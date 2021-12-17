Check Out: A Gearbox Bike, Cold-Weather Kit, Accessory Mounts & More





I found this position worked for gravel or XC riding (which is what it's intended for) but was a bit too unstable for gnarly riding and occasionally got in the way, not to mention putting a brake on my barspins. I've had it fitted to my enduro bike for the last few months but I've been using the seat tube to provide the vertical mount instead of the steerer tube, with a zip-tie in addition to the velcro strap. This will only work for bikes with a lot of seat tube or seat post above the top tube, but the bag remains upright even on the roughest terrain. Its stiff sides no doubt help with this.



I have the smaller one-litre version (there's a 1.5-litre one too) which holds a few snack bars plus a tube and a tool. Having these items permanently on the bike and in easy reach while riding is very handy especially when grabbing a bite without stopping. I sometimes store my phone in it too because I think it's less likely to get damaged in a crash than when it's in my pocket (I've broken two phones like this).



