Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More

Ankle braces might not be the first item on your list when you suit up to send, but their popularity from BMX has carried over to the dirt jump and slopestyle crowd, and they've even made their way to more traditional mountain bike trails. This Bigfoot Brace is my first experience with such a protection product, so I can't compare them to any others on the market.



To wrap up the ambidextrous brace, regular laces with a velcro closure at the end distribute the tension evenly and don't pinch when you flex your forefoot. Two opposing nylon straps take a figure-eight style lap around, down, and under the arch of your foot while a stretchier closure wraps around the lowest part of the shin bone.



On their own, they are quite comfortable and stuffing them inside a shoe feels surprisingly normal underfoot. I do prefer a snug fitting riding shoe laced up tightly, so if I were to rock the Bigfoot Brace permanently I'd step up a half size in footwear. They are something I would advise you to try on with the purchase of a new shoe and the height of the shoe cuff can vary - that's where I noticed they took up the most volume.



They basically feel like you're wearing a much higher, tighter fitting boot or extending the grasp on your lower leg. I thought that might mean a restricted amount of articulation during pedaling, but even on trail rides this didn't pose a problem. Our Pacific Northwest "summer" arrived late, so I didn't get a chance to wear them on any particularly hot days, but in full DH attire I never noticed any hot patches underfoot or particularly sweaty socks either. For park riding, the Bigfoot Brace would something to consider even if you aren't the kind of rider who purposefully leaves the pedals in the air.