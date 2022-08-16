Check Out: Animoz 2022 Clothing

Wild Pant

Clean and simple.

There are a host of colors to choose from - all in the same minimalist styling.

Waterproof pockets are a nice feature. Plus, a bonus pocket out back.

To me, this doesn't seem to be asking for much and, dare I say it, even seems quite obvious. In that regard, the Wild pant is exactly what I'm after.



For my fit (6' tall, 83kg with a 32" waist and inseam) I found the medium size well fitting in almost all regards. However, I was right on the limit for them being tight across the thighs. I like the fit in nearly all aspects, but that would be my only criticism. The material, which is 92% of GRS certified recycled polyester and 8% of spandex, is pretty stretchy stretchy, though. The Wild pants are available in several different colourways.

Animoz Wild Pant Details

• Well fitting

• Recycled stretchy material

• Three zippered pockets and two non-zippered

• Ratchet fitting on waist

• Elasticated ankle

• €129.95



www.animoz-clothing.fr

• Well fitting• Recycled stretchy material• Three zippered pockets and two non-zippered• Ratchet fitting on waist• Elasticated ankle• €129.95

Not skin-tight, but well-tailored is exactly how pants should be. The vents are probably ornamental at best.

Elastic ankles should be on all mountain bike pants. A ratchet offers both adjustment and security.

Wild Jerseys

Patterned, but clean.

The short sleeve jersey is quite boxy in the sleeves. And there are thinner summer jersey's out there.

The jerseys tend to work with block colours on the main body and patterned arms. That said, they're far from garish and I think look low-key and classy. The fabric, again around a 90% recycled polyester mixed with spandex, isn't all too thin. For those that seek an ultra-lightweight jersey, again, this isn't it. That's not to say they're too thick, but ultimately on hot summer days there are probably jersey's out there that I would be reaching for sooner.

Animoz Wild Jersey Details

• Plenty of colours

• Recycled stretchy material

• Zippered waist pocket

• Soft and comfortable, even if not the thinnest.

• Elasticated ankle

• €49.95 SS / 59.95 LS



www.animoz-clothing.fr

• Plenty of colours• Recycled stretchy material• Zippered waist pocket• Soft and comfortable, even if not the thinnest.• Elasticated ankle• €49.95 SS / 59.95 LS

A zippered waist pocket. The stretchy and soft material is very comfortable.

Wild Shorts



The Wild Shorts share a lot of the same features with the pant, however, they fit slightly different.



The shorts do come with a liner, and a button fastener if you feel you're running the risk of them being forever separated in the wash. They're available in the same colorways and with the same technologies as the pant. Even though I'm confident I would size as a medium in the pants, with the shorts I'd probably go for a size large.



Not only would this provide some more room around the thighs, where they feel tightest, but it would also reduce the risk of the dreaded gap between short and pad.



The shorts come with two zippered side pockets and, unlike the pant, these aren't waterproof, which I imagine is to make them better in hotter conditions. They do have the benefit of the rear zippered pocket, though, and they also make use of the same ratchet system on the waist.



I really like the pants and jerseys, both in the construction, fit and style, but I don't really feel the same about the shorts. The shorts aren't as thick as the trousers, but I would personally prefer something slightly thinner again. If it's hot enough to wear shorts then I want a fabric that is really going to help me shed as much heat as possible. They do have vents, and maybe they help, but I feel they can only do so much.



Animoz Wild Shorts Details

• Sizes slightly smaller

• Recycled stretchy material

• Vented fabric

• Could be thinner

• Option to include liner

• €99.95



www.animoz-clothing.fr

• Sizes slightly smaller• Recycled stretchy material• Vented fabric• Could be thinner• Option to include liner• €99.95

Clermont-Ferrand, a city of some 150,000 people in central France, might not have the big-name draw of the Alps or the Pyrenees, but the area has deceptively good riding and a downhill scene to go with it. Not only do you have any number of low-key riding spots that deliver world class tracks, but you also have more formalised areas such as the Pierron bike park or well-used French Cup race venues such as Brioude.It's no suprise then to see some freshed faced gravity orientated brands coming from the area. One such brand in Animoz.I don't know whether we're in a post-enviromental-world or merely pre-climate-change-armageddon, however I would say that it is almost expected for a brand to talk a good game of sustainability, climate awareness and green intentions. In some ways, it's harder than every to decipher performative and shallow claims against earnest ones. That said, Animoz do at least appear to be making a concerted and genuine effort to mitigate the impacts of the industry on the environment.In the place of vague claims there are clear policies. For instance, 3% of profits go towards their Respect Animals Program, they use male-hemp in the manufacturing of their clothes, they use a factory in China that meets SA8000 welfare standard and they don't use plastic packaging.As we load our carbon-framed bicycles onto the back of our diesel guzzling vans it might not seem like much, but I personally like the level of transparency offered.It seems odd that it wasn't until a few years ago that pedal-friendly mountain bike pants weren't really a thing. In my opinion, it seems odder still that five years later and some brands still get it so wrong.My perfect pant is this - a fitted yet stretchy pant that isn't uniform width from top to bottom. It should be tapered towards the ankle, have at least a zippered pocket on the left side for your lift pass and have enough flex or fitment around the knee to be able to accommodate kneepads of a variety of sizes. I also prefer to at least have the option of dark colours and subtle branding.They're also not the thinnest pants out there, which isn't a bad thing, but it could be worth noting. I think for the fashionistas that wear pants all year round they could be slightly too thick for pedalling. For me though, the thickness is about right. Especially if you ride over winter months.The pant has some great little features. Two large pockets as well as two further zipped ones on the thighs and a reasonable large pocket on the rear. The zippered side pockets are waterproof. I also love the stretchy panel behind the ankle that means you can have the best of both worlds - a fitted pant that's easy to take both on and off.To pair with the trousers, there are also jerseys in the Wild range. There are long and short-sleeve versions that share similar styles and features.The flexible material offers a good deal of stretch and is very soft to the touch. Although not cheap at around €40 to €50 depending on arm length, it is a well made garment that feels like a quality product as you wear it or run it through your hands. There is a zippered pocket and goggle cleaner on the hip. I chose a size large and it fits well. There are also plenty of colors to choose from.