 40mm shorter with less rise. Does it cross the threshold from compliant to sketchy? Not sure yet. Björn says they're molded under 50 bars of pressure to eliminate porosity and improve reliability under "the most extreme riding" but to be honest I haven't been able to find anyone else listing their molding pressures. Maybe next year I'll go down the EasyComposites rabbit hole and learn more about carbon molding.

I'm also curious to see how I feel about the Palka bars after a few more rides once I get use to their 5° up/7° back shape—I've been on 12° bars for a while so I compensated for less sweep with a shorter stem and my hands are in the same position, just at a different angle. I'll follow up if I don't get along with that, but sweep is pretty subjective and dependent on geometry, fit, etc... Anyway, I think they're going to be really nice on the Slim Donut.

Bjorn bars
The Palka looks like an excellent option for light trail bikes.

Details
• No usage or rider weight limits
• Weight: 110g (5mm rise, 700mm long) to 185g (20mm rise, 800mm long)
• Available in 31.8mm and 35mm diameters (31.8mm only for the 5mm flat version)
• Geometry of 20mm rise bar is 7° backsweep and 5° upsweep
• Geometry of 5mm flat bar is 8.5° backsweep
• Specific layups for each size, so you can't cut them down
• 2-year warranty, as well as 50% off crash replacement
• Price: $220 USD
• More info at bjorncycles.com


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Handlebars Pedals North Shore Billet


52 Comments

  • 22 5
 $127 Ti lockrings? It never fails to surprise me the number of doodads that seem to have no price ceiling whatsoever. In theory I am all for boutique and handcrafted stuff, but I also don’t want to be a Walmart greeter in my 80s to pay for my bike-related purchases.
  • 5 6
 It's sad how easy the cycling world is to milk.
  • 3 0
 I mean, you don’t have to buy them. But Ti lockrings seem worth being a greater at 80.
  • 10 0
 @Glenngineer:

In a world where there are multiple options to purchase a million dollar wristwatch, some $150 bicycle doodads that accomplish nothing are a silly thing to complain about.

If you think something is silly, and these are, then you know what you do?

Don’t buy them.
  • 2 0
 @hllclmbr: Seriously. People love stuff like this. I can't afford them and frankly don't really care. But I totally get why you would and if you're willing to pay why not?
  • 12 0
 I'm all for calling out ridiculously priced bike things, but in my opinion there's a huge difference between one guy making small scale runs of something he feels passionate about and making a small margin, and a brand that whitelabels a handlebar that costs $9 to make and sells it for $150 via a bunch of distributors, dealers, etc...

Neither is "good value" but I've got a lot more respect for the little guy or girl doing their own thing.

I have no idea what Josh is making on these, but I bet after materials, a huge amount of his time (even at min wage), and a small percentage to offset his equipment, he's not making a lot of money on this small run of 50 pieces.

Nobody says these are necessary or that you should buy them. Just that they exist and I'm glad they do.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: I agree. All the armchair price experts should rush out and buy themselves a 4 or 5 axis CNC machine and a 3D printer for prototyping, then spend a few hundred hours learning about and coding a CAAD program for their product and then see how much they need to charge for their first production run of 20!!

Not many people funnily enough because people like josh are generally in it for the creative and problem solving process and make/ sell just enough to pay bills and eat food (occasionally).

And as josh says himself - no one needs a $1000 RD cage but there are people who can afford it and are happy to throw that money at something to see if it is a bit different or just because it looks a bit different.
  • 13 3
 Is an orange called an orange because of the color orange or is the color orange called the color orange because of an orange?
  • 12 0
 Wrong article..
  • 1 1
 The later
  • 2 0
 No one asks this about peach but the answer is the same in both cases.
  • 9 0
 Free airtag mount; www.thingiverse.com/thing:4851909
  • 6 0
 but how will i mount my airtag on my 36 inch bike with no water bottle mounts??
  • 3 0
 Duck tape
  • 2 0
 If this thing is supposed to secretly tell you where the thief brought your bike, I don't get why it isn't more stealth. Shouldn't be too hard. The fruitlogo may actually attract thieves who aren't interested in bikes but attribute additional value to anything that bears that logo. Unless your bike has a Hope Headdoctor (or similar) or that "idon'twanttothreadmysteerer" OneUp tool storage thing, they could probably make it like a star fangled nut and people wouldn't notice.
  • 6 0
 A 36 inch bike is inherently theft repellent.
  • 8 4
 Why does anyone spend $200 on pedals? I get the cheap plastic ones and am super happy. Also, someone keeps hitting my pedals with rocks, so I have to consider pedals to be a consumable.
  • 8 0
 I also run plastic pedals but these are made in NA while the plastic ones are made in Asia so price isn't really comparable. I like the grip, durability, and weight of my $60 oneup plastic pedals but can understand why people would spring for something made in NA that will likely last a lifetime

edit: also consider deity tmacs are $180 and made in Asia
  • 1 0
 @lyzyrdskydr: nah, I’m over this being made by white peoples means they’re more expensive or better made.

I’ve never had a metal pedal fail, other than bearings. All pedals last a lifetime if you change out the bearings. Pretty easy stuff.

I also run plastic OneUp’s and they’re excellent.
  • 1 0
 Deity death traps are the best pedals ever!
  • 1 0
 Agreed! I like the idea of aluminium or magnesium pedals better, but have been running nylon flat pedals on my trail bike for a season now without any issues.
  • 1 0
 Same here. My Oneup composites have lasted longer than my Chromag Scarabs riding the same trails on the same bike. Also easire to replace pins with the two sided thing. I also find the oneup's grip better as well since hte Scarabs body gets quite slick when wet.
  • 1 0
 I used to think nice pedals weren't worth it until I tried Deity TMACs and now I'll never go back. They have 14 large diameter pins (not the tiny needly ones on most plastic pedals) and a huge platform that you just cant find in any other pedal. Ridiculous grip
  • 5 0
 Had to double take ‘fancy LOCKrings’
  • 7 4
 Russian made doesn’t fill me with confidence which odd given they clearly make a nice missle or two
  • 3 0
 The 185gr 800mm wide and no use age or weight limit sounds iffy.
  • 2 0
 @Jesse221: check out their instagram. Someone has shown the difference of the cutaway views of their bars and other handlebars. I'm impressed and I would trust them.
  • 1 0
 @Jesse221: I guess we'll see, but that's only ~40g lighter than Renthal Carbon Fatbars.
  • 2 0
 maybe they are best for racers who are *russian* to the finish line?
  • 3 0
 Those handlebars look like they are Bjorn for greatness...well more like mediocrity when mounted on my bike.
  • 3 0
 31.6 handlebars? What's the catch between 31.8? The .2mm makes it more compliant?
  • 4 0
 dont think i'd like to be behind russian bars!!!
  • 5 1
 In Russia carbon handlebars break you.
  • 6 0
 Might have been Bars Handle You. (and it's Soviet Russia) Smile
  • 2 0
 Slim Donut? Did the Grim Donut become gluten intolerant? Because gluten free donuts are unthinkable and a crime and I'd rather have a side of Omicron.
  • 1 0
 That's what we've dubbed my 120mm XC hardtail with a 62.5° HTA, big brakes, etc.
  • 3 0
 Project4AGZE should use Torx security hardware, or something similar.
  • 4 2
 unfortunately, air tags are useless if ur bike ACTUALLY gets stolen... unless your mom steals your bike...
  • 2 0
 I've been wondering this too now that these are all the rage on anti-theft. Aren't they only as good as the bluetooth range is? So like ~300 ft maybe? If someone steals a bike I'm sure theyre going to travel further than 300 ft.
  • 1 0
 They can talk to any iPhone and give you a location, if your bike gets stolen in the city and the thief moves it across town, or uses an iPhone and is too stupid to turn off the Bluetooth it'll provide a location.
  • 1 0
 @yoimaninja: yes theyre bluetooth, but they use nearby iphones if it's out of range of your phone. so as long as there is an iphone within ~100m then its trackable
  • 1 0
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: Really? I'm not sure this is how it works. Pretty sure it has no independant communication method outside of Bluetooth. Are you saying it will communicate with any nearby iphone wth bluetooth enabled and use its data to send information about the location? This also seems farfetched unless you explcitly pair the device to the said iphone.
  • 2 0
 Airtag mount? You can print the dumbest things nowadays and it's big news on pb!
  • 2 0
 That carbon weave . . . oooh! :-)
  • 2 0
 There is no way in hell in paying 127$ for a PAIR of lockrings!
  • 5 0
 If i had, forgive the cliché, dentist money those lock rings are exactly the kind of thing I'd burn it on for the lols. I don't though so I'm in the same boat as you and 99.99% of other mountain bikers - probably why the guy only does production runs of 100 at a time.
  • 2 0
 Concavity. Scientitian. Jeez.
  • 3 0
 The height of ridiculosity!
  • 1 0
 I'm a regular rocket surgeon.
  • 3 0
 Guess I should read!
  • 2 3
 Unproven carbon bars, overpriced lock rings, and expensive pedals. All dentist parts today.
  • 1 0
 Since I’m triggering folks-all these parts are dentist stuff, to put on their Niners

Post a Comment



