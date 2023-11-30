Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More

The hip pack hype has subsided over the last few years, now that there's a huge range of options on the market. That doesn't mean there's not room for some innovation, and that's where Tsuga's Pivot Pro pack comes in. Handmade in North Carolina, the pack has a gear storage 'hammock' located behind the main zippered compartment that can be used to hold a full water bottle – positioning it closer to a rider's back helps keep the pack from shifting around. It's a much better configuration than the packs that hold a bottle on one side, a setup that always felt off-balance to me. The hammock can also be positioned to sit on the outside of the pack, to carry an extra layer or an empty bottle.



So far, I've been enjoying the Pivot Pro's adaptability. This time of the year I typically bring a windbreaker or a rain jacket, and it's nice to have a little extra room for carrying layers without needing to switch to a backpack. The hip belt is wide and comfortable, and the interior of the pack has several pockets for organizing tools and snacks. There's also a stretch pocket on the side of the belt to hold things that might need to be accessed in a hurry (like more snacks).