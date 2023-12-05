Check Out: Goggles from Whistler, Lights to Ride in the Dark, & A GPS to Guide You Home

A lot of gear comes across our desks here at Pinkbike. Check Out is an occasional round up of everything our tech editors have gotten their hands on. Sometimes it's products we're doing long-term tests on, other times it's stuff we're stoked on but don't have time to fully review. And, sometimes it's crazy shit someone sent us unsolicited and we're having a laugh.
Coast Optics Alta Goggles
Clean looks with the Crystal low light lens.
On hot summer days the vents made a genuine difference.
The small tab on the outer edge secures the lens...
Or rotates to make removal a breeze.
Features
• Biodegradeable Bio-TPU injection-molded Frame • 48% recycled material in frame • Cylindrical anti-fog lens with laser cut vents • Recycled polyester strap
Whistler goggle start-up Coast Optics has certainly made a splash this summer; if you rode the park you probably saw somebody wearing them at some point. The Alta goggle, which is also available in pink, comes with either a clear lens or a combination of clear and tinted for $129.99 CAD. The lenses themselves provided great optics and are the Goldilocks blend of visibility in the trees without also being blinded in blown-out dusty bike park turns. So many times the tinted option in goggles is just far too dark for me to ever find it useful. That was not the case here.
In terms of fit, they worked well in most helmets I tried them in, although I would say that on one model (the Leatt Gravity helmet I tested this summer) they felt like they sat just a little too low. Ultimately though not all helmet and goggle combinations or fits work out perfectly, irrespective of brand.
I really liked the venting and clean looks and I think Coast Optics deserves some kudos for making genuine efforts to cut down on waste. Their packaging is all biodegradable and the goggles themselves feature a relatively high percentage of recycled product while also still being of a good quality. After a summer of use, I have to say I was really impressed.
Leatt Airflex Body Protector
Light, flexible, and now very very muddy.
The Airflex range delivers on its name..
The tail of the back pad sits quite low. In fact, Matt Beer took a knife to his to cut it shorter.
Neck brace compatibility is in keeping with what you'd expect from Leatt.
Features
• CE tested and certified • Solid ventilation • BraceOn neck brace fitting
• Light and flexible • Velcro straps that have held up very well • $329.99 • leatt.com
Mountain bikers seem to be wearing more and more protection, and I'm into it. I don't know if it's becoming cool, or maybe I have personally just lost grasp of the concept altogether, but it seems far more commonplace to see riders wearing chest and spine protection. The Leatt Airflex body protector is a great example of a flexible, light, and relatively breathable setup that keeps you riding laps in comfort all day long.
While a lot of people might wear it underneath, I preferred to wear mine over the top for ease of removal on long gondola runs. However, it's easy enough to wash should you wish to wear it next to your skin, not that you would be able to tell from the state of mine.
Would I wear this out pedaling? I have done it, and it was very much tolerable. The easy-velcro means you can loosen it on climbs happily enough. However, I believe it's suited to rides where you don't have to earn your turns.
Lezyne Macro Drive/Strip Drive Lights
The Macro drive has a bar mount that can be easily removed to leave just a strap.
Or turned 90-degrees. In fact, you can also get a GoPro mount to fit with the right Lezyne accessories.
The strip light is slim, sleek and easy to use.
Just as I got used to USB whatever-it-was we're now all going to USB-C. Hurrah.
Features
• Available in pairs or individually • Tri-focus optics aims to give the best beam pattern • Waterproof USB-C charging port • One button use offering 7 modes in each
• Impressive run time in commuter settings • Accessories add versatility • Macro Drive 1400: $99.99 USD / Strip Drive Pro: $54.99 | Combo: $149.99 • lezyne.com
I've always quite liked Lezyne lights. I don't think they're the most technologically advanced, or the single-best option for everyone, but they've always offered a lot of what I wanted. Whether it's value for money, ease of use, access to spares, or over-delivering on your expectations in terms of lumen rating.
The Macro Drive 1400+ is a very good light to mount on the helmet. In fact, if you could shell out for two you would have a bar and helmet setup that would be more than enough for night riding all but the wildest trails (the kind that you probably shouldn't be riding at night to begin with). The rear light has an easy access button on the top to change mode without getting your fingers too dirty and both the front and rear have very impressive run times (three hours on 1400L on the front, for instance). That said, they also both have 7 modes and that's maybe a bit too much for me. I think 3 is about right. A high, a medium, and a forever-but-low setting.
Wahoo Roam V2
The maximum 9 data fields...
This can be reduced all the way to a single one via the side buttons.
The maps are useful to have but lack detail compared to Garmin's Edge series. (In the thick-concrete walled office signal is hard to come by for even phones)
Three buttons at the bottom cover off the bases surprisingly well.
Features
• 2.7in (6.9cm) colour screen • Up to 17 hours of battery • Trailforks compatible • Easy-to-customise data fields
Wahoo or Garmin? Apple or Android? In some ways, the two arguments are more similar than you'd think. Both former options are arguably more intuitive, with easy access and obvious and simple commands. Garmins, like Androids, are very, very good but they also require a setup that's a bit more granular to really get the most out of them.
The Wahoo Companion app is far superior to Garmin's Connect, in my opinion. Setting up the Roam was a breeze, downloading and sending maps to it to follow Trailforks routes takes seconds, and scrolling through pages or the amount of data fields to show is very easily done. It's not perfect, however though. Compared to similar Garmins, the maps do lack detail - although this is more of an issue when not following a pre-selected route. I love the non-touch screen of the Wahoo, and the buttons work very well. It just means you do more setup through the phone. The Roam V2 is also cheaper than several of Garmin's similar options.
All in all, the Roam V2 is a larger, slightly improved version of the Elemnt I tested here. However, most of my observations, both good and bad, still ring true.
