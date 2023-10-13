Checking in with 3 Female Rampage Hopefuls at Red Bull Rampage 2023

CHECKING IN WITH THREE

FEMALE RAMPAGE HOPEFULS

Red Bull Rampage 2023 Cami guinea pigging her double drop at Formation 2022

Cami Nogueira, Robin Goomes, and Hannah Bergemann at Rampage 2023.

Robin Goomes and Hannah Bergemann riding Formation in 2022.

Over the last few years, the women’s freeride movement has gained significant momentum. Women’s categories have been added to events like Proving Grounds and Darkfest, and progression events like Formation, Hangtime, Dark Horse, and most recently, Desert Days, have become a staple in the freeride world.When the event appeared in 2019, Formation was at the helm of the movement. The first event saw only a handful of riders in Virgin figuring out what was possible for them in the unforgiving terrain. As the event grew and evolved in 2021 and and 2022, so did the riders’ abilities. By the end of the event in 2022, several of the riders had re-built and completed top to bottom runs of old Rampage lines.So, with the cancellation of Formation and no women's category at Rampage this year, there's been a growing note of frustration among many female freeriders.Several of the athletes who have participated or dug at Formation made the trip out to Virgin this week to support the men at Rampage. That list included Hannah Bergemann, Robin Goomes, and Cami Nogueira.For Formation veteran Hannah Bergemann, coming to watch Rampage is still an incredible experience. “I'm stoked to be here to support the guys that are riding and just get to see it all in person 'cause it's such an incredible thing that happens out here,” she said. This year’s Rampage venue is also the venue they used for Formation in 2021. There are certain features like Brendan Fairclough’s canyon gap that Bergemann says she has no interest in riding, but there are other features that would be right in HB’s wheelhouse.Robin Goomes had never been to Rampage before, and was a digger the year Formation took place in this venue. Just coming to watch the event has been a dream for her. Goomes has also found a lot of inspiration in some of the lines that have been built at the venue this year.Cami Nogueira is also a Rampage first-timer and is equally excited to watch the event. Like Bergemann, Nogueira has ridden this venue and has garnered inspiration from seeing some of the new features built, but has no desire to touch anything on Fairclough’s line. Nogueira says she's learned a lot this week watching the guys build and speed check features.All three riders are still hoping to ride the event in 2024. For Bergemann, the pathway forward to having women in Rampage is paved with open communication with Red Bull. “If it could become a reality, knowing exactly what we'd want the comp to look like for us if we were to participate and all being on the same page is really important,” said Bergemann. As part of this, having ample time to prepare both logistically and skills-wise is key.While receiving an invite to Rampage would be a dream come true for Nogueira, in a perfect world, she’d want another year of Formation to prepare. Going into an event like Rampage, athletes want to feel 100% prepared and to Nogueira, Formation is a key component of this. “I feel that is what's really important also, that people start to talk about women in Rampage. But, if you are talking just about the sport and the progression, I think that Formation is really important for us,” she said.All three riders emphasized the importance of working with organizers to make sure that when women are invited to Rampage, it's done right and that progression in women’s freeride continues to be emphasized and supported.