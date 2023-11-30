Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes) • MSRP: $210 USD • fizik.com
Fizik's new Terra Ergolace Gore-Tex shoes are intended to be an all-round, weather-resistant option for mountain biking or gravel riding. As the model name and the words emblazoned on the inner side panel indicate, there's a Gore-Tex waterproof breathable membrane to help keep your feet dry on rainy rides. There's one problem though – the low cuff height means that it's pretty easy for a deeper puddle to dump water into the shoe, negating any of the benefits of that fancy waterproof membrane.
Now, not everyone regularly rides in the pouring rain, and on those days when it's lightly sprinkling and the puddles aren't super deep the Ergolace GTX shoes could fit the bill. They run a little warmer than non-waterproof shoes, which makes them a good option for fall rides when the temps are cooler but an insulated shoe is still overkill. Personally, I'd recommend going with the regular Ergolace shoes (currently on sale for $119), and then invest in a pair of waterproof socks for rainy riding.
Enduro's MaxHit bottom bracket is essentially a thread-in cartridge bearing – there's no aluminum carrier, which creates more room for bigger stainless steel bearings. Double-lip labryinth seals and extra high pressure grease are used to help keep water from sneaking in, and Enduro covers the bottom bracket with a lifetime guarantee. That's a good thing, because the $179 price tag is as much as 4 'regular' bottom brackets. The rainy season has officially arrived in the Pacific Northwest, so I'll have plenty of time to see how this bottom bracket holds up after a winter of submerging it in slop.
Tsuga Pivot Pro Hip Pack
• Waterproof main zipper • Hidden gear hammock for water bottle, extra layer, etc...
• Handmade in North Carolina • MSRP: $130 USD • tsuga.us
The hip pack hype has subsided over the last few years, now that there's a huge range of options on the market. That doesn't mean there's not room for some innovation, and that's where Tsuga's Pivot Pro pack comes in. Handmade in North Carolina, the pack has a gear storage 'hammock' located behind the main zippered compartment that can be used to hold a full water bottle – positioning it closer to a rider's back helps keep the pack from shifting around. It's a much better configuration than the packs that hold a bottle on one side, a setup that always felt off-balance to me. The hammock can also be positioned to sit on the outside of the pack, to carry an extra layer or an empty bottle.
So far, I've been enjoying the Pivot Pro's adaptability. This time of the year I typically bring a windbreaker or a rain jacket, and it's nice to have a little extra room for carrying layers without needing to switch to a backpack. The hip belt is wide and comfortable, and the interior of the pack has several pockets for organizing tools and snacks. There's also a stretch pocket on the side of the belt to hold things that might need to be accessed in a hurry (like more snacks).
Coros Heart Rate Monitor
• 38 hours of full operation or 80 days in standby mode on a single charge. • Connects to up to 3 Bluetooth-enabled devices
I've never really been one for training – I ride because it's fun, not to see how close to puking I can get while doing intervals. Still, heart rate date is a useful metric to have, and Coros' heart rate monitor is an unobtrusive way to see just how fast your ticker is ticking. It's meant to be worn on your bicep (make sure it's on a tattoo-free portion of skin – the sensor doesn't work as well if there's ink in the way), and it can connect to up to 3 Bluetooth-enabled devices.
Along with avoiding heavily structured training, I also don't like wearing a watch, or having a cycling computer mounted to my bike when I ride, so I've been using the Coros as a way to see my results after the fact. It sends the information it gathers to my phone, and then I can compare how hard a ride felt to how hard my heart was working.
The battery life is very reasonable, and as it turns out the unit itself is impressively waterproof and robust – I accidentally ran it through my washing machine (something that's definitely not recommended) and it survived just fine.
KS Lev Circuit Wireless Dropper Post
• Adjustable air pressure to alter return speed • IP67 water resistance rating • Up to 12,000 actuations per battery charged (claimed)
The number of companies offering longer travel wireless dropper posts continues to grow, and the KS Lev Circuit is the latest entry into this category. Available with up to 200mm of drop, the $699 Circuit runs off a rechargeable battery that's claimed to last for 12,000 actuations. The remote has a short throw, which means there's minimal delay between pushing it and triggering the post.
Compared to the TranzX EDP01 I recently reviewed, the Circuit's action is a little quicker and smoother, although it also costs $200 more. I'm still more likely to recommend a cable-actuated option over a wireless one, mainly because I prefer as few batteries on my bike as possible, but there's no denying the convenience of a wireless post when it comes to installation – I had the Lev Circuit up and running in a matter of minutes. Look for a full review once I get enough time in on this new post.
Anywho, side mounted waters are the best. The imbalance is mostly in your head and not really noticeable on the trail. Wouldn't it be weird to have a huge bulge pressed up against your lower back?
Dakine Hotlaps 4lyfe. I have yet to see a better config for a hip pack.
The Osprey hip pack without the bladder is great as well!
I really don't see why people don't add pockets on the side of the strap, it's such a great idea.
To your point, How do average riders, weighing anywhere from 150 - 220lbs, feel "imbalanced" from 600g of water?
You’d just need a servo that can pull 10mm and fit in there, a wireless receiver, and a battery. Seems like that’s more or less what a FD does , so theyd just need to repackage that mech.
Battery charging would be a pain, but the argument is that you want to be able to move the post around anyway. That or run a wire to a charge port that fits in to bottle cage bolt hole or cable housing boss.