Video: Chris Akrigg Heads Back to his Roots in 'Remnants'

Oct 27, 2023
by Whyte Bikes  

Words: Whyte
A film by Will Evans.
Music by James Welsh.

In chaotic terrain Chris Akrigg comes alive. Where others see remnants of buildings and of nature, Chris envisions technical lines.

"Remnants" sees Chris take things back to basics with a project aboard his trusty T-140 29 trail bike. No motor in sight for this one, just pure Akrigg grit.

photo

photo

photo


bigquotesThe most challenging line to ride, and also the most fun, would have to be the tree line to drop into the river. I'd seen this ages ago and really wanted to get it done. There was so much to get right to make it work. The line before you even get on the tree was horrible, super steep and slick dropping down the bank. I really had to work on keeping the front wheel high. That was a pretty heavy move. The tree itself was super slippery; the moss was all breaking away revealing the tree underneath which was like ice! Then it was just a case of dropping onto a mega slick green rock in the river and doing a fancy turn straight away. Not strictly necessary but that's how I wanted it to look! I was super happy to ride away getting it pretty much how I wanted it, it's really hard to get across how hard that stuff is but you'll have to take my word for it. We had a load of fun putting this little edit together, hope you enjoyed a bit of analogue action in this digital world!Chris Akrigg

About the Whyte T-140 29
Our 140mm front/135mm rear travel trail bike delivers an addictive blend of composure, manoeuvrability and pedalling efficiency. It’s the kind of balanced ride that will have you attacking every trail with confidence and speed whilst delivering a rush of involvement and reward.

Shop the T-140 29 here.

Follow Chris on instagram
Follow Whyte on instagram

www.whytebikes.com

Posted In:
Videos Whyte Chris Akrigg


Author Info:
whytebikes avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2022
10 articles
Report
44 Comments
  • 95 0
 Anything with Chris Akrigg should have the 'must watch' tag
  • 8 0
 I wished he would make more content, his imagination on bikes is so amazing---parkour on bikes...
  • 1 2
 So many amazing edits but some of his e-bike edits weren't really must-watch level, imo. Raw human power and creativity is where the man shines.
  • 1 0
 @theArtiist: 100%, as cool as Danny Mac is...I think Akrigg's style just resonates more with me.
  • 22 2
 Danny Mac is cool but Chris is the magician on a bike. This is freeride mixed with trails riding by one of the best to ever ride a bike.
  • 10 0
 Love the aesthetics on this one, and the riding as ever is incredible - it's the little tech things (which are course massive tech things!) wheel placements, power bursts etc that just blow me away - leaving the computer with a smile on my face Smile
  • 9 0
 those power bursts are no joke, i believe he won a hillclimb event back in the day on a dirtjump bike with wide bars
  • 13 0
 Phenomenal - both the cinematography and riding.
  • 1 0
 & music....IMO
  • 11 0
 One of my 3 wishes if I ever came across a genie: Have the skills of Chris Akrigg.
  • 8 0
 Chris's edits are awesome. We also get to look forward to the 'making of' edit, where he kicks the fluff and shit out of everything in frustration at getting the moves dialled
  • 7 0
 And James Welsh delivering with the tunes as always
  • 1 0
 ....was really feeling that music!! It was rad...
  • 6 0
 seems like the bike suits him. oh wait, he could ride like this on a banana seat beach cruiser
  • 2 0
 There's an idea for Askrigg to team up with Pilgrim, each shredding FB marketplace bikes with their own style.
  • 1 0
 Incredible video! Amazing riding and filming!..... but

I am confused about the music... I feel like I'm on hold with the pharmacy... Raw would have been a better choice!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=pais41IW5dk&t=33s
  • 1 0
 I aint gunna downvote ya but I disagree - I really liked it!
  • 2 0
 You're just mad that Cisco has a banger hold song.
  • 1 0
 The filming/shot setup is on-point! Does a great job of highlighting the riding AND bike without beating you over the head. Music is a great fit too.
Just goes to show that quality content and some great ideas trumps pure $$$ budget.
  • 1 0
 Amazing. Labelling a video as Akrigg heading back to his roots is only going to disappoint when he's not riding a trials bike though! If we're going to run with the tree analogy then the bouncy bikes are probably the trunk of his career.
  • 5 0
 Rad. Always a treat.
  • 3 0
 Just amazing. The line with the tree had at least three unexpected twists in.
  • 4 0
 This man is 46 years old. Absolute legend.
  • 1 0
 Takes time to be that good
  • 4 0
 I was missing this lad
  • 3 0
 So talented! Sick video as always!!!
  • 3 0
 a game of BIKE between him and Danny Mac?
  • 2 1
 I really enjoyed the ebike content Chris recently put out, but it's great to see him back on a lighter bike
  • 3 0
 All killer, no filler.
  • 2 0
 That video was just so much fun.
  • 1 0
 Awesome bike tricks and awesome filming. It's cool to watch someone shred in this way on a full sus bike.
  • 1 0
 Turns out you can still have an interesting and creative video without using any slo-mo! Well done
  • 1 0
 Absolutely nothing I don't like about this - riding, music, cinema....Akrigg fanboi I guess....
  • 2 1
 Absolute top, always has been, with eletric too.
  • 2 0
 Very Very Cool
  • 2 0
 Chris is the man.
  • 1 0
 Always worth to watch Chris
  • 1 0
 Always some of the collest technical riding with a lot of flow
  • 1 0
 The legend! Chris' videos never disappoint!
  • 1 0
 Yes!
  • 1 0
 Best style ever.
Below threshold threads are hidden





