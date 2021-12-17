Check Out: A Gearbox Bike, Cold-Weather Kit, Accessory Mounts & More

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Laylo Accessory mount
Features
• Secures 22.2 mm bar clamp accessories to the steerer • Tucks e-bike displays, lockout remotes, etc. out the way • Said to make using walk mode easier
• Replaces one 5 mm headset spacer • Shipping worldwide • MSRP: £20 • www.laylo.tech
The initial idea behind the Laylo mount was to remove the bulky Bosch Purion e-bike remote/display from the end of the handlebar beside the grip and place it beside the stem, tucked out of harm's way. I've broken one of these units myself in a crash, which made it impossible to change the assistance modes, and placing the bike upside-down can damage the display too.
The mount also works with other bar-mounted accessories, so it could be handy for anyone who wants to de-clutter the handlebar beside the grips and avoid pressing the wrong button at critical moments. For example, it might be possible to move Scott's Twinlock remote or Canyon's Shapeshifter lever further out of reach as they're used far less frequently than dropper remotes and compete awkwardly for the same space.
It's basically a CNC-machined 5mm headset spacer with a horizontal bar for the mount, plus a nylon sleeve to bring the diameter up to 22.2mm (the width of the end part of a handlebar). Both parts are designed and manufactured in Scotland.
The clamping force of the headset top cap is said to be enough to hold the mount in place, yet the accessories are free to move in multiple axes under impact. It can be positioned on the left or right, below or above the stem. Although the controls are obviously further from the grips and so harder to use while riding, it's apparently easier to use walk mode on steep terrain or with one hand because the remote is in the middle of the bike.
Wizard Works Go-Go Top Tube Bag
Features
• Designed for bikepacking • 1 or 1.5-litre options • 21w x 7d x 11h cm (one-liter) • 125-grams
As the name suggests, the Go-Go top-tube bag is for grabbing snacks on the move. It's designed to be mounted on the top tube behind the steerer, using two velcro straps around the top tube and a further one lashing the steerer tube to one of the stiff fabric "daisy chain" loops along the vertical edge of the bag. There's also the option to use a "DeWidget" stabiliser which fits under the top cap and holds the top of the bag in place.
I found this position worked for gravel or XC riding (which is what it's intended for) but was a bit too unstable for gnarly riding and occasionally got in the way, not to mention putting a brake on my barspins. I've had it fitted to my enduro bike for the last few months but I've been using the seat tube to provide the vertical mount instead of the steerer tube, with a zip-tie in addition to the velcro strap. This will only work for bikes with a lot of seat tube or seat post above the top tube, but the bag remains upright even on the roughest terrain. Its stiff sides no doubt help with this.
I have the smaller one-litre version (there's a 1.5-litre one too) which holds a few snack bars plus a tube and a tool. Having these items permanently on the bike and in easy reach while riding is very handy especially when grabbing a bite without stopping. I sometimes store my phone in it too because I think it's less likely to get damaged in a crash than when it's in my pocket (I've broken two phones like this).
It may look a bit dorky but it ensures I always have what I need and it reduces the number of stops when I'm out riding. There are definitely cheaper alternatives but Wizard Works offers something unique with loads of colour choices plus custom options for a small surcharge.
Endura MT500 Freezing Point Jacket 2
Features
• Designed for sub-zero temperatures • PrimaLoft gold insulation with Softshell outer • Re-designed men's jacket & all-new women's jacket and gillet
Just in time for winter, Endura updated their freezing-point jacket and added a Gillet and a women's version to the range, which shares the same updates with a "slim feminine cut".
It's a softshell jacket so don't expect it to keep you dry in a downpour, but it does use a water repellent finish which is PFC-Free and non-toxic, in line with Endura's environmental goals. The jacket features PrimaLoft Gold insulation to keep you warm while riding in freezing temperatures but also has massive double-zip armpit and pocket vents to allow you to dump excess heat when you inevitably get too hot on a punchy climb.
The matching Freezing Point trousers also use PrimaLoft insulation on the front of the thighs, with waterproof panels on the rear to keep your crack dry, while there's a DWR coating on the rest. The trousers also offer large vents on the outer thigh to help you cool off. The Freezing Point gloves are designed for similar conditions and use PrimaLoft insulation, but they retain a thin palm and silicone palm print for grip and control on the bike.
I've already worn the jacket and trousers on a windy, snowy ride that was hovering around freezing. They definitely keep you cosy when exposed to the wind, and when I got too warm on a sheltered climb the vents did help cool down. The sleeves of the jacket got wet through on another occasion in heavy rain, but the trousers keep out the rain and splashes pretty well.
The Men’s jacket is available in electric blue and in black, and the women’s jacket in paprika and in black, both come in sizes XS-XXL.
Starling Spur
A brace of Starlings
The pivot wraps around the gearbox's output. The cable on the LHS connects to a spring under the downtube to manage the upshifts.
Features
• Designed for descending • Effigear 9spd drivetrain, 440% range • Hand-built in Bristol, UK • 170 mm travel
We don't normally do bikes in Check Out articles, but this just arrived for testing and I wanted to show it off.
Starling are known for their handmade, steel, single-pivot frames, but the Spur takes the unique-ness one step further. It's built around Effigear's 9-speed gearbox which offers a 440% range (similar to a 11-speed cassette). The pivot is concentric with the drive sprocket, so there's zero chain growth and very little anti-squat. I've only ridden it around the car park so far but there is a fair bit of pedal bob.
Climbing was never going to be this bikes forte anyway - as shown in XL it weighs 18kg, or 40lb without pedals. It does come with CushCore inserts and e-bike tires plus coil springs at each end, so some of that heft is to be expected, but no matter how you slice it this is a heavy bike. Also, gearboxes generally have a fair bit more drag than derailleur drivetrains.
One cool feature is the use of a spring cartridge on the down tube to help actuate the gearbox. This allows it to use a conventional trigger shifter rather than a grip shift with two cables to shift gears in both directions.
Starling describe the Spur as "the best descender we've ever made," and with 170 mm of coil-sprung suspension at each end, plus the advantage of having less weight on the rear axle numbing the suspension response, it promises to track the ground pretty well. Look out for a full review after I've booked onto a few uplifts.
