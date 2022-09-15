Check Out: ilabb's 2022 Range

Sep 15, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

ilabb are a New Zealand based company that has its roots in motorbikes and streetwear, and it's been an emerging force in mountain biking circles for some years. In the past they've ran collaborations with Team UR as well as supporting a whole slew of Kiwi mountain biking talent. Now, they have world-class free riders and downhill athletes on the podiums of World Cups.

We often see action-sports clothing brands turn their hands to street wear, but what about the other way around? Quality equipment or quick gimmick? I've had some of their items on test over the spring and summer to give more details.

Traverse Ride Pant

The multi-panelled Traverse pant offer a flexible and comfortable fit. The stretchy and perforated material is relatively thin which means it can be worn in slightly warmer conditions, should that be your thing - or perhaps you're just a slave to fashion and are wearing trousers only from here on out. You certainly wouldn't be the only one.

The material breathes well and features harder wearing, nylon knees. This nylon is attached via a patch of stealthy black elastic to the bottom of the thigh, meaning they don't restrict you as your bend your legs into your body as you turn the pedals over.

They could be ever so slightly longer in the leg. I often struggle to find a pant that fits well on the waist and leg, but these take it to the limit of what I'd deem acceptable. For the record, I have a 32" inseam and waist, and tested size mediums. Admittedly, I'd rather have them too short rather than long and bunching.

I like these pants but they weren't without flaws or things I would have slightly differently. Firstly, the reflective-lettered and sliver tinged Army Green is one of only two colours currently available. While the second color is a slightly more conservative grey, I do have to ask what is wrong with black ones? Aesthetics are naturally very subjective though, so by all means pull them off if you think you can. I've seen ilabb athletes wearing blacked out numbers, so I can only assume they're in the works, even if they're not available on their site.

Find me on Only Pan-els for more gratuitous backside shots..
Two main zippered pockets and then an additional one perfect for lift passes.

Secondly, I don't like a velcro fly, even if it does have a button up top. In my experience, the velcro loses its purchase over time and the you end up lowering the drawbridge, so to speak, every time you bend or flex. It should be said that this hasn't happened so far, but I would prefer to see a zipper or similar.

The pants do have great features, though. The stretch panel above the knee is complemented by one on your backside, too. There is also a small stretch panel at the back of the ankle, venting on the thigh, and plenty of rooms for knee pads to boot.
ilabb Traverse Ride Pant Details
• A true mountain biking fit
• Stretch panels on knees, back and ankle
• Zippered pockets and waist adjuster
• Thin, stretchy and breathable
• $132.00

www.ilabb.com

Ultimately, styling and fly aside, these are really great pants and some of the most functional I have tried. The fit absolutely delivers and is a pant that was clearly made with functionality in mind. It's a great example of what a mountain bike pant should be. They're available from XXS to XXL.


Traverse Capsize Jersey

The Traverse jersey picks up exactly where the pants left off. Putting breathability, comfort and... well green very high up the list of priorities. However, this jersey is available with a wider choice of colors. The jersey itself, is made of an ultra-thin perforated material that is light and quick wicking. Again, the styling isn't exactly to my taste and, if like me, you have a burgeoning dad-bod under the hood it's not the most flattering piece. However, if you can forgo that it's great for hotter days.

The cut is slightly boxy and square. This isn't helped by a thicker band of material that goes around the waist band. It's a strange feature and it seems to limit the flex of the jersey to some extent, almost as if it's restricting and weighing it down slightly.

The material used is all part of ilabb's Dri-Ryde range and it does as promised. The jersey is made up of several different gauges of polyester. Across the shoulders the jersey is slightly thicker compared to the front or arms. On its back, the perforation is taken to new levels for ultimate comfort in the heat and isn't that far off being near see-through.

The aforementioned waist band.
The goggle cleaner is doing all it can to never be lost.

The jersey is made with hot conditions in mind.
The back panel has a real emphasis on achieving comfort in the heat.

The jersey also has a small zippered pocket which features a goggles cleaner on a long tether, which is a nice touch.

For a jersey for summer, the Capsize trail works very well. However, if you're after something more fitted there are better options out there. Again, the sizing options are excellent and offer a wide range XS to 3XL.
ilabb Capsize Trail Jersey Details
• Thin and fast drying
• Ultra-thin back panel for cool running
• Zippered pocket with goggle cleaner
• Slightly boxy fit.
• $56.22

www.ilabb.com




Lomond Tee

Although not a dedicated mountain biking jersey, my favourite item was the Lomond t-shirt. It's light weight, discreet and exceptionally comfortable. I love its minimal branding and is a welcome antidote to larger than life motifs.

It's breathes very well and is softer and more gentle to the touch than the Capsize Trail jersey. It's made from a mixture of a polyester composite and wood fibres, and also comes under ilabb's Dri-Rhyde moniker. Overall, it's fantastically comfortable, both on the bike and off, and also doubles up well for other duties, be it working out or something more casual.

To acknowledge my own bias, I've never really been that convinced by mountain biking jerseys in general. Halfway houses like this are so much more appealing to me and what I actually tend to wear in when out riding in anything other than cold or wet conditions.

The Lomond tee might be light on features, but what it absolutely makes up for that in flexibility, light weight and overall comfort. If this was the only style of short-sleeve summer jersey I owned I'd consider myself very well taken care of.

The material has a decent amount of stretch.
ilabb Lomond Tee Details
• Soft, lightweight and breathable
• Casual looks give it added versatility
• No crazy features - just great comfort
• $50.00

www.ilabb.com


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Check Out Apparel Ilabb


21 Comments

  • 13 1
 I think "black lab" with a dog icon would be much cooler than a non-word upside down.
  • 2 0
 but you gotta have an i bro... ithis, ithat
  • 2 0
 @twonsarelli: idon't know what you're talking ibout
  • 8 0
 @twonsarelli:
I bought my wife an iPhone for her birthday and an iPad for Christmas. She wasn’t too impressed with the iRon I got her for our anniversary Wink
  • 1 0
 @notphaedrus: maybe next year you can get her an ilabb-created diamond
  • 2 1
 There are worse names in mtb. Muc off, for example.
  • 1 0
 @notphaedrus: pure gold....thanks i needed a good laugh
  • 12 2
 $50 for a t-shirt. Outrageous.
  • 5 0
 *Macklemore's Thrift Shop starts playing*
..."Fifty dollars for a T-shirt, that's just some ignorant bit** sh**
I call that getting-swindled-and-pimped sh**
I call that getting tricked by business"
  • 1 0
 An hours worth of work for a high quality shirt sounds fair.
  • 3 0
 Geography Teacher Check list

Light grey or green with black knees? - Check
Trousers too short? - Check
Very practical adjustable waist? - Check
Slightly odd shape? - Check

Time for the annual geography field trip or Ten Tors.
  • 3 0
 For some reason I have no problem wearing a Fox jersey or a TLD but the idea of wearing a jersey with an upside down word bugs me.
  • 3 0
 A solid 3 'mehs' out of 7
  • 1 0
 Are more or less mehs better?
  • 4 0
 ʇuopᴉ
  • 2 0
 should I upvote or downvote this to the top?
  • 1 0
 @pink505: We need more options!

How about a laughing face or a middle finger?

I'd give this a laughing face.

But hey, Outside has to pay the bills, advertising is how it works.
  • 1 0
 "The back panel has a real emphasis on achieving comfort in the heat", because black reflects the sun and white absorbs it?
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney are those shoes Adidas with 5.10 rubber or just good ole normal Adidas?
  • 1 0
 Ilabb is the montec of bikes prove me wrong
  • 1 1
 More “Range” titled gear for ‘22.





