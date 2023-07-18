Check Out: Camouflage Edition

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on; other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. In this instance, it seems the bicycle industry's current infatuation is camo. I thought I would do a quick highlight reel of all the camouflage kit I currently have in or am using regularly. It has meant that I have to pick and choose my moments, save for risking going all-in and looking like a halfway house between a reboot of MASH and a turbo-pro-commuter.
IXS Trigger FF
I'm currently conducting a group test around the latest wave on non-removable chin guard enduro full-face helmets. This style of helmet, which feels like it is still settling in its styling and in terms of exactly what riders expect it to do, is definitely getting better and better. The IXS Trigger full face is very breathable, comfortable, and light. In fact, so far in the group test I've realized that for these three aspects this helmet really does deliver. However, is there such a thing as too light? I look forward to exploring this further, as well as seeing how it shapes up to offerings from MET, Lazer, Leatt and Abus.
The Trigger full face starts at $269 USD or up to $299 for the model with MIPS. It has a magnetic clasp, a ratchet dial on the back and a claimed weight of as low as 595 grams for small-medium size. Most importantly, however, it is available in this dark camo.IXS Carve Evo+ & Flow Evo+ Knee Pads
The IXS Carve and Flow kneepads are pretty popular choices, and I often see people riding with them on the trails of Squamish. Neither is the brand's biggest or bulkiest pad - and if you really want a hardshell downhill level pad they do cater to that, but these more suited towards breathability and pedaling, albeit to varying extents.
The Carve Evo+ offers good coverage and, you guessed it, is now available in green. Not only is there the main body of the pad over your knee cap, but there is also additional padding around the top of the knee and to the sides. I'm not sure how much this padding does but I personally prefer to have it. The pads are okay for pedaling but do run a little hot, however, that's always going to be a trade-off for extra padding or coverage. They're similar to my favorite pad to pedal in, the Sam Hill enduro pad from 7iDP. I would say I prefer the length of the Sam Hill pad more, with it extending further along your leg in both directions. I'm normally right on the cusp between medium and large pads; with these the large is better as they're quite a snug fit. This isn't a bad thing, and although I've only had some light-lie-downs in them they've never twisted or rotated on impact.
The Carve Evo+ knee pads are available in grey or green, have removable inserts for washing and the base panel is a slightly darker green which doesn't show sweat to prevent you from making a dark camouflage pattern of your own. The velcro loop has been very secure for me and there are silicone strips to help give a secure fit. They retail for $119.
The Flow Evo+ is lighter again and really is a very comfortable pad for pedaling. The soft lining, single strap around the calf, and minimalistic design that features a back mesh panel that's just about as thin as you could go, all do make it excel in anything to do with comfort. Of course, there are lots of different pads for lots of different types of riding. If you want something that will breathe well and protect the cap of your knee itself you can't go too far wrong with these.
When comparing these to something like the Rapha trail pads, it's mainly an aesthetic criticism, but it becomes quickly obvious how short these pads are. On most shorts I wore them with there would be a flash of skin on each rotation of the cranks. I really like both these pads but I would love to see them both a little longer on both the calf and thigh. Again, I would suggest sizing up if you're on the edge of sizes.
As with the Carves, the Flow Evo+ are available in grey or green and retail for $99.
Lazer Jackal Kineticore
I recently reviewed the Lazer Coyote Kineticore
helmet and since I've been riding in this one for a little while I thought a quick comparison could be helpful. Firstly, both really are very well-ventilated helmets. In the previously mentioned full-face group test I am including the latest Lazer enduro helmet that uses a similar pattern in the foam of the helmet - it's claimed to have safety benefits as well as cooling ones. Honestly, it really works.
The Jackal feels like it sits a little deeper on my head than the Coyote. Personally, I tend to find Troy Lee, Giro and Bluegrass helmets suit the shape of my head, and I would say the Lazer range fits in a similar way. Typically, if I don't suit a style of helmet it's because it either pressures the front of my head or sits too far down on my brow. The Jackal doesn't suffer from either of these issues. It feels like it has more coverage than the Coyote, too.
The Jackal has more features than its stablemate, including a GoPro fixing that fits into one of the vents and a rubber goggle grip at the back of the helmet. It also has more sophisticated venting. I would argue looks better than the Coyote but it's also significantly more expensive which I put down to what a solid job they did on the Coyote that it gives the flagship model such a run for its money in terms of value. Its $220 price is double the price of the Coyote. despite both boasting of a five-star rating from Virginia Tech, but at least now one of them comes in camo (thank goodness). Dan Roberts did a full review
on the Jackal helmet last year, but I thought I would provide a second opinion on fit.
Crankbrothers Camo Mallet Lace & Mallet Es
Crankbrothers have been doing batches of collections recently. Whether it's paint splatter, silver, or now Camo, the chances are that one will fit your bike if you're going for a particular scheme and, if not, it shouldn't be too long before they release one that does if their current rate is anything to go by.
I really like the Mallet Lace shoes. The fit is great, the features such as the pouch for the laces are great and functionally Crankbrothers have got the dimensions just right, meaning they do feel fantastic on their own brand of pedals. How concave a pedal is or where it supports the shoe can vary a little from brand to brand or within different combinations but, for me, Crankbrothers shoes on their own pedals give a feeling of support and ease of getting in and out that's second to none for large platform trail and enduro setups.
The Mallet Lace shoes sell for $150 and the pedals for $190.
Yeti Enduro Short
Yeti are most definitely known best for their frames and bikes, but they also do a full range of clothing and apparel. Their Enduro short is very very light, adjustable, and breathes very well. Plus, if you hadn't noticed, they are indeed very green. Other colours are available though should that not quite be your fancy.
The small clasp on the hip is effective and secure plus, if you're running extra hot or have pockets in your bib-liner, there is a zip that lets you put your hand through the short to your thigh to access a lukewarm energy gel of a soggy bit of cash to get post-ride ice cream. This is in addition to normal zipped pockets. I like the length and fit. I have a 32" waist and the mediums fit very well and are true to size.
Not Camouflage but Close EnoughLezyne Digital Travel Floor Pump
In my head, it wasn't too much of a running jump to go from camouflage kit to the kind of pump you would take with you if you wanted to do some car-camping or just carry something heavier that will make getting tires up and going again a bit easier. Camp-o-flage, if you will. The Lezyne Digital Travel Floor Pump has been living in my car for a long time and is great for accurately setting pressures before riding. Normally, I use the Topeak pressure gauge, and it should be noted that the Lezyne reads 1 PSI lower. Truthfully, I don't know which is more accurate but having spent so long using the Topeak range I always defer to its reading. It should be said though that both are at least consistent, which is the important bit to me.
The pump has two legs that fold out and are locked into place with a screwing piece at the bottom. The hose is just shy of a meter long and the pump can go up to 160 PSI (11 BAR). All the internals are fully rebuildable. It should be noted it only works on presta valves.
It manages to seriously shift some air, too. I was surprised to seat a tubeless tire using it without any trouble at all. It does have the screw-on head to fit presta valves, which often become screw-off if your core isn't tight. On the opposing side of the head to the valve hole, there is a tool-fitting for tightening cores. However, it can only work when the valves are loosened and depressed. It's better than nothing, but I just wish it was a little deeper. Its dimensions are 85 x 100 x 515 mm and it's proven to be a very useful accessory for me. It has a price of $119.Crankbrothers Klic HV Mini Floor Pump
The Crankbrothers Klic HV Mini Floor Pump is similar to the Lezyne except for a few key details. Firstly, it's smaller at just 325 mm long. It doesn't pack quite as big of a punch, but it is more suited to actually taking riding with you rather than traveling with it in a suitcase. It also does without a gauge.
The pump's hose has a nice magnetic join. You simply pull it out of the handle, let it locate and secure itself when the two parts are introduced to each other, twist the top 90 degrees to make it a handle, and away you go. It covers Presta and Schrader and has a fold-out piece to rest your foot on for more stability. This is the kind of pump that would be well-suited to professional guides, and at 171 grams it's not exactly portly. It can fit both valve types and has a price of $60
