Check Out: Wet Weather Edition - Gear to Make Sloppy Rides More Tolerable

Oct 22, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

CHECK OUT
Wet Weather Edition


A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is a monthly round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.

Now that fall has officially arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, this edition of Check Out is focused on gear that can help make those cooler and wetter rides more enjoyable.


Gore C5 Gore-Tex Trail Hooded Jacket


A drop tail keeps the jacket from riding up when you're hunched over the handlebars.
Extended coverage, elasticized cuffs.

Features

• Water + windproof
• Colors: black, blue, grey/green
• Size: S-XXL
• $279.99
• Gore-Tex Active and PacLite Plus fabrics
• Adjustable hood and hem
• Zippered chest and side pockets
gorewear.com

bigquotesThe C5 Trail jacket is a new entry from Gore, a lightweight waterproof layer that won't take up much room in a pack if the weather improves. There aren't any pit zips, but the high level of breathability helps make that less of a concern than I expected – I was able to keep the jacket on during some low speed, high exertion climbs without ever feeling like I was trapped in a sauna.

The drop tail and extended coverage cuffs are all handy features to keep water from sneaking in, and the hood is low profile enough that it can easily fit under a helmet on those extra-soggy rides. The only issue that I've run into so far is that the main zipper will occasionally get hung up on the fabric underneath it, which can make one handed operation a challenge.

Bear in mind that Gore's sizes tend to run on the smaller side. I typically wear a medium from most manufacturers, but the size large pictured here ended up being a good fit.


Evoc Race Belt




Features

• Colors: black, blue
• Airoflex hip belt
• $45 USD
evocsports.com
• Quick access side pockets
• Key holder
• Velcro tool / nutrition pockets

  
bigquotesThe Evoc Race Belt obviously isn't wet-weather specific, but it's a handy option to have for those quick laps when it's raining cats and dogs. I added it into this compilation due to how low-profile it is and how well it'll fit under a rain jacket. There's only room for the bare essentials – a multi-tool, flat fixing supplies, and maybe an energy bar, so it's not the way to go if you'll be shedding layers, or want to carry a trailside feast.

I do wish the side pocket was a little more phone friendly, but the wraparound waist belt and padding make this a very comfortable way to travel light.


Dakine Thrillium Pants


The zippered side pocket has a cord for holding a bike park pass or lift ticket.
Stretch panels in the knees help make room for pads.


Features

• 4-way stretch Schoeller fabric
• Built-in webbing belt with quick-release buckle
• Articulating stretch panels around knees
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• $160 USD
dakine.com

  
bigquotesModern downhill pants have progressed a great deal from the overly heavy, moto-inspired apparel that used to be the norm. That progression means that many of the options on the market work well for non-lift served riding as well, and Dakine's Thrillium pants are a prime example. They're tough enough for DH riding, but light enough to wear on big days of pedaling in cooler weather. For me, the biggest advantage of riding in pants versus shorts is the ease of cleanup after a muddy ride, since there's no need to deal with dirty knee pads or to scrub the grit off of your shins and calves.

The size medium Thrillium pants fit perfectly (I'm 5'11", with a 33" inseam), except for one thing - the adjustable waist belt was too tight, even when it was in the loosest setting. I solved that by cutting it off (there's still a button closure underneath), which isn't exactly what you want to be doing with a brand new pair of $160 pants, but it did the trick. That little hiccup aside, the rest of the Thrillium's design details are well thought out. There are zippered pockets where there should be, enough room for wearing kneepads, and the Schoeller fabric has proven to be extremely durable and abrasion resistant.


Shimano MW7 Waterproof SPD Shoes


A single Boa dial is used to adjust the fit.
The MW7's have a new Michelin rubber outsole.


Features

• Boa closure system
• Gore-Tex Insulated Comfort liner
• Weight: 541 gram / shoe, size 45
• Michelin outsole
• $275 USD
bike.shimano.com

  
bigquotesShimano's MW7 shoes recently received an update, and the latest version of this wet-weather standout now has a Boa lace closure system and a Michelin outsole for extra grip on slime covered roots and greasy rocks. The waterproof construction and light insulation makes them perfect for winters in the Pacific Northwest, where the temperature hovers between 32-45° F (0-7° C) and rain is almost guaranteed.

Along with the Gore-Tex lining, the neoprene cuff helps keep water from getting in – step into a puddle and the neoprene will get saturated, but it's less likely that your feet will be swimming in an inch of scummy water at the end of a ride. They're not cheap, but they should last multiple seasons, making them a worthy investment for anyone who spends more than a few rides a year out in the rain.




Giro Havoc H20 Waterproof Shorts


A velcro strap on each side can be used to cinch down the leg opening.
Waterproof zippers cover the leg vents.


Features
• 14” inseam
• 15,000mm waterproof / 6,000g/m2 breathability
• Color: black, blue (previous color option shown)
• Sizes: 30, 32, 33, 34, 36, 38, 40
• $160 USD
giro.com

  
bigquotesThe term “waterproof shorts” may seem like an oxymoron, and on really wet days pants are obviously going to be the better choice, but they do make sense for those rides when you're going to be splashing through puddles and don't want to deal with a soggy chamois. The Havoc H20 shorts don't feel all that different than a regular pair of shorts, with a long enough inseam to cover knee pads, and an adjustable waistband that can be used to make room for all those post-ride donuts. The leg openings can also be cinched down via a velcro tab in order to keep water from sneaking inside.

I found the zippered vents to be a useful feature, and the extra airflow helped make up for the fact that the waterproof fabric isn't as breathable as a typical pair of synthetic riding shorts. I did find it a little strange that the vents were placed on top of each leg, rather than in the crotch area given that these shorts are designed to be worn in the rain – that's kind of like putting a vent on the top of a raincoat's hood.

Overall, the shorts have held up very well, especially considering all the grime they've been exposed too. Red wouldn't have been my first color choice, but luckily the latest version comes in black or blue, which is much more appropriate for any apparel that's going to spend time being blasted by muddy water.


Squirt Cycling Products



Features

• Squirt Bike Cleaner: $15 USD
• Squirt Bike Cleaner concentrate: $20
• Squirt chain lube, 120ml: $14
squirtcyclingproducts.com
• Bike Cleaner is water based and does not contain any organic solvents
• Squirt Chain Lube is a bio-degradable wax based lubricant

  
bigquotesNo matter if you're a toothbrush-toting neat freak, or someone who can barely remember to lube their chain, wet weather riding does require a little extra bike clean up. I typically don't use too many cleaners or degreasers - a light rinse with the hose and some lube on the chain is the extent of my post-ride protocol, but they can come in handy when you're trying to keep your bike sparkly clean and looking good as new. Squirt has two versions of their water based cleaner - a pre-mixed and a concentrated formula - that are biodegradable and non-corrosive.

Wax lubes are typically associated with dry, dusty conditions, but they can work in wet weather - you'll just need to be more diligent about how often it's applied. In addition, Squirt offers a low-temp formula if you're planning on venturing out in below-freezing conditions.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Dakine EVOC Sports Giro Gore Shimano Squirt Cycling Products


7 Comments

  • 1 0
 Shimano MW7 shoes “waterproof”?!? Not since the very first ride, they wet out from the toes first and you end up with a lake inside by end of really wet rides. The water is warm mind you, and the shoes are otherwise very well fitting and high performance. Too bad the Goretex doesn’t actually keep the foot dry, but it is otherwise warm and comfy.
  • 2 0
 The holes at the front just !at the water in?

Living in the UK I have no idea why virtually all cycling shoes have mesh or holes in the front/ for area
  • 1 0
 Also $275, lol, I’ll just buy a couple pairs of waterproof socks and change mid ride
  • 1 0
 Gore stuff is good quality, but the sizing is way out for most people. Also, I don't really see the point in a hood on a cycling jacket. How often are you going to really use it. They just get in the way, I always proffered to put a small Gore-tex hat under my helmet.
  • 3 0
 I love scrolling through these articles just looking at the prices to remind myself how much I hate the bike industry
  • 1 0
 You’re free to take up skateboarding! Razz
  • 2 0
 Not gonna lie, my $50 Columbia rain jacket held its own for a 1.5 hr ride in Cumberland on Vancouver Island in January. I wouldn't spend 279 usd for that

