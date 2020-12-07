Children's Illustrated MTB Book 'A Bike For You' Now Available

Dec 6, 2020
by Steve Domahidy  
"A Bike For You" Hardcopy Now Available
Digital copy narrated by Phil Liggett and the late Paul Sherwen

Press Release: ViralBikes

It’s been three years since the successful Kickstarter campaign for the children’s illustrated book “A Bike For You”, written by Steve Domahidy and illustrated by Rob Snow, was successfully funded. Now, just in time for the holiday season, hardback books are available to purchase again. “A Bike For You” is the perfect gift for any child ages 1-7 and inspires children to get outside and ride! It’s now available through the Viral Bikes web store or you can download the digital copy and have the book read to your child by Phil Liggett and the late Paul Sherwen. “We were so so fortunate to get Paul and Phil to read the book,” says Domahidy, the book’s writer and creator, “especially as he turned in the readings to me just months before he passed. Paul will be missed, but he lives on with tour replays, and now, through ‘A Bike For You’.”

A Bike For You is a children’s illustrated book about bicycles and the animals who ride them. The book’s wonderful illustrations come from Rob Snow, and feature a plethora of different animals riding different kinds of bikes. Heidi Volpe created the layout for the book that aims to inspire children to get outside and explore the world by bike, any kind of bike!



A portion of the proceeds from book sales (either eBook or hardback) goes towards Ride for Reading, a 501(c)(3) organization aiming to empower youth by getting them the books they need to learn and grow, and delivering the books by bike, sending the powerful message of learning, health and wellbeing all in one.

https://viralbikes.squarespace.com/shop/p/abikeforyou
http://itunes.apple.com/us/book/id1377307102

