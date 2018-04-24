Checking Out The 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers - Video

Specialized had all three versions of the new Stumpjumper on hand at the Sea Otter Classic, so we took the opportunity to chat with Steve Saletnik, a product manager at Specialized, about the new models.
bottle cage
perfect internal routing (front to back one push)
all wheelsizes
short or long travel
progressive or conservative geometry
no more proprietary shit
clever solutions for ppl who don't want to carry a backpack
Specialized have really hit the nail on the head with this one.
@Lookinforit: Yes, there have been a couple of articles last week. There has been one article describing the differences between the three "types" (two based on the same frame geometry, EVO is longer and slacker). There is no Stumpjumper hardtail anymore. The new Stumpjumper replaces the old one and the Camber models.
