Check Out: Wet Weather Edition - Gear to Make Sloppy Rides More Tolerable

• Water + windproof
• Colors: black, blue, grey/green
• Size: S-XXL
• $279.99
• Gore-Tex Active and PacLite Plus fabrics
• Adjustable hood and hem
• Zippered chest and side pockets
• gorewear.com
• Quick access side pockets
• Key holder
• Velcro tool / nutrition pockets
• 4-way stretch Schoeller fabric
• Built-in webbing belt with quick-release buckle
• Articulating stretch panels around knees
• Boa closure system
• Gore-Tex Insulated Comfort liner
• Weight: 541 gram / shoe, size 45
• 14” inseam
• 15,000mm waterproof / 6,000g/m2 breathability
• Color: black, blue (previous color option shown)
• Sizes: 30, 32, 33, 34, 36, 38, 40
• $160 USD
• giro.com
• Squirt Bike Cleaner: $15 USD
• Squirt Bike Cleaner concentrate: $20
• Squirt chain lube, 120ml: $14
• squirtcyclingproducts.com
• Bike Cleaner is water based and does not contain any organic solvents
• Squirt Chain Lube is a bio-degradable wax based lubricant
7 Comments
Living in the UK I have no idea why virtually all cycling shoes have mesh or holes in the front/ for area
Post a Comment