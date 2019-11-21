Check Out: Wide Italian Shoes, a Fancy Computer Mount, Alpinestars' First MTB Helmet, & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
F3 Cycling FormMount OTS
Features
• Super-light at 12.26g • Garmin compatible, Wahoo coming soon • Made of carbon composite
• Allows for wide range of angle adjustment • Price: $39.95 USD • Learn more
I'm not really a cycling computer kind of guy, but since Trailforks is now available on Garmin devices (shameless plug), I use one anytime I'm riding away from home. It's just so nice to be able to plan a route, send it to your Garmin, and then not have to stop and pull out your phone during the ride.
F3's FormMount OTS replaces one of your 5mm stem spacers and lets you position your computer over the stem (OTS). On shorter MTB stems, especially 35mm clamp ones, you do need to make sure the hinge doesn't hit the clamp. I think it puts the computer in a more readable position compared to the ones that mount directly to your top-cap, and I like that you can still install an EDC or SWAT tool in your top-cap with this setup. It's super light, and seems solid so far.—Brian Park
Lets you position your computer at whatever angle you prefer.
If you only ride steep and deep.
Looking tidy.
Their original FormMount replaces your stem bolts for a clean out-the-front position and is more at home on road and gr*vel bikes.
Sidi Dragon 5 Mega Shoe
Features
• Mega fit is wider and taller for riders needing a higher volume shoe • TechPro Microfibre PU leather upper is Made in Italy; Sidi says it's eco-friendly and high performance • Sleek, light closure straps for a comfortable, secure fit • Increased tongue ventilation for breathability
• Carbon composite sole is stiff & efficient, still walkable • Replaceable outsole, straps, and dials ensure longevity • Available sizes: 40, 40,5, 41, 41,5, 42, 42,5, 43, 43,5, 44, 44,5, 45, 45,5, 46, 46,5, 47, 48 • Price: $399.99 USD • Learn more
As a guy with wide feet and a high instep, I was excited to see Sidi launch a wide version of their Dragon 5 shoes last year. I haven't had a ton of time in them, but first impressions are they are incredibly comfortable for those of us with flipper feet. They're stiff, but still comfortable to walk in—definitely not quite World Cup rigidity. They might be a touch warm, but with cooler weather setting in it's hard to tell. They're also versatile; I'd use these for anything from trail riding to gr*vel grinding. The dials flip up for easy adjustment, and the release on the sides is intuitive. So far my only real gripe is that they were real leather instead of PU leather, but we'll see how they hold up.—Brian Park
The lugs grip decently. Clip clop in the coffee shop though.
The dials flip up for easy adjustment.
Lots of room for my 4E paddles.
Top compartment for a change of clothes and other bulky items.
Mission Workshop Integer Camera Backpack
Features
• Padded, removable camera insert holds a variety of DSLR or mirrorless bodies with lenses, flashes and other gear • Access via zippered front panel, quick-access side panel, or roll top • Dedicated zippered laptop compartment fits most 15.5” laptops (including 15” MacBook Pro) • Zippered internal divider allows camera compartment to be separated from top compartment if desired • Fold-out secure tripod/stand pocket • Arkiv rails on front panel and shoulder straps for expandability
• Hideaway zippered water bottle pocket • 2 external quick-access pockets for chargers, keys, phone, wallet, lens caps, memory cards and other accessories • 2 internal zippered mesh organization pockets • Can be configured for roll-top or flap closure (roll-top can be used with or without velcro) • Made of weatherproof HT500 nylon, YKK® AquaGuard® zippers • Dimensions: H20" x W14" x D6.5", 1,450 cu. in. (24 L) • Price: I don't want to talk about it • Learn more
Not super mountain bike related, but I'm a bag nerd and thought I'd show you the pack that comes along on this crazy job. From scooters in Taiwan to missing trains in London to running around at the Field Test, I've been really impressed with the Mission Workshop Integer. It's got a ton of features I love, like the hidden stretchy bottle holder, and a really useful flip-out tripod holder, but it still manages to look clean and unassuming. It's the best tradeshow bag I've used so far.—Brian Park
The stuff that comes with me to shows and camps.
Been running with this setup for a while now. I keep headphones accessible through the side pocket.
Levy modelling the Vector Tech's distinctive lines from front to back. Putting the euro in enduro.
Alpinestars Vector Tech Helmet
Features
• Extended coverage across sides and back of head • Internal frame for extra strength • Available with or without MIPS • 19 large vents • Replaceable Quik-Dry anti-bacterial fabric liner pads • 3-position visor allows goggle storage in top position • Designed to accommodate sunglasses
• Available in 4 colors • 390g weight (claimed, medium MIPS version) • Passes EN, CPSC, and AS standards • Adjustable dial sizing system • Quick release buckle • Sizes available: S (51-55 cm) / M (55-59cm) / L (59-63cm) • Price: $179.95 USD ($149.95 without MIPS) • Learn more
With a strong moto heritage, it's nice to see Alpinestars continuing to expand their mountain bike offerings. The Vector Tech is their first MTB helmet, and it ticks a lot of the boxes: extended coverage, slip-plane technology, a quick-release buckle, in-mold reinforced "frame", plays nicely with glasses, etc.
One potential downside is that at 390g, it's nearly 100g heavier than the Specialized Ambush, my current favourite helmet. I'm not that sensitive to helmet weight, but you may be. I'm also not personally in love with the bold lines that extend from visor through the back of the helmet, but I'm the least stylish person in the Pinkbike office (and that's saying something), so who am I to talk smack?—Brian Park
Prominent wings extend down off the side to keep goggle straps more comfortable if you're going full enduro.
Good coverage and big 'exhaust' vents at the back.
