Check Out: Valve Stems, Axles, Hydration Packs, & More

Oct 15, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

CHECK OUT


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round-up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times its stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.




Drankful Hydration MTB Waist Pack




Features

• 1.5L Square-shaped bladder for minimal bouncing
• Extra water bottle storage pockets
• Large storage compartment
• Cinch straps to compress gear
• Magnetic FidLock style buckle
• Waterproof zipper with Bluesign fabric
• Black with reflective strips
• $119 USD
drankful.com

  
bigquotesDrankful's MTB hydration pack found its way to my house several months back as they were working to get the project funded through a Kickstarter campaign. Fast-forward and the pack is now fully funded with production models slated to ship out in time for the holidays.

It's one of the more convenient packs to use from a user experience standpoint, being well organized and simple. The magnetic buckle makes it easy to quickly and securely fasten, and although the pack has a 1.5-liter reservoir being able to lash a bottle to the outside is helpful, especially in warmer weather when I want to have some sort of hydration mix in a bottle. I appreciate the pockets stashing away when not in use and not adding anything at all to the overall heft of the pack.

The pack is well thought out, comfortable, and carries itself well on rough trails. It's always good to see a new quality product appear and be well-received and I think the crew at Drankful have done an excellent job in designing this one.




Robert Axle Project Thru-Axles




Features

• 12mm and 15mm axles
• Available for nearly any frame
• CNC machined
• Stainless mounting point
• 7075 aluminum axle
• ~$50-$65 USD
robertaxleproject.com

  
bigquotesRobert Axle Project was born out of necessity as the transition to 12mm thru-axles made attaching BOB-style trailers to a mountain bike just about impossible. The axles are CNC machined and made out of 7075 aluminum with a stainless steel attachment point on the end to make attaching just about any sort of trailer you can imagine safe and simple.

Axles are made to fit nearly any trailer and nearly any bike. There's a really easy-to-use axle finder on the company's website and, it proved quite easy for me to find an axle to attach a kids trailer to just about any bike I could think of. In addition to trailer axles, they make a range of other solutions ranging from axles for smart trainers to theft deterrents and more.

Using the axle itself is straight forward as it could be. Just swap it out with your current one - it installs using a 5mm hex wrench. That leaves you with a solid bolt-on point for a trailer. For me, being able to attach our Thule kids' trailer to a bike I already have, rather than needing to purchase a cruiser just to ride the greenway is a no-brainer. It also works just fine for trail riding, although it does protrude a bit, but I'll take that over having to swap it out to go from sport to casual.





Orange Seal VersaValve




Features

• Conical and rectangular grommets
• 4x valve cores
• 32mm, 48mm, 60mm, 80mm stem length options
• 6 lockring colors
• $23.99 USD
orangeseal.com

  
bigquotesOrange Seal's VersaValve is designed to be an all-in-one solution for tubeless valves. The stems come with two different grommets, conical and rectangular, to ensure the best fit possible on a variety of rims. Additionally, there are six different color options to choose from when selecting lockring colors. The valves are available in four different lengths and are said to work well with just about any wheels out there from mountain to road to gravel.

Valve stems seem to be almost a dime a dozen, but these stems from Orange Seal look to come with a nice package of accessories. I appreciate the extra valve cores as they do deteriorate and need to be replaced from time to time with sealant and it always seems to be something I notice right when I'm headed out to ride. Having a spare on hand, rather than needing to run to the bike shop or auto parts store is quite helpful. Additionally, having the option of different grommets can be useful in ensuring the best seal for whatever rim you're running.




HandUp Pro Performance Gloves




Features
• Rolled fingertips
• Clarino leather palm
• Compression molded neoprene cuff
• XXS-XXL sizes
• Touch screen compatible palm
• Silicone pads for lever grip
• $36 USD
handupgloves.com


  
bigquotesHandUp gloves have made a name for themselves by offering minimalist gloves that function well without breaking the bank. For their Pro Performance glove, they partnered with Neko Mulally and asked for his feedback on what he wanted in a glove. The compression-molded cuff and rolled fingertips were priorities in this glove and it offers a more secure fit and feel than Handup's standard glove.

I came across a pair of the gloves close to a year ago as they were in development and picked up a production version the other week, and I have to say that it's an excellent fitting glove. Where the standard gloves stretched out a touch for me throughout a ride, the Pro gloves offer a much more robust and snug fit, especially across the back of the hand. The rolled fingertips are comfortable and the cuff keeps everything quite snugly in place.

I appreciate that the gloves still carry the minimalist feel of Handup's other gloves and while I've only managed a few rides in them, they seem to be holding up well and I don't expect to have any issues with them. They work great with touch screens and I don't have any complaints to speak of. Some riders may find they want to size up as the Pro model doesn't stretch out quite as much as the standard.




HipLok Z Lok Combo




Features

• Ultra-light - 0.068kg
• Re-settable combination
• 10-year warranty
• Black, Pink, Teal, Green, Yellow color options
• $24.99 USD
hiplok.com

  
bigquotesBikes are expensive and there seems to be more and more bike theft every day. Trailheads that were once pretty benign and not all that crowded are now packed, and I feel like we hear about someone's bike disappearing on an almost weekly basis. While there's no substitute for a burly chain lock anchored to a fixed object, especially in higher-risk situations, HipLok's Z Lok series offers a low-cost and low-weight theft deterrent that can be useful for those moments when you need to run into a store for a minute or two

The lock is reinforced with metal and looks like a glorified zip tie, or zap strap, depending on your locale. It is small enough to toss in a bag or pocket and offers what I feel comfortable with as enough protection to deter a convenience theft. While the lock isn't going to stop someone with an angle grinder or even a hacksaw, it's better than risking not locking up your bike at all. I've been using the combo lock for everything from locking bikes to my hitch rack to a random sign by a store and it offers good peace of mind, knowing that someone is probably at least going to make a scene and be noticed if they try to run off with your ride.

It's far less bulky than a cable or chain lock, easy to use, and has held up in the elements. For $25, it's a worthwhile investment, in my mind.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out


22 Comments

  • 9 0
 I have 2 locks for use around town on the hitch rack:
- Cable lock, which I trust out-of-sight for 5-10 mins
- Hardened trapezoidal-link chain lock w/ ABUS shackle, which I trust out of sight for 45 mins (after-ride lunch)

That HipLok Z Lok looks great for bike parks, trailheads, and other low-key situations, but I wouldn't trust it for 5 mins in town.
  • 1 0
 I had one of the Otto Locks, which is very sim to this, and the tumbler broke AFTER I locked my bike so it was locked to a picnic table at our camping spot. Took me 20 seconds with a big set of cable cutters.....good deterrent, but an easy steal...
  • 3 0
 If you watch any LockPickingLawyer, you know basically any lock is just a time stall and given the right tools and time, a thief will take your bike. Moral of the story is keep your bike out of sight as much as possible and if you can't avoid it, make sure you've got a good insurance policy.
  • 1 0
 No lock is unbreakable within 3-5 minutes for a professional thief. If I go for lunch/dinner in a restaurant with my friends after a ride, I always try to have full sight of my bike and car. If not, I'll have it locked up and placed where I can see it. Otherwise, the bike goes inside my car with a tarp covering the bike and front wheel out of sight and the trunk locked. It's unbelievable how fast a bike gets stolen even in broad daylight and with people and security cams around. I've had friends telling me that they left their bikes on their racks at a gas station or parking lot and out of nowhere, a*sholes are behind their trucks inspecting to see how fast they can take the bikes off and run. They get surprised and take off once they're spotted going towards the vehicle. Someone should develop a lock that electrocutes the offender - like just fry the bastard!
  • 8 0
 I use the HipLok on my city bike when I stop at a coffee shop or someplace I can still see my bike from the cafe. Yeah, it's not the safest lock but sometimes you don't need that.
  • 3 0
 "Does this waist pack make my ass look big?" (or is it just the photo perspective?)
  • 4 3
 Who would even use a zip tie lock? You could cut them with some walmart scissors.
  • 1 0
 I use something similar (a bit heavier) for bikepacking. It's nice to be able to lock bikes together, even if we're sleeping feet away. Between that and leaving Timber bells on, I doubt someone could walk off with one of our bikes without waking me up. There's no way I'd trust it to slow someone down by more than ~5 seconds, though.
  • 11 0
 There are two kinds of thieves.... opportunists who, given the chance, will grab anything not locked up... and then the more pro thieves who carry hand tools that will get through any lock within 30 seconds. This zip tie lock will work just as well against the first kind as any hardened giant chain lock will. And almost nothing works against the second kind of thief. The moral of the story is that you always, ALWAYS, lock your bike to your rack, doesn't matter what kind of lock it is... any lock will do. And you never leave your bike unattended for more than a few minutes, hopefully still within sight. If you do have to, it should be in a busy, highly populated area in plain sight of a lot of people... don't hide it around the corner or whatever. And try to avoid these situations as often as possible... you see the results on pinkbike and facebook almost daily.
  • 2 1
 anyone who ever thinks about locking up their bike needs to check out Lockpicking Lawyer on youtube to see hose useless most locks are. Especially these zip tie ones that can be defeated in seconds with some snips or a piece of pop can.
  • 1 0
 Still can't believe we have to talk about bike theft in 2021. If bikes were booby-trapped like bags of money in bank heist movies we might not have so much of this.
  • 3 0
 Locks keep honest people honest
  • 1 0
 the new handup gloves look like specialized lodowns from couple of years ago
  • 1 0
 If handup figures out how to make gloves that don't disintegrate after a couple months, they could be on to something.
  • 1 0
 haha
