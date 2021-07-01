Chloe Woodruff Resigns from Olympic Team, Replaced by Erin Huck

Jul 1, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Chloe Woodruff was so far ahead we thought for a moment she was getting lapped.
Chloe Woodruff took her first-ever World Cup short track win in Nove Mesto in 2019.

Chloe Woodruff has resigned from the U.S. Olympic Mountain Bike Team, citing personal reasons, USA Cycling said today in a statement. The U.S. National Champion placed 14th at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and had planned to race in Tokyo as the third member of the U.S. team alongside Kate Courtney and Haley Batten. Unlike Courtney and Batten, who qualified automatically based on their results, Woodruff was selected by a USA Cycling committee to fill the third spot.

Erin Huck, who will replace Woodruff, is currently ranked 26th in the World Cup standings after placing 15th in Albstadt, placing 16th in Nove Mesto, and not racing Leogang. Like many of the Olympic Long Team members, she was heartbroken when she originally was not selected.

Huck, now 40 and living in Tuscon, Arizona, starting racing mountain bikes in her late twenties. She developed as a recreational racer while working as an engineering program manager, eventually earning a discretionary spot on the U.S. World Champs team after a strong showing at the U.S. National Championships. Things snowballed from there, and she has spent most of the last decade as one of the top U.S. pro racers and a consistent top-20 rider on the international scene.

Over the last few years, she and the other Olympic Long Team members have worked together to earn as many UCI points as possible so that the U.S. would be granted a third Olympic women's spot. After the Games were postponed in 2020, the so-called 'US-Slay' squad held their own training camp to help each other become the best they could be. While tough competitors, they all played their part in creating a remarkably strong team together.

With the Olympics opening in just a few weeks, it's almost time for all that work to go into action. We have reached out to Chloe Woodruff and Erin Huck for additional comment.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Chloe Woodruff Erin Huck Tokyo Olympics 2020


8 Comments

  • 15 0
 40yo and off to the Olympics! Go Erin!
  • 1 0
 Saw her race a local national back earlier in the year. Definitely a beast of a rider.
  • 11 0
 Huck, best last name for a mountain biker.
  • 6 0
 The chain of events has been very strange. In case anyone's interested twitter.com/ryanasimono/status/1410758662147108865
  • 4 0
 USA Cycling (USAC) is using this as a cop out. Erin brought arbitration and won on the grounds that USAC had not followed the standards for selection accurately. At the very least it would have gone back to the selection committee for another vote. Whether Chloe resigned due to that fact or 'personal reasons' does not really matter.

USAC is making no mention of the fact that they lost arbitration as it would reveal their continued mistakes and make them look bad. Their selection process and application of standards is massively flawed and has shown zero indication of change or improvement.

Using the resignation with zero mention of arbitration is a cop out, plain and simple. The truth and facts should be in the open; be honest and work to improve it. The more clarity and transparency there is the better for everyone, especially the athletes that are affected.
  • 1 0
 Not surprised if true. USA Cycle is a shady org no doubt. Been that way for years
  • 1 0
 and mentions of arbitration have now been *redacted*…

www.instagram.com/p/CQzMpcPMObG/?utm_medium=copy_link
  • 1 0
 Chance of a lifetime to get a call like that.

