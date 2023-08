Words

: Vincent TupinThe story of the "Chill Trail" concept by Bikevision and Vinny T continue at the Bikepark Metabief.The main goal is to combine the vision of an athlete and the know-how of a Trail Building company.After few weeks of building, we are happy to see the new track open to the public since early July.We want to thanks everyone that helped us on this project.Building VideoVideo : FastfokusPhotos : Germain Favre - Felix