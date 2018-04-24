VIDEOS

Checking Out The 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers - Video

Apr 24, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  


Specialized had all three versions of the new Stumpjumper on hand at the Sea Otter Classic, so we took the opportunity to chat with Steve Saletnik, a product manager at Specialized, about the new models.





40 Comments

  • + 24
 threaded bb
bottle cage
perfect internal routing (front to back one push)
all wheelsizes
short or long travel
progressive or conservative geometry
no more proprietary shit
clever solutions for ppl who don't want to carry a backpack

Specialized have really hit the nail on the head with this one.
  • - 2
 nice bike but... its stronger than me... thanks BigS but no thanks.
  • + 10
 Really interested in trying one of these. Was really surprised to see one on the back of a beat down civic driving around Chicago today. Didn't even realize they were available yet
  • + 36
 That guy's got his priorities straight.
  • + 2
 @Jvhowube: I don't think I'm quite "that guy" just yet, but my Civic *is* a lot older - a LOT older - than my bike. But it's still ~presentable.
  • + 10
 I love those paintjobs too. Makes them more timeless than stuff they've done in the past.
  • + 0
 There will come a time when those minimalist paint jobs and colors will scream 2018. They're cool, I like them, but nothing is timeless.
  • + 9
 @TheR: Besides your moms hoohoo
  • + 2
 @TheR: the bicycle, as an idea, is timeless.
  • + 5
 @TheR: Plain color will always be timeless quite simply because some finishes (anodizing, powdercoating) don't lend themselves for complex paintjobs. You can always do transfers but doing nothing besides the application of your logo has always been an obvious choice. Since I've been riding mountainbikes, there have always been frames with a plain anodizing or powdercoat. And because it is something that's been done over so many years, it makes it timeless.
  • + 1
 @TheR: Maybe the colors themselves, but simplicity is timeless. If anything, the sus layout and frame design will date the frame moreso than the paint.
  • + 5
 But no XXL. With a company the size of Specialized you would think they would make XXL carbon molds and in turn carbon bikes for us tall folk.
  • + 2
 Isn't it ironic that you're the minority?
  • + 5
 Or just make the XL bigger Soon the sizes will be XL, XXL, XXXL, and XXXXL so nobody is offended
  • + 1
 @judgerider348: oh I'm not offended. Plenty of tall riders out there who share in the frustration of limited bike options.
  • + 5
 That Evo looks the business
  • + 0
 I make sure to say "hopping the bottom portion of a dead tree" in when telling stories for fear of being sued. Too soon? Kidding. The new bikes look rad. Would love to try one. Nice to see some affordable options also with similar progressive geometry and no more proprietary BS.
  • + 2
 I like the idea that you can mount standard shocks & metric shocks on the new stumpjumpers.
  • + 2
 Have you guys mentioned there are new stumpjumpers? I haven't seen it anywhere
  • + 15
 There are new Stumpjumpers? Weird, I hadn't seen that anywhere either.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: Don't look like a Session = Don't care. Although Specialized does get a +1 for including "Looks like a Session" in their launch video.
  • - 1
 @mikekazimer: That wasn't nice. There are people who don't read the entire PB website cover to back so he could have missed it.

@Lookinforit: Yes, there have been a couple of articles last week. There has been one article describing the differences between the three "types" (two based on the same frame geometry, EVO is longer and slacker). There is no Stumpjumper hardtail anymore. The new Stumpjumper replaces the old one and the Camber models.
  • + 2
 @vinay, I think your internet sarcasm-o-meter might need to be recalibrated...But thanks for chiming in Wink
  • + 3
 Definitely want a go on the evo!!
  • + 2
 Why no carbon option for the enduro model? Just curious as to why they chose alum over carbon.
  • + 5
 They're sort of testing the waters with the EVO model - I'm sure they wanted to gauge the reception first rather than committing to opening another carbon mold.
  • + 1
 Same reason that people are dumping carbon cranks for Ti cranks. We have to get rid of what we have now so we can over pay for something else or the mtn bike companies would die.
  • + 1
 @hbar314: hahaha...these conspiracy theories are fought just by not buying into the hype.
  • + 2
 I couldn't focus at all on what they had to say. What the hell was Steve doing??? Someone give him a teddy bear to hug
  • + 2
 "for sure!" "for sure!" "for sure!" "for sure!" "for sure!" "for sure!" "for sure!" "for sure!" "for sure!"
  • + 2
 3600usd >> affordable.
  • + 1
 If they had an extra 10mm in the reach they would be perfection.
  • + 1
 Wow that guy looks so nervous...
  • + 1
 TL;DR this is the best bike ever, buy it.
  • + 2
 So it’s not an Orbea?
  • + 3
 To be fair, spec was the first to do this design with the Demo.
  • + 1
 Nice!
  • + 1
 Yeah, for sure
  • - 2
 Orbealized StumpJumper
