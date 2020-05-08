Check Out: Carbon Wheels, Designer Jeans, Origami Fenders, Lights & More

Tire levers are a pretty basic design and concept. There are plastic ones, metal ones, plastic with metal inside, and a host of profanity when they don't work in the first 30-45 seconds of use. CushCore have debuted their own version of the toolbox staple to help with the installation of inserts and tires. There's a large rubber handle, a flange for your thumb to provide more power and leverage, and the lever itself is plastic to help avoid scratching fancy rims while being comfortable to use.



After wrangling DH tires onto rims for years and breaking more than enough levers in the process, this seems like a nice solution to help make the process of tire installation a bit easier...especially for those who use tire inserts. $19.95 is a bit steep for a tool that I've always considered to be more or less disposable but, with the lifetime warranty, I think it's worth a shot to save some bloody knuckles and cursing.