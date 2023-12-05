Check Out: Goggles from Whistler, Lights to Ride in the Dark, & A GPS to Guide You Home

Whistler goggle start-up Coast Optics has certainly made a splash this summer; if you rode the park you probably saw somebody wearing them at some point. The Alta goggle, which is also available in pink, comes with either a clear lens or a combination of clear and tinted for $129.99 CAD. The lenses themselves provided great optics and are the Goldilocks blend of visibility in the trees without also being blinded in blown-out dusty bike park turns. So many times the tinted option in goggles is just far too dark for me to ever find it useful. That was not the case here.



In terms of fit, they worked well in most helmets I tried them in, although I would say that on one model (the Leatt Gravity helmet I tested this summer) they felt like they sat just a little too low. Ultimately though not all helmet and goggle combinations or fits work out perfectly, irrespective of brand.



I really liked the venting and clean looks and I think Coast Optics deserves some kudos for making genuine efforts to cut down on waste. Their packaging is all biodegradable and the goggles themselves feature a relatively high percentage of recycled product while also still being of a good quality. After a summer of use, I have to say I was really impressed.