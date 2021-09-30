Checkout: Storage Solutions, a Comfortable Cockpit & Lightweight Yet Aggressive Tires

As anyone who knows me will attest, if you bumped into me in the last six months the chances are I’ve chewed your ear off about tire inserts. During my two part insert group test they made a complete believer out of me. I’ve since altered what I look for in a tire slightly to not only get the most performance but to do so in conjunction with an insert.



The insert I use, the Rimpact Pro, is lightweight at around 160g. So, instead of going for heavier casings I’ve started seeking out sub-kilo tires for the sole intention of having their blind spot covered by the insert. So far, I’ve been really enjoying this and feel that, for me and my riding, it’s the best compromise.



I’ve just come off a set of Vittoria Martello 2.4” Trail casing tires and was curious for my next tire to be something that also wasn’t made by Maxxis, which is a brand I’ve frequently used over the entirety of the time I’ve been riding. I chose the ATC Pinner for a couple of reasons.



Firstly, I don’t care about rolling speed, I just want something that offers a lot of grip. Secondly, I quite like to run the same model front and rear so I can just rotate them as needed. And, finally, there was something about the Pinner that I’ve always found very interesting and wondered further whether that would help it be an excellent playmate candidate for my inserts.



The tread pattern doesn’t feature centre and side knobs that are offset from one another. Offsetting them is a good way to protect the rim and is something that I often look for before taking the enlightened path of the insert illuminati. Having them in rows, such as with the Pinner or maybe even some Specialized tires can give you huge quantities of braking traction as well as a very predictable feeling when going between the centre and side knobs.



When riding the Pinner one thing is very obvious - this tire is brilliant at transferring between the centre and edge knobs and is wonderfully consistent. It's not a dissimilar feeling to riding a shaped GS ski that's narrow underfoot, where going from edge to edge feels both immediate and controlled. Rolling speed is perfectly adequate for a tire this aggressive and it’s been a great tire to have on the currently dry and blown out trails of Squamish over summer.



The ATC casing uses a more simple dual tread compound configuration, where the side knobs are softer than the centre, instead of the dual-layer that you might find on Kenda’s downhill tires. The difference being that on the AGC gravity casing, the knobs have a harder rubber at the base of the knob and softer towards the top. I would be very curious to try the ATC casing with the layered compound. All in all, it’s a good tire. Since autumnal conditions have started to roll through, I’ve actually really started to enjoy this tire on your downcountry bikes. It’s light enough and the added security of an insert helps lighten the reliance on your damper to handle compression spikes. There have been multiple times where I’ve bottomed out front and rear and been very happy to have that security and the added 160g per insert seems ever more reasonable.



All in all I’ve really enjoyed riding the Pinner Pro. I would love to try the ATC casing in a slightly softer compound, though. It feels very predictable, is confidence-inspiring, yet doesn’t feel as soft or quite as tacky as some other brands.