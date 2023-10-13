Checking in with 3 Female Rampage Hopefuls at Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 13, 2023
by Izzy Lidsky  

Cami guinea pigging her double drop.
CHECKING IN WITH THREE
FEMALE RAMPAGE HOPEFULS
Red Bull Rampage 2023
Cami guinea pigging her double drop at Formation 2022

Words & Photography by Izzy Lidsky

Over the last few years, the women’s freeride movement has gained significant momentum. Women’s categories have been added to events like Proving Grounds and Darkfest, and progression events like Formation, Hangtime, Dark Horse, and most recently, Desert Days, have become a staple in the freeride world.

When the event appeared in 2019, Formation was at the helm of the movement. The first event saw only a handful of riders in Virgin figuring out what was possible for them in the unforgiving terrain. As the event grew and evolved in 2021 and and 2022, so did the riders’ abilities. By the end of the event in 2022, several of the riders had re-built and completed top to bottom runs of old Rampage lines.

So, with the cancellation of Formation and no women's category at Rampage this year, there's been a growing note of frustration among many female freeriders.


Cami Nogueira
Robin Goomes
HB
Cami Nogueira, Robin Goomes, and Hannah Bergemann at Rampage 2023.

Several of the athletes who have participated or dug at Formation made the trip out to Virgin this week to support the men at Rampage. That list included Hannah Bergemann, Robin Goomes, and Cami Nogueira.

For Formation veteran Hannah Bergemann, coming to watch Rampage is still an incredible experience. “I'm stoked to be here to support the guys that are riding and just get to see it all in person 'cause it's such an incredible thing that happens out here,” she said. This year’s Rampage venue is also the venue they used for Formation in 2021. There are certain features like Brendan Fairclough’s canyon gap that Bergemann says she has no interest in riding, but there are other features that would be right in HB’s wheelhouse.

Robin Goomes had never been to Rampage before, and was a digger the year Formation took place in this venue. Just coming to watch the event has been a dream for her. Goomes has also found a lot of inspiration in some of the lines that have been built at the venue this year.

Cami Nogueira is also a Rampage first-timer and is equally excited to watch the event. Like Bergemann, Nogueira has ridden this venue and has garnered inspiration from seeing some of the new features built, but has no desire to touch anything on Fairclough’s line. Nogueira says she's learned a lot this week watching the guys build and speed check features.

Robin s step down Sui
HB finding the best light in Virgin.
Robin Goomes and Hannah Bergemann riding Formation in 2022.

All three riders are still hoping to ride the event in 2024. For Bergemann, the pathway forward to having women in Rampage is paved with open communication with Red Bull. “If it could become a reality, knowing exactly what we'd want the comp to look like for us if we were to participate and all being on the same page is really important,” said Bergemann. As part of this, having ample time to prepare both logistically and skills-wise is key.

While receiving an invite to Rampage would be a dream come true for Nogueira, in a perfect world, she’d want another year of Formation to prepare. Going into an event like Rampage, athletes want to feel 100% prepared and to Nogueira, Formation is a key component of this. “I feel that is what's really important also, that people start to talk about women in Rampage. But, if you are talking just about the sport and the progression, I think that Formation is really important for us,” she said.

All three riders emphasized the importance of working with organizers to make sure that when women are invited to Rampage, it's done right and that progression in women’s freeride continues to be emphasized and supported.

Posted In:
Interviews Racing and Events Red Bull Cami Nogueira Hannah Bergemann Robin Goomes PBWMN Red Bull Formation Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
izzylidsky avatar

Member since Nov 5, 2020
4 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Gee Atherton Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice [Updated with Injury Report]
165703 views
Elite Finals Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
110377 views
Gee Atherton Shares Injury Update - Red Bull Rampage 2023
85938 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
59452 views
Who are the 2023 DH World Cup Champions?
49140 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Massively Overshoots His Canyon Gap - Red Bull Rampage 2023
43979 views
Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023
35330 views
Szymon Godziek & Brendan Fairclough Tick Off 'The Battleship' - Red Bull Rampage 2023
34097 views

35 Comments
  • 24 1
 I think there are very few people in this world who would touch anything on faircloughs line, both female and male professional freeriders included
  • 2 0
 Agreed, that's not some wild statement to make. That's more like saying "I like chewing food, so I think I'll keep the teeth in my head." Or "Did you know the sun gows down at night?"
  • 5 1
 The only reason women shouldn't ride Brendog's line is because NOBODY should ride Brendog's line!
  • 17 8
 What about the top 15 free riders in the world all compete regardless of sex? Then if you’re in the top 15 you compete. If you’re not, you don’t.
  • 6 1
 That’s what it currently is.
  • 3 1
 that is what's happening at rampage this week...
  • 8 2
 That's the part I don't understand. Most of the Rampage field spends the better part of a year putting a résumé together through competing in events and putting out video parts in order to be considered when the invites go out.

Why should that standard be changed for the sake of "progression"? Rampage is not the venue riders go to progress, it's the venue riders go to show why they're one of the top 15 riders in the sport.
  • 5 3
 I don't care which dude comes in 15th a world cup race. I do care which woman comes in 1st...

Categories exist and if there is enough talent for good competition within the category (which there is), then it'll be a good show.
  • 1 3
 @ridedigrepeat: The DH courses are the same for the women and men fields, which is awesome. If Rampage can create similar parity with lines between the men and women, that would be sweet.
  • 3 0
 @thedp421: and that top fifteen continues to progress as do the lines, tricks, etc. Gee just sent a 60 vertical foot drop, almost died again, but that was progression, same as when Brage did the same thing (on a slightly smaller drop) in 2021. The battleship was a feature that they rode around in previous years, is that somehow not progression? Litterally the only thing Rampage has ever been about since Wade won the first one is progression. that was why the event was created.
  • 3 0
 @thedp421: It literally is though? People are building the biggest features they've ever hit, that's the definition of progression
  • 1 1
 @crispycritter Finally a sensible comment!
  • 10 0
 I mean if Dylan Stark can’t even get an invite…..
  • 15 9
 Hope next year will be the year we finally see a mixed field, those woman shred way harder that 99% of all the rest of us, they deserve the big stage as much as everyone else.
  • 22 12
 Or just organise a female rampage? The world has gone nuts over this nonsense.
  • 10 8
 @thewho07: I think calling it nonsense is a little belittling. There is and always will be ONE rampage. It would not be hard to let some women in that we know can ride some huge lines.
  • 7 1
 @thewho07: If such an event already exists, why can it not include women also, what's the harm? Hardline this year was hype even though the actual race didn't even happen and one part of that was having the girls there ripping.
  • 6 4
 nobody on pinkbike can do a no-hander over a 25 foot gap, they are way better than all of us and deserve automatic invites while the guys have to go out in their own time and build roadgaps to flipwhip and show why they are the very top of the sport to get in.
  • 7 2
 @flickr: Every year its a struggle to actually have 18 get 2 full runs in. Not to mention the hill is already pretty maxed out with lines. I don't logistically see them being able to get more riders in on one day at the same site. Then you're talking about cutting some of the best freeride riders in the world to make room just to add some women. Alternatively they could have their own, similar event, at their level, at a different site or and/or different day. Like Formation. And if Redbull isn't footing the bill then find another sponsor who will. There are also already other freeride events that do have women compete like Natural Selection's Proving Grounds. How many of you are following and watching those?
  • 6 6
 @yoimaninja: with 18 men at Rampage, that’s a lot of pack fodder already.

To throw out some numbers, I would much prefer to watch the top 5 women than the bottom 5 men at rampage, for example.

13 men and 5 women seems like a decent place to start.
  • 6 0
 @pmhobson: "pack fodder" oh okay lol. I mean maybe their runs don't look as impressive when compared to the podium runs (I disagree, but I digress). But I can assure you they are. Not trying to hate and absolutely respect the lady shredders. But I'm betting the bottom 5 men are still sending way harder than the top 5 woman. Maybe some viewers acknowledge that and would still rather see them. That's fine but a lot of viewers don't. I want to see the best of the best. Regardless of sex. If some women can prove that they're in the top 18 best free riders in the world then okay give them the invite. Pretty sure that's what Redbull's response was too.
  • 8 0
 @pmhobson: So you just want some numbers to appease some kind of 'equality'? There's plenty of very talented riders that are not invited to Rampage. You feel that someone should take a spot purely based on gender? Is that progressive?
  • 1 0
 @luckynugget: actually I bet a few 100 of us can I know I could
  • 5 2
 Psa women have always been invited to rampage. They just happen not to be at the level needed to compete. Make something else if you want a participation trophy event instead of trying to water down the most iconic freeride comp there is.
  • 3 2
 I don’t see another event happening without including women.
Though I also appreciate that these ladies want to do this the right way to advance the sport and themselves. What is the status of the venues outside of this week? Can the ladies organize mini camps for themselves on low budgets, or do they have to get Red Bull and a more significant production just to ride these zone(s)?
There’s still plenty of solid desert weather the rest of this fall, even winter, and certainly in the spring. I hope they get all the time they want on this terrain as soon as possible!
  • 1 0
 Multiple categories is the way forwards- not just women/men but also tricks/all mountain.

I noticed Brendan and his diggers have spoken about how certain areas of the mountain have more slopestyle lines while others are wilder- surely the best way to accomodate the divergence, enjoy all the different ways these people can blow our minds and satisfy the Pinkbike commenters is to give different prizes for different things.
  • 8 6
 What is the challenge with inviting women to Rampage? Seems kind of just like, a decision someone has to make. Am I missing something?
  • 7 0
 I think the event can only accommodate a certain amount of riders, given that the participants are building their own lines, and their is limited space. so it’s not as simple as adding three more people, it would likely mean other riders would miss out. Potentially They might get the women in by buddying them up with other riders so they share lines.
  • 4 7
 I know a good chunk of the bigger pro female names have never touched a shovel or pick their entire careers, that's why I want to see a woman category so badly, give them a chance to build their entire line in a week, have it actually work, gunnie pig it all, and then compete on it. I'm sure it's nothing special that the boring males have done this every single year. Rampage is just a progression session like formation right?
  • 6 1
 If you can’t see that there are some logistical challenges with adding a female category I don’t think you understand rampage.
  • 5 4
 No, you're not missing anything, this story is very old.Many reasons ive heard over the years.
-"it's too dangerous. What if a woman gets hurt? What if a woman DIES?!"
-"they are taking spots from men."
-"They aren't good enough."

Same old garbage
  • 3 0
 If a female has garnered the right to die on the front lines in combat then everything else is moot
  • 4 6
 If you're in the comments arguing that the women in question "aren't good enough" to compete at rampage, please provide evidence that you can ride at least as well as them before making those claims.
  • 3 1
 Your whataboutisms mean nothing.
  • 4 4
 That's nuts!...I mean...uhhhh...nevermind





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040255
Mobile Version of Website