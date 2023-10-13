Checking in with 3 Female Rampage Hopefuls at Red Bull Rampage 2023

Words & Photography by Izzy Lidsky
Over the last few years, the women’s freeride movement has gained significant momentum. Women’s categories have been added to events like Proving Grounds and Darkfest, and progression events like Formation, Hangtime, Dark Horse, and most recently, Desert Days, have become a staple in the freeride world.
When the event appeared in 2019, Formation was at the helm of the movement. The first event saw only a handful of riders in Virgin figuring out what was possible for them in the unforgiving terrain. As the event grew and evolved in 2021 and and 2022, so did the riders’ abilities. By the end of the event in 2022, several of the riders had re-built and completed top to bottom runs of old Rampage lines.
So, with the cancellation of Formation and no women's category at Rampage this year, there's been a growing note of frustration among many female freeriders.
Cami Nogueira, Robin Goomes, and Hannah Bergemann at Rampage 2023.
Several of the athletes who have participated or dug at Formation made the trip out to Virgin this week to support the men at Rampage. That list included Hannah Bergemann, Robin Goomes, and Cami Nogueira.
For Formation veteran Hannah Bergemann, coming to watch Rampage is still an incredible experience. “I'm stoked to be here to support the guys that are riding and just get to see it all in person 'cause it's such an incredible thing that happens out here,” she said. This year’s Rampage venue is also the venue they used for Formation in 2021. There are certain features like Brendan Fairclough’s canyon gap that Bergemann says she has no interest in riding, but there are other features that would be right in HB’s wheelhouse.
Robin Goomes had never been to Rampage before, and was a digger the year Formation took place in this venue. Just coming to watch the event has been a dream for her. Goomes has also found a lot of inspiration in some of the lines that have been built at the venue this year.
Cami Nogueira is also a Rampage first-timer and is equally excited to watch the event. Like Bergemann, Nogueira has ridden this venue and has garnered inspiration from seeing some of the new features built, but has no desire to touch anything on Fairclough’s line. Nogueira says she's learned a lot this week watching the guys build and speed check features.
Robin Goomes and Hannah Bergemann riding Formation in 2022.
All three riders are still hoping to ride the event in 2024. For Bergemann, the pathway forward to having women in Rampage is paved with open communication with Red Bull. “If it could become a reality, knowing exactly what we'd want the comp to look like for us if we were to participate and all being on the same page is really important,” said Bergemann. As part of this, having ample time to prepare both logistically and skills-wise is key.
While receiving an invite to Rampage would be a dream come true for Nogueira, in a perfect world, she’d want another year of Formation to prepare. Going into an event like Rampage, athletes want to feel 100% prepared and to Nogueira, Formation is a key component of this. “I feel that is what's really important also, that people start to talk about women in Rampage. But, if you are talking just about the sport and the progression, I think that Formation is really important for us,” she said.
All three riders emphasized the importance of working with organizers to make sure that when women are invited to Rampage, it's done right and that progression in women’s freeride continues to be emphasized and supported.
Why should that standard be changed for the sake of "progression"? Rampage is not the venue riders go to progress, it's the venue riders go to show why they're one of the top 15 riders in the sport.
Categories exist and if there is enough talent for good competition within the category (which there is), then it'll be a good show.
To throw out some numbers, I would much prefer to watch the top 5 women than the bottom 5 men at rampage, for example.
13 men and 5 women seems like a decent place to start.
Though I also appreciate that these ladies want to do this the right way to advance the sport and themselves. What is the status of the venues outside of this week? Can the ladies organize mini camps for themselves on low budgets, or do they have to get Red Bull and a more significant production just to ride these zone(s)?
There’s still plenty of solid desert weather the rest of this fall, even winter, and certainly in the spring. I hope they get all the time they want on this terrain as soon as possible!
I noticed Brendan and his diggers have spoken about how certain areas of the mountain have more slopestyle lines while others are wilder- surely the best way to accomodate the divergence, enjoy all the different ways these people can blow our minds and satisfy the Pinkbike commenters is to give different prizes for different things.
-"it's too dangerous. What if a woman gets hurt? What if a woman DIES?!"
-"they are taking spots from men."
-"They aren't good enough."
Same old garbage