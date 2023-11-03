Check Out: Utility Belts, Tools, & More

Despite waxing poetic about the value of preparation, the beauty well-curated fixit kit, and the basic importance of not getting stranded in the woods, I typically leave home with little more than a multitool in my pocket. Partly, I trust that I've spent the time making sure things won't break from regular use, and if catastrophe should strike, then it's fodder for an interesting story when I finally get home.



Enter this handy little tool, which not only features all the hex keys you could want, but also the stabby little plugs so many have come to rely on. Dynaplugs are usually enough to keep a little tire cut from ruining a ride, though they have failed me on a couple occasions - typically when the head pops off mid-installation. That said, they're still my go-to, so having two baked into the convenience of a pocketable tool is all the more welcome. The body of the Cannondale tool is long enough to apply real leverage to just about everything, though it might fall short of the 35Nm you'll need to torque your Transmission up if you decide to install things trailside.