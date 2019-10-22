Check Out: Wet Weather Edition - Gear to Make Sloppy Rides More Tolerable

The term “waterproof shorts” may seem like an oxymoron, and on really wet days pants are obviously going to be the better choice, but they do make sense for those rides when you're going to be splashing through puddles and don't want to deal with a soggy chamois. The Havoc H20 shorts don't feel all that different than a regular pair of shorts, with a long enough inseam to cover knee pads, and an adjustable waistband that can be used to make room for all those post-ride donuts. The leg openings can also be cinched down via a velcro tab in order to keep water from sneaking inside.



I found the zippered vents to be a useful feature, and the extra airflow helped make up for the fact that the waterproof fabric isn't as breathable as a typical pair of synthetic riding shorts. I did find it a little strange that the vents were placed on top of each leg, rather than in the crotch area given that these shorts are designed to be worn in the rain – that's kind of like putting a vent on the top of a raincoat's hood.



Overall, the shorts have held up very well, especially considering all the grime they've been exposed too. Red wouldn't have been my first color choice, but luckily the latest version comes in black or blue, which is much more appropriate for any apparel that's going to spend time being blasted by muddy water.