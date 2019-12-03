Check Out: A Youth Neck Brace, Suspension Service, Hydration Pack, & More

I've been pondering purchasing a smartwatch for quite some time to get a better gauge on my quality of sleep and heart rate during activities so when the WHOOP Strap 3.0 came into my hands, I was totally on board to see what kind of feedback it would give me. First off, the Whoop Strap is not a smart "watch". There is no digital display to answer all your questions, no Dick Tracy phone, and no access to the google-webs. But it is a fancy (although low key), wearable smart band that links to a super impressive app that is designed for athletes. Without the need for digital display, the Whoop Strap is fairly stealth, weighs next to nothing, and (from a style perspective) has a large selection of different band colors.



So what's it do? First point - the Whoop Strap tracks your sleep. Each morning when you open the app and hit the little "process" button, it analyzes your night and then produces a "Sleep Performance" value based on those numbers and some user input. Secondly (and the most important analysis I get from this thing), is what they call a "Recovery" percentage. This is what separates the Whoop Strap 3.0 from most of its competition. This number is calculated using your heart rate variability, resting heart rate and your sleep. On mornings I woke up with a super low recovery number, I could see my performance in the gym was below average and on mornings when it was high, I was definitely feeling pretty dang good.



Out of the box, the Whoop Strap was simple to charge and set up. The app is very user-friendly, and as I am approaching wearing this thing for almost a month straight, I feel like it has really provided me some useful life feedback. A little background before I tell you why: I am a pretty routine oriented person. I tend to get 7-8 hours of sleep every night and fall through spring, I regularly wake up at 4:30am Monday thru Thursday to hit an alternating strength/cycling class before heading out to toil in the salt mines. I also was racing cyclocross most weekends this fall and fitting in test rides when I could. So lots of data to "analyze." The Whoop Strap helped me start seeing trends in my low recovery and high recovery days, which led me to understand why my recovery percentage sucked on certain days of the week, even when I wasn't working harder than other days. The culprit? Things like stress and alcohol seemed to be my "low" triggers and impacted my overall fitness more than I had realized. Lastly, the Whoop Strap does evaluate "strain" as well, which isn't stress, but a summary of how hard you worked throughout the day.



The app wasn't perfect—I ran into a couple little bugs; but overall I have been happy with the Whoop Strap 3.0 as it has provided me with useful performance and recovery data without the added distraction of a clock or texts showing up on my wrist. The biggest drawback is that you can't just purchase the thing - you have to sign up for a monthly or yearly membership with prices ranging from $18 - $30 USD per month depending on how long you commit (note: the current holiday pricing offer for the Whoop Strap 3.0 includes 25% off a 1 year WHOOP membership , meaning $18/month/$216 for a year. This includes the actual device, so you're essentially only paying for the service).



So would you rather pay $350-$500 dollars upfront for a fancy device, or go stealth for $216/year? In my mind, stealth is the way to go.