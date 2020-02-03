Chris Akrigg Joins GT Bicycles

PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles
GT Bicycles is proud to welcome mountain bike (and all-around cycling) legend Chris Akrigg to the family for 2020.
Since first popping onto the scene many years ago, Chris Akrigg has always had an amazing talent for riding bikes. Hailing from Yorkshire, England, Chris began his career as a trials athlete becoming a six-time British Trials Champion and winner of several Red Bull contests including the Red Bull Bike Battle, Red Bull Cobble Wobble, and the Red Bull Mini Drome in London.
However, Chris is probably most famous for sharing his bike-handling skills with the globe through insane self-produced video edits like A Hill in Spain and As It Lies. His unique style and ability to ride any terrain on all kinds of sketchy setups on a wide variety of bikes, has created a huge fanbase throughout the bike community.
When opting for the right rig to ride across one of his haphazard DIY setups for an edit, Chris says that he loves to mix things up and challenge himself. “The inspiration to how I pick my bike normally comes from just finding a cool location,” he said. “That’s my favorite part of riding – working out how to ride in a new place, and finding lines where there aren’t really any...As for bike choice, I feel it sort of goes through a cycle, I try not to ride one bike too much, but my favorites are trials and enduro bikes.”
After being asked about what he has up his sleeve for 2020, Chris mentioned that he a few plans, “but you’ll have to wait and see! I have a new fleet of bikes and my motivation and inspiration are high, and I can’t wait to get stuck into my first project under the GT banner.”
The team at GT is looking forward to seeing how Chris will continue to amaze audiences around the globe with his off-the-wall stunts in the next year.
