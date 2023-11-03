Check Out: Utility Belts, Tools, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
RMU Utility Belt
Waterproof exterior.
And some neat organization.
The metal closure is a nice touch. The waist strap tail loop never seems to stay put though.
I usually use this pocket for a layer, as bottles wag around a lot.
Features
• 420D nylon with PU coating • 1L capacity • Black w/ reflective hits • 1 main pocket, 2 stretch pockets
• Aluminum buckle • Hook and loop waist adjuster • MSRP: $49 USD (on sale for $32) • mtnculture.com
The hip pack is dead, long live the hip pack. This summer was something of a backpack renaissance for me, as the carry method of choice for long rides where surplus water was a must. Despite that, wearing a full-on hydration vest at the bike park led to the local kids making even more fun of me, so I've deferred to this slightly stealthier method when there's less to haul. The construction of the RMU pack makes it very easy to wear under a shirt, keeping your upper layer airy and comfortable if it's hot out. No fun in strapping in the sweat when you're just trying to feel free.
The organization is just enough, and the 1L size is big enough for a jacket and a little shock pump, which to me is the max for something of this sort. It's not replacing my Chase Vest, but for keeping my pants pockets from overflowing it's been pretty ideal. Bonus points for the easy-access pass pocket and the waterproof main pocket, both are simple and well considered.
Radar Labs Loob Toob
Syringe tip and Phil grease for bearings.
Brush tip and Park Polylube for the nasty spots. Even this gluey thick grease pushes through the brush.
I've been using the big dog 100ml for sucking up sealant.
Skookum.
Features
• Syringes for any semi-solid goo • Various tip attachments • Luer-lock compatible
Since I first got a job at a bike shop, I've been a practitioner of the finger-wipe method of applying grease, as those ten digits are probably some of the last tools you'll lose on a messy workbench. However, in the name of a more organized home shop, I'm trying to use the "right tools for the job" more often, which means my fingers will also stay slightly less greasy over the course of a trip to the garage. Enter the Loob Toob, a clever combination of high quality syringes and some tip accessories well-designed for all the nooks and crannies of the bike.
With brush attachments of varying size and precision applicators to match, these handy kits from Radar Labs are a smart way to handle semi-solids around the shop. Probably overkill for the hobbyist home mechanic, but if you're working on a lot of bikes on a regular basis then it can be very nice to have a clean and controlled way to apply the right lubricant for the job. There's even a sealant sucker that I can finally replace my little squeezy Schwalbe bottle with.
Despite waxing poetic about the value of preparation, the beauty well-curated fixit kit, and the basic importance of not getting stranded in the woods, I typically leave home with little more than a multitool in my pocket. Partly, I trust that I've spent the time making sure things won't break from regular use, and if catastrophe should strike, then it's fodder for an interesting story when I finally get home.
Enter this handy little tool, which not only features all the hex keys you could want, but also the stabby little plugs so many have come to rely on. Dynaplugs are usually enough to keep a little tire cut from ruining a ride, though they have failed me on a couple occasions - typically when the head pops off mid-installation. That said, they're still my go-to, so having two baked into the convenience of a pocketable tool is all the more welcome. The body of the Cannondale tool is long enough to apply real leverage to just about everything, though it might fall short of the 35Nm you'll need to torque your Transmission up if you decide to install things trailside.
Bookman Volume 1500 Light
Features
• 1500 lumens, 4000 mAh battery • Garmin / GoPro / Strap mounts • Aluminum body, mode control knob
For a long time, bike lights were awkward, battery-tethered things that lasted about 40 minutes on a full charge and never quite mounted right. Luckily that's changed, and I'm happy to add Bookman onto my list of excellent light manufacturers. While the Volume 1500 probably isn't going to replace my Outbound Lighting setup for night rides, the Bookman has definitely become a go-to for commuting and stashing on rides that might stretch late. The slim profile is easy enough to throw in a pack, and the simple mounts work well.
The beam pattern is flatter and better on trail than other simpler cylindrical lights, but again won't compare to something specifically trail-oriented with a very wide beam pattern. This makes for a better all-round use, and with battery life that stretches well beyond the quick ride home it's easy to keep mounted to the daily driver. The hi-fi inspired knob seems a little funny, but it really is a nice alternative to the click-through settings other lights use, and gives a nice visual representation of where you stand in the brightness range.
Chromag Brick
Features
• 50mm extrusion • 25.4 clamp diameter • Very thick • Quite heavy
• Rounded edges • Symmetrical in nearly every direction • $69 USD • chromagbikes.com
I found this handsome hog at our local community-run bike shop - the Hub - while digging through the bins looking for shiny objects (a favorite pastime). While the 25.4 handlebar standard has long been eclipsed by decidedly less scary 31.8 and 35mm variants, there could still be a place for some very compliant aluminum in my life - so here's hoping. The 50mm length is still bang-on, and the looks are undeniable.
I really like this charismatic little brick, and am currently trying to finesse it into a Staff Ride build for sometime later this year. Stay tuned.