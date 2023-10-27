Video: Chris Akrigg Heads Back to his Roots in 'Remnants'

The most challenging line to ride, and also the most fun, would have to be the tree line to drop into the river. I'd seen this ages ago and really wanted to get it done. There was so much to get right to make it work. The line before you even get on the tree was horrible, super steep and slick dropping down the bank. I really had to work on keeping the front wheel high. That was a pretty heavy move. The tree itself was super slippery; the moss was all breaking away revealing the tree underneath which was like ice! Then it was just a case of dropping onto a mega slick green rock in the river and doing a fancy turn straight away. Not strictly necessary but that's how I wanted it to look! I was super happy to ride away getting it pretty much how I wanted it, it's really hard to get across how hard that stuff is but you'll have to take my word for it. We had a load of fun putting this little edit together, hope you enjoyed a bit of analogue action in this digital world! — Chris Akrigg