Check Out: Wide Italian Shoes, a Fancy Computer Mount, Alpinestars' First MTB Helmet, & More

I'm not really a cycling computer kind of guy, but since Trailforks is now available on Garmin devices (shameless plug), I use one anytime I'm riding away from home. It's just so nice to be able to plan a route, send it to your Garmin, and then not have to stop and pull out your phone during the ride.



F3's FormMount OTS replaces one of your 5mm stem spacers and lets you position your computer over the stem (OTS). On shorter MTB stems, especially 35mm clamp ones, you do need to make sure the hinge doesn't hit the clamp. I think it puts the computer in a more readable position compared to the ones that mount directly to your top-cap, and I like that you can still install an EDC or SWAT tool in your top-cap with this setup. It's super light, and seems solid so far. — Brian Park