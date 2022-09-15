Check Out: ilabb's 2022 Range

Traverse Ride Pant



The multi-panelled Traverse pant offer a flexible and comfortable fit. The stretchy and perforated material is relatively thin which means it can be worn in slightly warmer conditions, should that be your thing - or perhaps you're just a slave to fashion and are wearing trousers only from here on out. You certainly wouldn't be the only one.



The material breathes well and features harder wearing, nylon knees. This nylon is attached via a patch of stealthy black elastic to the bottom of the thigh, meaning they don't restrict you as your bend your legs into your body as you turn the pedals over.



They could be ever so slightly longer in the leg. I often struggle to find a pant that fits well on the waist and leg, but these take it to the limit of what I'd deem acceptable. For the record, I have a 32" inseam and waist, and tested size mediums. Admittedly, I'd rather have them too short rather than long and bunching.



I like these pants but they weren't without flaws or things I would have slightly differently. Firstly, the reflective-lettered and sliver tinged Army Green is one of only two colours currently available. While the second color is a slightly more conservative grey, I do have to ask what is wrong with black ones? Aesthetics are naturally very subjective though, so by all means pull them off if you think you can. I've seen ilabb athletes wearing blacked out numbers, so I can only assume they're in the works, even if they're not available on their site.

