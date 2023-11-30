Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More

Nov 30, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.


Fizik Terra Ergolace GTX Shoes

photo

photo

photo

• Gore-Tex Prism 3L membrane
• Clipless and flat pedal options
• Ripstop fabric
• Sizes: 36-48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes)
• MSRP: $210 USD
fizik.com

  
bigquotesFizik's new Terra Ergolace Gore-Tex shoes are intended to be an all-round, weather-resistant option for mountain biking or gravel riding. As the model name and the words emblazoned on the inner side panel indicate, there's a Gore-Tex waterproof breathable membrane to help keep your feet dry on rainy rides. There's one problem though – the low cuff height means that it's pretty easy for a deeper puddle to dump water into the shoe, negating any of the benefits of that fancy waterproof membrane.

Now, not everyone regularly rides in the pouring rain, and on those days when it's lightly sprinkling and the puddles aren't super deep the Ergolace GTX shoes could fit the bill. They run a little warmer than non-waterproof shoes, which makes them a good option for fall rides when the temps are cooler but an insulated shoe is still overkill. Personally, I'd recommend going with the regular Ergolace shoes (currently on sale for $119), and then invest in a pair of waterproof socks for rainy riding.



Enduro MaxHit Bottom Bracket

photo

• 440C stainless steel bearings
• Double-lip labyrinth seals
• BSA 24 (Shimano), BSA 29 (SRAM DUB), BSA 30, and BB 86/92 options
• Lifetime guarantee
• MSRP: $180 USD
endurobearings.com

  
bigquotesEnduro's MaxHit bottom bracket is essentially a thread-in cartridge bearing – there's no aluminum carrier, which creates more room for bigger stainless steel bearings. Double-lip labryinth seals and extra high pressure grease are used to help keep water from sneaking in, and Enduro covers the bottom bracket with a lifetime guarantee. That's a good thing, because the $179 price tag is as much as 4 'regular' bottom brackets. The rainy season has officially arrived in the Pacific Northwest, so I'll have plenty of time to see how this bottom bracket holds up after a winter of submerging it in slop.



Tsuga Pivot Pro Hip Pack

photo

photo
photo

• Waterproof main zipper
• Hidden gear hammock for water bottle, extra layer, etc...
• Handmade in North Carolina
• MSRP: $130 USD
tsuga.us

  
bigquotesThe hip pack hype has subsided over the last few years, now that there's a huge range of options on the market. That doesn't mean there's not room for some innovation, and that's where Tsuga's Pivot Pro pack comes in. Handmade in North Carolina, the pack has a gear storage 'hammock' located behind the main zippered compartment that can be used to hold a full water bottle – positioning it closer to a rider's back helps keep the pack from shifting around. It's a much better configuration than the packs that hold a bottle on one side, a setup that always felt off-balance to me. The hammock can also be positioned to sit on the outside of the pack, to carry an extra layer or an empty bottle.

So far, I've been enjoying the Pivot Pro's adaptability. This time of the year I typically bring a windbreaker or a rain jacket, and it's nice to have a little extra room for carrying layers without needing to switch to a backpack. The hip belt is wide and comfortable, and the interior of the pack has several pockets for organizing tools and snacks. There's also a stretch pocket on the side of the belt to hold things that might need to be accessed in a hurry (like more snacks).   


Coros Heart Rate Monitor

photo

photo
photo

• 38 hours of full operation or 80 days in standby mode on a single charge.
• Connects to up to 3 Bluetooth-enabled devices
• Multi-channel optical sensor
• MSRP: $79 USD
coros.com/heart-rate-monitor

  
bigquotesI've never really been one for training – I ride because it's fun, not to see how close to puking I can get while doing intervals. Still, heart rate date is a useful metric to have, and Coros' heart rate monitor is an unobtrusive way to see just how fast your ticker is ticking. It's meant to be worn on your bicep (make sure it's on a tattoo-free portion of skin – the sensor doesn't work as well if there's ink in the way), and it can connect to up to 3 Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Along with avoiding heavily structured training, I also don't like wearing a watch, or having a cycling computer mounted to my bike when I ride, so I've been using the Coros as a way to see my results after the fact. It sends the information it gathers to my phone, and then I can compare how hard a ride felt to how hard my heart was working.

The battery life is very reasonable, and as it turns out the unit itself is impressively waterproof and robust – I accidentally ran it through my washing machine (something that's definitely not recommended) and it survived just fine.


KS Lev Circuit Wireless Dropper Post

photo
photo

• Adjustable air pressure to alter return speed
• IP67 water resistance rating
• Up to 12,000 actuations per battery charged (claimed)
• 125, 150, 175, and 200mm travel options
• MSRP: $699 USD
kssuspension.com

  
bigquotesThe number of companies offering longer travel wireless dropper posts continues to grow, and the KS Lev Circuit is the latest entry into this category. Available with up to 200mm of drop, the $699 Circuit runs off a rechargeable battery that's claimed to last for 12,000 actuations. The remote has a short throw, which means there's minimal delay between pushing it and triggering the post.

Compared to the TranzX EDP01 I recently reviewed, the Circuit's action is a little quicker and smoother, although it also costs $200 more. I'm still more likely to recommend a cable-actuated option over a wireless one, mainly because I prefer as few batteries on my bike as possible, but there's no denying the convenience of a wireless post when it comes to installation – I had the Lev Circuit up and running in a matter of minutes. Look for a full review once I get enough time in on this new post.




20 Comments
  • 7 0
 My, expensive. leaky Fidlock bottle is laughing at the prospect of being held sideways
  • 2 0
 Yeah Ive had too many bottles leak while sitting laying sideways over the years to go with that solution
  • 4 0
 Light color shoes made for muddy wet conditions, like wearing white pants. For those who fly to far away lands to bike, the fanny pack can be used as a neck pillow. Just strap it around your neck and adjust firmness by varying the amount of water in the bottle.
  • 8 5
 No idea why that pack is $130. Must be a reflection of the tax bracket the founder would like to be in vs actual value of the product. And thats their least expensive hip pack.

Anywho, side mounted waters are the best. The imbalance is mostly in your head and not really noticeable on the trail. Wouldn't it be weird to have a huge bulge pressed up against your lower back?

Dakine Hotlaps 4lyfe. I have yet to see a better config for a hip pack.
  • 1 0
 How’d you manage to break your L4???
  • 1 0
 Handmade in the US. That's the premium to "keeping it local". Didn't work out well for Kitsbow, hope these guys fair better.

The Osprey hip pack without the bladder is great as well!

I really don't see why people don't add pockets on the side of the strap, it's such a great idea.
  • 1 0
 He did say that it was handmade in the US, so that tacks on price I’m sure. Bottle orientation-wise, I feel the same though. Maybe they might throw you off a little bit, but I’d rather take that over this as that doesn’t look too comfortable.
  • 7 0
 @pinkbert, I'd say center-mounted bottles are the best - the Bontrager Rapid pack is one of my favorites for that reason. And with the Tsuga, the bulge isn't really that noticeable, due to the wider hip strap. It's not going to be for everyone, but I thought it was a clever option.
  • 1 0
 It's called bikeflation. $130 is the new $80...

To your point, How do average riders, weighing anywhere from 150 - 220lbs, feel "imbalanced" from 600g of water?
  • 1 0
 Yep, and by the time you’re ready for the downhill ideally the bottle is much lighter. Also the hammock idea is an option on most any hip patch with the addition of some small bungees.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: It's an interesting design but I've yet to purchase a cycling bottle that doesn't leak at least a little bit. Curious to see if that becomes an issue with this pack. Since the water bottle will constantly be on its side, it seems like it will be constantly leaking at least a small amount of water onto one's back/hip pack.
  • 2 0
 On these wireless droppers…. why don’t they just make it a universal attachment to the internal cable mech?

You’d just need a servo that can pull 10mm and fit in there, a wireless receiver, and a battery. Seems like that’s more or less what a FD does , so theyd just need to repackage that mech.

Battery charging would be a pain, but the argument is that you want to be able to move the post around anyway. That or run a wire to a charge port that fits in to bottle cage bolt hole or cable housing boss.
  • 5 0
 179 big ones but I never need to buy another BB. Sold!
  • 2 0
 The Enduro MaxHit stuff is really nice. The stuff that I've had the chance to play with has been super high quality, and the concept makes so much sense.
  • 1 0
 Lol, good luck.
  • 4 0
 could someone please fabricate me a remote to lower the seatposts on all the bikes in the range?
  • 2 0
 Or lower the price of bikes?
  • 1 0
 One up must be coming out with a Wireless dropper soon, right?
  • 7 0
 I hope they keep it cable actuated only. It's working, it's affordable and it's a great option when your wireless dropper fails.
  • 2 0
 @rick26: If they make a wireless one, I doubt they would cease making one of their most popular products. Companies have to expand their lines in order to grow, I encourage oneup to keep making more and more excellent products!







