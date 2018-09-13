Pinkbike.com
Video: Cheerful Bike Shenanigans in Mad Dust
Sep 13, 2018
by
Jesse Polay
Childish Shenanigans
by
jessepolay
Views: 473
Faves:
2
Comments: 0
15-year-old Elijah Krause rips mad dust and deep ruts before heading back to school.
10 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
thunder-nuggets
(44 mins ago)
beat that nicholai rogatkin
[Reply]
+ 1
wittereus
(33 mins ago)
Mehhhhh
[Reply]
+ 1
thuren
(1 hours ago)
"HOT DUST" Shredding!
[Reply]
+ 1
funkzander
(29 mins ago)
top song choice
[Reply]
- 2
bighit117
(1 hours ago)
Ripping ruts and nailing $luts....
[Reply]
+ 0
Beez177
(1 hours ago)
To bad you can't do either, also it's " railing " ruts. Don't get it twisted son.
[Reply]
+ 1
bighit117
(1 hours ago)
@Beez177
: I cant do either?
[Reply]
+ 0
Beez177
(56 mins ago)
@bighit117
: it's called a joke, remember those?
[Reply]
+ 1
bighit117
(53 mins ago)
@Beez177
: Definitely don't remember those...
[Reply]
+ 2
Heckler76
(37 mins ago)
Pepperidge Farm remembers...
[Reply]
